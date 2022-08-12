ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Be there in a minute: Vlogger documents world’s shortest passenger flight

By Lucy Thackray
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BnnZ2_0hET3Kod00

A travel vlogger has documented his trip on the world’s shortest - and technically most expensive - flight in one single video clocking in at one minute and 14 seconds.

Noel Philips, 41, shot the video flying between the islands of Papa Westray and Westray in the Scottish archipelago of Orkney - which is just 1.7 miles (2.7 kilometres).

But it doesn’t come cheap and is dubbed one of the most expensive flights in the world due to its short distance and price tag of £17.

Drawing criticism from some for being unnecessary to fly such a short distance, the alternative is a 20-minute boat ride through choppy waters.

The route acts as a connecting flight to Kirkwall that helps locals to get to the more populous places in Orkney. It operates in a triangle formation, from Papa Westray to Westray and then the Kirkwall.

The local council has suggested that a bridge be built to connect the two islands, but nothing has been authorised so far.

For the time being, the plane is still regularly used by locals and tourists alike.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q33yn_0hET3Kod00

Noel, from Mansfield, Derbyshire, said: “I travelled to the Orkney Islands to fly on the world’s shortest passenger flight, which runs between the Orkney islands of Westray and Papa Westray.

“When I got to Westray, I stayed there overnight to explore, and flew back to Kirkwall the following morning, once again taking the world’s shortest flight along the way.

“I love flying on little flights like this and travelling around some of the world’s most remote communities.

Scotland has so many of these tiny flights connecting the remote communities in the islands, and living in the UK it’s so easy to travel to.

“The planes that serve these islands are quite small, they’re like getting onboard a minibus!

“You can’t take any hand baggage onboard, it all has to go in the boot when you get onboard.

“It’s very popular with tourists and aviation enthusiasts.

“On my flights were several people who were staying on the islands and just wanted to experience the world’s shortest flight.

“But it’s also relied upon for locals to be able to connect with Kirkwall and be able to leave or return to the islands.”

Mr Philips is no stranger to the world of transport and has travelled on some of the planet’s more obscure flights, trains and transport links.

He has travelled across the globe and reviewed the likes of the world’s “longest”, “worst” and most “dangerous” flights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=089JbA_0hET3Kod00

“I’ve been a full-time travel vlogger for three years now.

“Before this, I worked as an IT consultant and did YouTube as my side hobby.

“I’ve been an aviation enthusiast since a very young age, and I started sharing my passion with others via YouTube in 2013.

“I was fortunate enough to be able to take it full time in 2019 when my channel grew to such a size that it was taking up more of my time than my full-time job!

“Since then I’ve travelled around the world and made videos on every continent - apart from Antarctica!

“I consider myself very lucky to have what I think is the best job in the world - travelling around the world flying on unique airlines and pursuing my passion, then coming home to spend months at home with my family.

“I still have more countries to visit and more airlines to fly.

“Every time I think I’ve ‘done it all,’ I find another experience that goes on the list.”

The flight can carry up to nine passengers and operates twice a day with Loganair , which describes the flight as being 90 seconds long.

It gets people across the water in close to one minute, with the record being 53 seconds.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'We are practically penniless': Scottish family are left with nothing and returning to the UK homeless as they face being thrown out of Australia after a decade because firm sponsoring their visa went bust

A despairing Scottish father whose family is being kicked out of Australia - despite living and working there for more than ten years - says he faces returning to the UK 'practically penniless' and essentially homeless. Electrical expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in...
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vlogger#Time Travel#Antarctica#Scottish#Kirkwall
Daily Mail

The incredible moment a family who vanished in the outback is FOUND alive after a helicopter spots their car 50km off the road

This is the dramatic moment a family of four was spotted and rescued in the Australian outback after they went missing for 48 hours. Their four-wheel-drive was spotted by helicopter on Tuesday after a multi-agency search was launched when the Queensland family did not arrive at their destination - the small town of Packsaddle in NSW.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Biker killed in freak accident after throat slit by glass-coated kite string

A biker in India died after his throat was slit by a glass-coated kite string while he was on his way to his sister’s home to celebrate the Hindu festival of Rakhi. The Delhi-based man, Vipin Kumar, 35, was on his way to his sister’s house on Thursday when a sharp string — commonly known as the Chinese synthetic manja — struck his neck.Kumar was driving his motorcycle on the Shastri Park flyover when the incident took place. Soon after he was struck, his wife got him to the trauma centre at Civil Lines where the doctors declared him dead...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Youtube
Daily Mail

World-famous brain surgeon Charlie Teo is forced to perform life-saving operations in Africa due to restrictions on his work in Australia - with one mum raising $120k to fly her daughter overseas to remove a tumour

Famous 'last chance' brain surgeon Dr Charlie Teo is performing operations on Australians in overseas hospitals after being restricted in this country. Dr Teo, who was placed under temporary restrictions a year ago after complaints over his work, has operated at least four times in Spain and South Africa where he has gained a permit to conduct surgery.
WORLD
rolling out

A Beaver Walked Into A Bar And Stunned Customers

Pub customers were left stunned after a beaver walked into a bar in the West Midlands in England before hiding beneath a smoking shelter in the beer garden. Drinkers at the Yew Tree Pub in Norton Canes, a village in the Staffordshire region, in the United Kingdom, were left scratching their heads when the large rodent wandered in at around 8:45 p.m. on Monday, July 25.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Scottish family set to be kicked out of Australia today after living there for 10 years are granted one-month visa at 11th hour by immigration minister after vowing to stay and fight deportation

A Scottish family who were set to be deported from Australia today after living there for a decade were told they can stay as they were preparing to leave for the airport. The one month temporary visa granted to Mark Green, 44, and his family came as new Immigration Minister Andrew Giles - who took the position after Labor won the election in May - stepped in.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Haydn Griffiths: Body found in search for man, 23, who disappeared ‘swimming to wind farm’ in heatwave

A body has been found in the search for a 23-year-old last seen swimming during Tuesday’s record-breaking heatwave. Haydn Griffiths went missing after swimming in the River Mersey, Wirral at around 10.30pm last Tuesday. Police have now confirmed a body was found on Sunday night. A spokesperson said: “At this time the death is being treated as unexplained and a post-morten examination will take place to establish the cause. “The body is yet to be formally identified.”Mr Griffiths, from Wigan, was last seen at Derby Pool in New Brighton when he went swimming with a friend on Tuesday night. He...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Heathrow cap on passenger numbers will be extended to end of October

Heathrow Airport has announced that it will extend its cap on passenger numbers for another six weeks as the aviation sector continues to struggle to cope with demand for travel.No more than 100,000 travellers will be able to depart per day until October 29, the west London airport said.It said the move was taken following an improvement in punctuality and fewer last-minute cancellations after introducing a temporary cap in July.The capacity limit of 100,000 daily departing passengers was initially to last until September 11, but that date was pushed back on Monday.We want to remove the cap as soon as...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Mayor of London warns of flash flooding risk following dry spell

Sadiq Khan has warned Londoners of the risk of flash flooding in the city as a "huge amount of rain" was expected after a prolonged dry spell. The Mayor of London said on Monday (15 August) that a downpour could lead to flash flooding, with the unusually dry earth potentially causing surface run-off. A yellow thunderstorm warning was in place for the UK on Monday, with an amber warning also issued for parts of southwest England.Khan urged Londoners to contact Flood Line and visit the website of local authorities to learn how to "minimise the consequences."Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sadiq Khan urges government to treat cost of living crisis as an emergencySeoul inundated by fatal flooding as South Korea hit by heavy rainfallUK approves first Covid-19 booster vaccine to target two variants
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

Paraglider Plummets to His Death After Gear Mishap, His Friend Speaks Out

In an unfortunate tragedy, a paraglider plummeted to his death in a freak accident. Sadly, the incident also occurred in front of his terrified pal. “I looked back and saw him drop like a stone,” the horrified man said about his friend. Just moments before, the two had been having the time of their lives as they glided across the sky in the UK. In addition, onlookers saw the unlucky paraglider spin in circles before plummeting to the ground. “They were returning home,” one witness said.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

The Independent

792K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy