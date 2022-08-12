Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
Rec Center sales tax, Carman retirement reception on NP council agenda
Further action on whether a special half-cent sales tax for North Platte Recreation Complex expansion goes to voters leads Tuesday’s City Council agenda. The regular 5:30 p.m. meeting will be preceded by a 4:30 p.m. reception for Ward 3 Councilman Jim Carman, who Friday announced his resignation effective at the end of Tuesday’s council business. Carman plans to move closer to his family.
North Platte City Councilman Carman announces resignation
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-North Platte City Council member, Jim Carman of Ward 3, has announced his resignation, effective at the August 16 meeting. Carman cites a plan to relocate closer to family and to "truly retire as his reasons for resigning mid-term." Jim Carman has served on the City Council since...
knopnews2.com
North Platte sculptor restores two historical statutes
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Fort McPherson and the Sioux Lookout share historical relevance of growth and development for North Platte and surrounding areas. Two statutes represent the history and significance of the two locations. The process began in the 1920s to preserve history from the pioneer period. Sioux Lookout...
North Platte Telegraph
Rec Center to close for maintenance Aug. 14-20
The North Platte Recreation Center will be closed Sunday to Aug. 20 for annual maintenance. During that time, Rec Center passes will be honored at the Cody Park Swimming Pool, the city said in a press release. The Cody Park swimming pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 1...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for August 15
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (1) update to this series since Updated 13 min ago. Rodney Scott Rodney Scott, 84, of North Platte, died Aug. 11, 2022. Graveside service is at 11 a.m. MT Tuesday, Aug. 16, at the Benkelman Ceme…
North Platte Telegraph
Birth announcements, Aug. 13
Aaliyah Martinez and Colby Dewey of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Arayna Rose, born Aug. 9, 2022, weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Casey Dewey of North Platte and Alisha Rodriguez of Jacksonville, Florida. LAYLA JAY CHRISTENSEN. Skyelin Seward and Cole Christensen of North Platte are...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte host site for two car shows over this weekend
Two car shows will be in North Platte this weekend. The Flatlander's Car Club's classic car show is Saturday at the Westfield Shopping Center, 1845 West A. Street. The event is scheduled to run from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and free root beer floats will be served. Then on...
North Platte Police to participate in DUI campaign over Labor Day holiday
During the Labor Day holiday, including the end of summertime and the busy Labor Day weekend, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is working alongside the law enforcement community in North Platte & Lincoln County to decrease impaired driving. From August 19 through September...
knopnews2.com
Stapleton bans abortion, Curtis sends abortion ban to November ballot
STAPLETON AND CURTIS, Neb. (KNOP) - On Wednesday two municipalities in Western Nebraska considered ordinances which would make performing an abortion or aiding and abetting an abortion illegal within their city limits. The ordinances before the Stapleton Village Board in Logan County and the Curtis City Council in Frontier County...
KSNB Local4
Hastings High features new face in principal’s chair
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings High School will be under new leadership after the school hired a new principal over the summer. Jeff Linden is a Lexington native and previously served as the Secondary Principal at Southern Valley Schools in Oxford for the last four years. For Jeff, the decision to come to Hastings wasn’t a hard choice.
knopnews2.com
Tornado of 1927 flattens farms and homes
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska sits in the heart of Tornado Valley. Typically, when tornadoes pass through the plains, they do not cause as much damage. The tornado of 1927 damaged at least seven farms south of North Platte. “Back then, farms were closer together, which increased the chances...
Lincoln County’s Most Wanted
Austin J Carlton, 22, Enticement by electronic comm. device, FTA. Charles W Pope, 71, Del/dsp/dst/man/pos control substance (2 counts) Cornell Griffin Jr, 23, Possess controlled substance, possess or use drug paraphernalia. Cortney L Hansen, 42, Domestic Assault-3rd degree, False Imprisonment-1st degree, no proof of insurance, FTA (2 warrants) Emilio A...
