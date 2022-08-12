ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Perseid Meteor Shower 2022: 6 photos shared by skygazers

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rx4lC_0hET6Rr700

The annual Perseid meteor shower peaked overnight, offering stunning light displays in the night sky, according to the American Meteor Society.

Social media users shared their photos of suspected meteors with the hashtags #perseid, #perseids and #perseidmeteorshower. Here are some of our favorites:

1. Colorado

Photo by @larsleberphotography, Instagram

2. Croatia

Photo by @majakraljikwx, Instagram

3. Bedfordshire, United Kingdom

Photo by @DawnSunrise1, Twitter

4. Helsinki, Finland

Photo by @jannehir, Twitter

5. Elan Valley, Wales, United Kingdom

Photo by @tacevlad, Instagram

6. Sweden

Photo by @navmou, Instagram

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perseids#Photography#Meteor#Cox Media Group#Linus Company Meta#Colorado Photo#Croatia Photo#Majakraljikwx#United Kingdom Photo#Dawnsunrise1#Finland Photo#Jannehir#Sweden Photo
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
Country
Finland
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
111K+
Followers
118K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy