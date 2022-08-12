Perseid Meteor Shower 2022: 6 photos shared by skygazers

The annual Perseid meteor shower peaked overnight, offering stunning light displays in the night sky, according to the American Meteor Society.

Social media users shared their photos of suspected meteors with the hashtags #perseid, #perseids and #perseidmeteorshower. Here are some of our favorites:

Photo by @larsleberphotography, Instagram

Photo by @majakraljikwx, Instagram

Photo by @DawnSunrise1, Twitter

Photo by @jannehir, Twitter

Photo by @tacevlad, Instagram

Photo by @navmou, Instagram

