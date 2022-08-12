Thornton Heath: Tempers flare during local meeting over suspected gas explosion

Residents forced to evacuate from their homes following a fatal explosion in south London have voiced their anger towards the local gas provider, SGN.

Four-year-old Sahara Salman was killed and two others remain in hospital after the blast, which happened in Thornton Heath shortly after 7am on Monday.

During a local meeting on the incident, one aggravated man can be heard shouting that the fatal explosion happened “all because you didn’t get your workforce to do their job properly”.

Another person can be heard saying “why did it come to this?”

