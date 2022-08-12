ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe Township, NJ

Comments / 7

ForWard
3d ago

[ "A spokesperson for Amazon said the company’s internal investigation into the Carteret death shows it "was not a work-related incident, and instead was related to a personal medical condition."" ] ☆☆☆ That was the wrong thing to say. If the employee had a medical condition (they were obviously aware of it) then they also bore responsibility to prevent activities that could pose a safety issue for the employee. That doesn't excuse them from ignoring needed restrictions to keep an employee with a known medical condition from activities that could proce harmful.

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AOL Corp

Amazon warehouses under investigation from federal prosecutors, Department of Labor

Federal prosecutors in New York and the Department of Labor are inspecting Amazon warehouses around the country as part of a civil investigation into unsafe and unseemly workplace conditions. The inspections began Monday morning, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York. "This morning, the...
LAW
Footwear News

An Amazon Warehouse Employee Died During the Retailer’s $12 Billion Prime Day Event

An Amazon warehouse employee died on the job during the e-commerce giant’s big two-day, $12 billion Prime Day event. An unnamed male worker passed away at Amazon’s EWR9 facility in Carteret, N.J. on July 12, Amazon confirmed. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) said in a statement emailed to FN that it was “aware of the tragic incident” and opened an inspection on July 14 and is currently investigating. OSHA has six months to complete to conduct its inspection and release its findings, the spokesperson wrote. Additional details about how the worker died were not available.
CARTERET, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Robbinsville, NJ
City
Monroe Township, NJ
Robbinsville, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Carteret, NJ
Monroe Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Stephenson
Daily Mail

More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles

Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Jesse Jackson demands owner of Sesame Street theme park hires black board of directors and funnels money to African American businesses to make amends for 'racist characters snubbing black kids'

Civil rights campaigner the Reverend Jesse Jackson has written to Sesame Place urging it to hire more black executives and mandate racial sensitivity training carried out by black instructors. Jackson, 80, wrote to parent company SeaWorld some suggestions in the letter to remove the 'stain' of 'racism' after black children...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Warehouse#Seattle#Osha#Department Of Labor#Robbinsville Police#The Usa Today Network
Distractify

Employee Denied Pay Raise Gets "Revenge" on Boss by Getting Entire Department to Leave

Even though there are a lot of industries offering pay raises, salaries still aren't matching the rate of inflation which means that for most people, they're either making the same amount of money as they were before, or even less. That, coupled with the increased cost of living across the United States, and it being harder now for the average American to own a house than it was during the Great Depression, it's understandable why many folks are so concerned with receiving higher pay.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Business Insider

Delta sent a passenger's $30,000 wheelchair from her vacation in Florida to California, instead of her home in New York — and it got broken along the way

Delta sent a passenger's $30,000 power wheelchair to California instead of New York. The chair was damaged on both the outward and return journeys. "I can't believe someone would treat a wheelchair the way mine was treated," the passenger said. Delta broke a passenger's $30,000 power wheelchair on a trip...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy