ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
France

Veteran who fought in Dunkirk rearguard defence celebrates 104th birthday

By Lucinda Cameron
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3folSQ_0hET3NSo00

The oldest veteran of the Royal Scots regiment, who fought in rearguard defence during the Dunkirk evacuations, is celebrating his 104th birthday.

Major John Errington, from Shrewsbury in Shropshire , fought at the battle of Le Paradis in Northern France in May 1940.

The 1st Battalion The Royal Scots, reduced in strength to just 400 men by more than two weeks in action, prepared for their last stand at Le Paradis, 30 miles from Dunkirk in north-east France on May 25 that year.

Their defence action helped delay the German advance, allowing thousands of British troops to reach the beaches of Dunkirk, regimental historians said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hxje4_0hET3NSo00

Major Errington was eventually captured and spent five years as a prisoner of war.

He is celebrating his birthday with family on Friday.

Brigadier George Lowder, chairman of The Royal Scots Regimental Trustees, said: “John Errington has been a very loyal member of our regiment and has shown exemplary service, especially during the Second World War.

“On behalf of the regiment, we send our warmest congratulations on this special birthday, his 104th.”

The regiment said that the 1st Battalion The Royal Scots’ orders, to “Stand And Fight To The Last Man”, played a pivotal role in enabling the withdrawal of 337,000 Allied Forces from the beaches of Dunkirk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12YvuM_0hET3NSo00

However, this three-day rearguard defence against overwhelming odds led to the Battalion’s destruction.

Brigadier Lowder said: “Their fighting spirit was undaunted, although they had been in continuous action for 17 days delaying the German advance over 200 miles and had suffered heavy casualties. Their contribution to Dunkirk was vital.

“We should never forget that the vast majority of those who survived the last stand at Le Paradis spent the next five years as prisoners of war.”

Major Errington served with the Battalion’s French liaison officer, Captain Michel Martell, a family member of the Martell Cognac Company.

He recently received a special bottle of cognac from Captain Martell’s grandson, Thierry Firino-Martell, who sent the gift to celebrate the veteran’s enduring comradeship and bravery.

In 2006, The Royal Regiment of Scotland was formed from its predecessor Scottish Infantry Regiments and after 373 years of unbroken service The Royal Scots left the British Army’s order of battle.

Comments / 1

Related
CNN

Soldiers fighting Russians have a new weapon. See what it can do

Ukrainian troops are loving their new Polish “Krabs” artillery system - a high-tech GPS-directed artillery system that is more accurate and safer than the old Soviet era kit. CNN’s Nic Robertson joins an artillery battery commander as he calls in fire on Russian positions.
MILITARY
LADbible

Nazi condoms discovered amongst artefacts on sunken U-boat

A hoard of Nazi artefacts, including cigarettes, condoms, encoded messages and even the only known copy of a memo announcing the death of Adolph Hitler, has been uncovered on a U-boat almost 80-years after it was sunk. U-boat 534 was sunk by the RAF off coast of a Danish island...
JAPAN
tatler.com

Will excavators unearth 10 tonnes of Nazi gold in the grounds of Polish palace?

The Silesian Bridge Foundation, a non-profit organisation that aims to foster positive Polish-German relations, has reached a major milestone, after receiving the go-ahead to dig up a buried canister next month – thought to contain £200 million-worth of forgotten Nazi treasure. On 31 July, the organisation shared a...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dunkirk#Veteran#Prisoner Of War#German#British#Allied Forces#Battalion
24/7 Wall St.

These Vehicles Forever Changed How Wars Are Fought

Russian losses are mounting as the war in Ukraine drags on – not just troop casualties, but equipment as well. Military tracking outlet Oryx reported that over 5,000 Russian tanks, fighting vehicles, and personnel carriers have been destroyed, damaged, captured, or abandoned as of early August.  These vehicles are crucial to Russian operations, and each […]
COMBAT SPORTS
24/7 Wall St.

The 10 Deadliest Battles in World History

War is never pretty, but there can be levels even to the cruelty and ugliness of war, with some almost inconceivably horrendous. Such levels can be measured by one macabre metric: the number of deaths in a battle.  To determine the 10 deadliest battles in world history, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed Deadliest Battles In Human […]
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Scotland
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: USS George H.W. Bush carrier deploys with strike group

The sailors of the carrier George H.W. Bush — Avengers, named for the plane the late president flew during World War II — crowded on the rails in dress whites, blue coveralls and camo-printed Navy Work Uniforms as the ship departed Wednesday afternoon. It begins a seven-month tour...
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

792K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy