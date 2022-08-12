Read full article on original website
3d ago
[ "A spokesperson for Amazon said the company’s internal investigation into the Carteret death shows it "was not a work-related incident, and instead was related to a personal medical condition."" ] ☆☆☆ That was the wrong thing to say. If the employee had a medical condition (they were obviously aware of it) then they also bore responsibility to prevent activities that could pose a safety issue for the employee. That doesn't excuse them from ignoring needed restrictions to keep an employee with a known medical condition from activities that could proce harmful.
