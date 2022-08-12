ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Thornton Heath: Tempers flare during local meeting over suspected gas explosion

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ngkfb_0hET3OLX00

Residents forced to evacuate from their homes following a fatal explosion in south London have voiced their anger towards the local gas provider, SGN.

Four-year-old Sahara Salman was killed and two others remain in hospital after the blast, which happened in Thornton Heath shortly after 7am on Monday.

During a local meeting on the incident, one aggravated man can be heard shouting that the fatal explosion happened “all because you didn’t get your workforce to do their job properly”.

Another person can be heard saying “why did it come to this?”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Biker killed in freak accident after throat slit by glass-coated kite string

A biker in India died after his throat was slit by a glass-coated kite string while he was on his way to his sister’s home to celebrate the Hindu festival of Rakhi. The Delhi-based man, Vipin Kumar, 35, was on his way to his sister’s house on Thursday when a sharp string — commonly known as the Chinese synthetic manja — struck his neck.Kumar was driving his motorcycle on the Shastri Park flyover when the incident took place. Soon after he was struck, his wife got him to the trauma centre at Civil Lines where the doctors declared him dead...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Safety concerns after deadly fire rips through Egypt church

A deadly fire that ripped through a Coptic Orthodox church in Egypt's capital has spurred an outpouring of condolences and mourning from many in the country. But the devastating blaze also raised questions about emergency services, safety codes, and years of restrictions on building churches for the country’s Christian minority.Neighborhood residents expressed shock over the fire Sunday, one of Egypt’s deadliest in recent years, that killed 41 members of the congregation, including at least 15 children.“The scene of dead children still haunts me,” said Salah el-Sayed, a 43-year-old civil servant who lives next to the Martyr Abu Sefein church...
WORLD
The Independent

Oxford Street stabbing: Man knifed to death in broad daylight attack near shopping hotspot

A man has been stabbed to death in broad daylight near London’s Oxford Street.Police, paramedics and an air ambulance rushed to Poland Street in the capital’s busy Soho area shortly after 11.30am on Monday, following reports of a stabbing.But the victim, whose identity remains unconfirmed, was pronounced dead at the scene less than an hour after the emergency services were first called, the Metropolitan Police said.This is despite the first paramedic arriving within seven minutes, according to the ambulance service.A man has been arrested, Scotland Yard said, and Sadiq Khan’s office later confirmed that London’s mayor was in “close contact”...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Explosion#Flare#South London#Sgn
The Independent

Man stabbed to death near London’s Oxford Street

A man has been stabbed to death in a side road near Oxford Street in London.Witnesses said violence broke out near a Korean restaurant in Poland Street on Monday morning.One man who was in a building on the side road told the PA news agency: “There was shouting in the street and it escalated into a full-blown row.“There was a weapon and someone fell to the ground.”The Metropolitan Police said officers were called at around 11.40am to reports of a stabbing.London Ambulance Service and the air ambulance attended but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene 40 minutes later.A...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Two men charged with arson after disposable barbecue started fire in country park

Two men arrested yesterday in connection with a fire at a public park in Norfolk have been charged with arson.Aleksejs Sokolovs, 45, of Valentine Close, Boston, Lincolnshire and Darius Lazausaks, also 45 and of Carlton Road, Boston, Lincolnshire, are both accused of arson with intent to damage property after a blaze broke out at Bawsey Country Park, near King’s Lynn.Emergency services were called to the area around 11.40am after a disposable BBQ was allegedly thrown into woodland, causing a small fire which was put out by members of the public.Two men were detained at the scene by an off-duty...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

The Independent

792K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy