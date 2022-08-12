ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, IN

Isaiah 1:17 House In Place and Open

After a couple of years of preparation, the Isaiah 1:17 House is now officially open in Vincennes. The house is a stopover location for children removed from their homes for legal reasons. Isaiah 1:17 House director Jacqueline Cunningham knows the process has been a jumble of emotions. Cunningham says a...
VINCENNES, IN
Talent’s Hometown Program Focuses on Housing Gap

Nearly 400 new homes are being planned across southwest Indiana, to address the gap in quality workforce housing. The Indiana First region will focus much of its READI grant award on the “Talent’s Hometown” program. This initiative will support multiple public infrastructure projects in each county, opening...
INDIANA STATE
Names Released in Evansville Explosion

The coroner has released the names of the people killed in an explosion that rocked a neighborhood in Evansville Wednesday afternoon. 43 year-old Charles Hite, 37 year-old Martina Hite, and 29 year-old Jessica Teague were all killed. A fourth person was hurt and taken to a hospital. They are the extent of the victims.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Daviess County Road Offers Limited Access This Week

The Daviess County Highway Department advises a contractor for the highway department will limit access to County Road 650 South. That will be from the Martin County line to the town of Alfordsville, then west to Highway 257. The road will be open, and workers will be directing traffic. The...
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
Salute to World War II Set for Labor Day Weekend

The Indiana Military Museum’s Salute to Veterans of World War 2 event will take place this year on September 3rd and 4th in Vincennes. There will be outside food and military vendors but all other attractions such as battles, weapons demonstrations, speakers, and flyover are free. An admission fee...
VINCENNES, IN
Building Collapse in Lawrenceville

Lawrenceville, Illinois officials say they are monitoring the collapse of a building on State Street. Although these buildings are privately owned and their future isn’t for the city to decide, city officials say they have a responsibility to provide safety in the area. They say they are working with...
LAWRENCEVILLE, IL

