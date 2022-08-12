Read full article on original website
An ironically-titled fantastical failure draws in curious streaming crowds
After a constant string of serious allegations justifiably derailed what was previously one of the most respected and consistently acclaimed Hollywood careers of the modern era, you absolutely could not concoct anything more ironic than Kevin Spacey’s final lead role pre-scandal being called Nine Lives. Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver...
Watch: Queen Latifah and Ludacris are in for a wild ride in ‘End of the Road’ trailer
Well, folks, we did it; Queen Latifah and Ludacris are starring in an action-thriller together. We have officially solved movies, we have arrived at the landmark to end all landmarks, and every director in the world can put their feet up and pat themselves on the back; over a century of hard work has led up to this peak realization, and they deserve to reap the everlasting rewards.
The Dwayne Johnson movie fans hate most above all surges on streaming
Dwayne Johnson has never been shy in admitting he makes movies almost exclusively and explicitly for his fans, which is why so many of his projects are cut from a remarkably similar cloth. In fact, it’s been almost a decade since he appeared in a relatively straightforward drama, but the response to 2013’s Empire State indicates that it might be a while before we see him in the genre again.
‘John Wick’ prequel series ‘The Continental’ shifts from TV to streaming
The John Wick franchise keeps on getting bigger, with Keanu Reeves’ Chapter 4 hitting theaters in March of next year, while prequel series The Continental is on the way, with Ana de Armas set to headline spinoff Ballerina. Speaking of the episodic offshoot, the project spent years in development...
Fans come out in force to support a timeless sci-fi action classic
Plenty of movies find huge success at the time of their initial release, only to fall into irrelevance as the years progress, so it goes without saying that it takes something special to create an enduring classic. It’s been over three decades, and fans are still singing the praises of Paul Verhoeven’s Total Recall, so the classic sci-fi actioner clearly continues to resonate.
An unfathomably ill-judged action thriller cracks the Netflix Top 10
B-tier action thrillers are like catnip to Netflix subscribers, which is completely fair and wholly understandable when there are few less taxing (but still entertaining enough) ways to while away a couple of hours. That being said, it comes as a surprise to see 2018’s River Runs Red sitting among such illustrious blockbuster company near the head of the pack.
DCEU fans are worried not even Dwayne Johnson can save ‘Black Adam’ from being the next ‘Morbius’
The DCEU is in disarray right now as we hardly know what the franchise’s 2023 slate is going to look like — Batgirl‘s been canned, The Flash could be next, et cetera. But, hey, at least we’ve got Black Adam to look forward to this fall, right? Right?
Fans ignore the many negatives to praise DC’s hottest streak in a long time
It goes without saying that the DC fandom has had a lot of sh*t slung in their direction recently, with wide-ranging changes to canon and continuity being joined by behind the scenes scandals, constant release date reshuffles, and the cancellation of the nearly finished Batgirl. However, that shouldn’t take away...
Exceedingly hot take suggests ‘The Rock’ is a better action movie than ‘Die Hard’
If you were to ask the majority of genre junkies to name the single greatest action movie to ever come out of Hollywood, then there’s an overwhelming possibility that Die Hard would be the first name on almost everyone’s lips. After all, John McTiernan’s classic has held that...
‘The Rings of Power’ season 2 will debut a fan-favorite elf
Next month Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will debut. The expensive series set in an iconic world is getting a second season, and once those episodes come around, those running the show plan to bring in another notable from the books. An article published...
Stephen King shares his uniquely unusual idea for a ‘Predator’ crossover
Stephen King is known to pepper many of his works with references and Easter Eggs that nod towards his own back catalogue, while the Predator franchise is no stranger to crossovers of its own across film, video games, comic books, and other forms of media. We’re not expecting the two to meet any time soon, but the legendary author has a suggestion nonetheless.
Hulu Review: The Affordable Streaming Service for Live TV and Original Content
Hulu provides endless entertainment apt for all ages and interests – here’s why you should sign up.
WATCH: Netflix opens up ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’ for first look
Guillermo del Toro deservedly won Oscars for The Shape of Water in 2017. He followed up this project with Nightmare Alley, has continued to stay busy with other ventures, and, now, Netflix has opened Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities for a peek. The streaming service published footage from...
Fans wonder if DC has the stones to pull off Black Adam vs. Superman vs. Shazam
The DCEU seems to wilting before our very eyes right now, with Batgirl being cancelled and various other movies and TV shows’ futures looking unsafe to boot. Still, at least there’s one corner of the franchise that seems to pressing ahead as planned — the Shazam/Black Adam side of things. This fall sees Dwayne Johnson finally enter the fray in Black Adam, with Zachary Levi back this December for Shazam! Fury of the Gods.
When is the Funko Pop movie coming out?
Funko is a leading pop culture lifestyle brand that includes vinyl figurines, action toys, plush, apparel, board games, housewares, NFTs, and accessories. According to its website, it’s the world’s largest proprietor of licenses, allowing entertainment enthusiasts to display their zeal through the products. One of the leading products...
‘Orphan: First Kill’ director hints at a third outing for Esther
It’s a few days before the theatrical release of Orphan: First Kill, the anticipated prequel to 2009’s psychological horror Orphan, but director William Brent Bell is more than ready to kick things into high gear by establishing a franchise. In an interview with MovieWeb, the director and screenwriter...
First wave of ‘Orphan: First Kill’ reviews praise a worthwhile sequel
The first reviews are in for Orphan: First Kill and it looks like William Brent Bell’s prequel and Isabelle Fuhrman’s Esther are generating quite the buzz. Having already begun its theatrical run in the Philippines and other parts of the world, Orphan First Kill is getting its first round of feedback before its highly-anticipated U.S. release. From the looks of it, the positive reviews are pouring in for the Orphan predecessor, with special praise for the film’s nostalgia, Fuhrman’s performance, and Bell’s creative influence. Somehow, it seems First Kill manages to double down as a sensational tie-in to Esther’s backstory and yet remain enticingly unique as a stand-alone feature-film. Thanks to some narrative twists and turns, Orphan: First Kill has kept the blood pumping and adrenaline streaming even 13 years later.
Horror fans possessed by praise for a cult favorite flick
Amidst a plethora of narratives within the horror genre, the demonic possession sub-genre is easily one of the most profitable. And while William Friedkin’s The Exorcist firmly placed the sub-genre in the spotlight, a handful of modern possession movies have kept eagle-eyed horror fans intrigued — including Scott Derrickson’s The Exorcism of Emily Rose, which is terrifyingly based on a true story.
Ismael Cruz Córdova digs into the process of bringing the first-ever Elf of color to the ‘Lord of the Rings’ universe
One of the stars of Amazon Prime’s upcoming The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is changing the way fans see this sprawling franchise. Ismael Cruz Córdova, the talented actor set to bring the Silvan Elf Arondir to life on the small screen, dug into the process of bringing the first-ever Elf of color to life in a recent interview with Time.
Fans wonder if DC’s most notorious movie actually should’ve got a sequel after all
DC fans are in a pretty maudlin mood right now, following the cancellation of Batgirl and the fate of many other upcoming movies feeling uncertain. Maybe that’s why they’re breaking the habit of a decade and are getting wistful for the sequel to the most notorious DC movie ever that we never got. Yes, folks are actually wishing that Green Lantern 2 became a thing.
