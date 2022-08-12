ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

BBC

Bournemouth daughter turns detective to find dad's stolen car

A woman who turned detective to find her father's stolen car said she has been inundated with requests to find other missing vehicles. Becky Harrington, from Bournemouth, got frustrated after police failed to make progress finding the £12,000 Jaguar which was stolen in July. She managed to find the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Henley woman and son stranded overnight waiting for RAC

A woman and her son were left stranded overnight at a service station waiting for the RAC after her car broke down on the M4 near Bridgend. Caroline Jacobs was driving home to Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire on Thursday after a camping trip in Wales. Despite being a member of the...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Skegness sea victim was 13-year-old Hereford boy

A boy who died after going into the sea in Skegness was 13 years old and from Hereford, Lincolnshire Police said. Emergency services, including two RNLI lifeboats, were called at about 18:15 BST on Saturday to attend to a "child under 16" in the water at the Lincolnshire resort. The...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Group caught having barbecue at reservoir depleted by heatwave face £2,500 fine

A group of five men enjoying a barbecue in the hot weather at Dovestone Reservoir, near Saddleworth, could face fines of up to £2,500 for breaching the Public Spaces Protection Order.The men were found on Wednesday 10 August by local fire services and officers from Greater Manchester Police, who have now warned the public to not take a barbecue onto the moors due to the fire risk it can pose.Greater Manchester Police took to social media to ensure others are aware of the risks.A tweet from Greater Manchester Police said: “Earlier today, five males were caught by GMP Oldham...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Father who had a smoke and browsed Facebook while his baby daughter drowned in the bath with the water running is jailed for five years

A father will serve five years behind bars after his nine-month-old daughter drowned in a bath while he smoked a cigarette and browsed Facebook. Daniel James Gallagher pled guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced for 'negligent killing' after his baby Leah Jayde died at their Hervey Bay home on the central Queensland coast on April 2 last year.
HEALTH SERVICES
Daily Mail

Sneaky way gangsters hid more than 200 kilograms of meth to get it into Australia - before police managed to intercept the shipment and stop the criminals' $25.8million payday

More than 200 kilograms of liquid methamphetamine worth more than $25 million imported from overseas by an international crime syndicate have been seized in a major drug bust. Australian Federal Police officers, in partnership with the National Anti-Gangs Squad (NAGS) found the drugs hidden in a shipment of olive oil on a truck in Fairfield in Sydney's southwest on July 30.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Quadriplegic bed-bound man, 62, is issued an eviction notice by his landlord after 25 years living in his modified Hove home with his full-time carer partner amid bitter three-year legal battle

A quadriplegic, bed-bound man is living in fear of losing his Sunderland home after his landlord issued an eviction notice. Dr Harvey Cowe, 62, who lives in Hove with his wife Sheree, 55, received a notice for eviction on August 2. Dr Cowe has been effectively paralysed from the neck...
U.K.
Daily Mail

'If we waited for the police my dad would still have no car': Daughter, 32, turns detective and finds her father's stolen £12,000 Jaguar XF after becoming frustrated with officers' 'slack' response

A woman who was let down by police ‘incompetence’ was forced to find her 73-year-old father’s stolen car herself after officers failed to do so. Harry Harrington had his £12,000 Jaguar stolen from his driveway in Bournemouth overnight. His daughter Becky Harrington, 32, claimed the police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

My son with schizophrenia was 'unlawfully deported' to Jamaica

The family of a man with schizophrenia is taking legal action against the Home Office for allegedly unlawfully deporting him to Jamaica. Eric Hall, who arrived in the UK aged 10, has convictions for theft, drugs and possession of an offensive weapon. The Home Office denies relatives' claims he was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

‘Frustrated’ 24-Year-Old Allegedly Admits Mowing Down Mourners Then Bludgeoning Mom

A Pennsylvania man who allegedly plowed his blue Honda Accord into a crowd of mourners late Saturday, killing one and injuring 17 others, before murdering his own mother, allegedly told cops he did so because he was tired of fighting with his mom over money.State troopers said that at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, drove into a group of about 75 people who were attending a daylong community benefit in Nescopeck to raise funds in the wake of a horrific house fire last week that killed 10 family members and 13 dogs. After mowing down the...
NESCOPECK, PA

