ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Assistant to The Invisible Man: the seven best films to watch on TV this week

By Simon Wardell
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wenhD_0hET3Jvu00

Pick of the week

The Assistant

A clever attempt to explore Harvey Weinstein’s crimes through fiction, Kitty Green’s insidious drama follows a day in the lives of a New York film producer’s staff. Julia Garner is our central concern as Jane, five months into her job as assistant to a domineering movie boss, known only as “He”, who is heard ranting on the phone but remains unseen. She gets intimations of his darker actions – unexplained invoices, after-hours meetings with young female actors, the appearance of a new “assistant” – but are Jane’s suspicions enough to risk her position by complaining? It’s the details of office culture that make the film so disturbing – how easily predatory behaviour can be excused or enabled.
Wednesday 17 August, 11pm, Film4

***

Who You Think I Am

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DkD3z_0hET3Jvu00
Bad romance … Juliette Binoche and François Civil in Who You Think I Am. Photograph: Diaphana Films

The perils of social media are the theme of this French drama , but the subject is not your typical youth. Middle-aged professor and single mother Claire (Juliette Binoche) is dumped by her twentysomething lover. She takes revenge by creating a fake Facebook profile – 24-year-old Clara – and befriending his flatmate Alex. Through texts and phone chats, a relationship with Alex grows, one Claire deludes herself into thinking represents the real her. Safy Nebbou’s film sensitively unpicks Claire’s desires and insecurities, all expressed exquisitely by Binoche.
Saturday 13 August, 9pm, BBC Four

***

Sisters With Transistors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dCNpe_0hET3Jvu00
Radio gaga … Daphne Oram in Sisters With Transistors. Photograph: Daphne Oram

A roll call of largely unsung female electronic music pioneers are the focus of Lisa Rovner’s fascinating historical primer . From 1930s theremin soloist Clara Rockmore and BBC Radiophonic Workshop co-founder Daphne Oram to 60s soundscape artist Pauline Oliveros and the advert-soundtracking Suzanne Ciani, all found creative autonomy away from the establishment via tape loops, circuit boards and synthesisers. With a trove of performance footage, it’s a laudatory tale of enforced DIY careers and untameable imaginations.
Saturday 13 August, 10.30pm, Sky Arts

***

Go West

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0etMUw_0hET3Jvu00
Along for the ride … Buster Keaton in Go West. Photograph: PictureLux/The Hollywood Archive/Alamy

Buster Keaton takes his deadpan comedy to the wild west in this 1925 film, which culminates in one of his great set-pieces – a riotous cattle drive through the streets of LA. His impoverished nobody Friendless is knocked around by life but imperturbable, so when he finds himself at a ranch and poses as a cowboy, his inability to do the simplest tasks – he can’t put a saddle on, thinks cows milk themselves – doesn’t stop him for long. He even wins the heart of the owner’s daughter, though he’s more concerned about Brown Eyes, a very independent-minded steer.
Sunday 14 August, 1pm, Talking Pictures TV

***

120 BPM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FkTdo_0hET3Jvu00
Party central … 120 BPM. Photograph: Memento Films/Allstar

The campaigns and characters of Aids activist group Act Up in Paris in the early 1990s make for compelling, emotional drama in Robin Campillo’s 2017 film . Amid the argumentative meetings about strategy and the disruptive public actions themselves (often involving fake blood), the heartbreaking stories of the mostly HIV-positive members slip through. It’s also a sweet love story – as new boy Nathan (Arnaud Valois) falls for the ailing but angry Sean (a terrifically bolshie Nahuel Pérez Biscayart).
Sunday 14 August, 1.10am, Film4

***

Saint Frances

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13ywXy_0hET3Jvu00
Just the two of us … Kelly O’Sullivan as Bridget and Ramona Edith Williams as Frances in Saint Frances. Photograph: Oscilloscope/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Kelly O’Sullivan scripts and stars in a wonderfully frank look at women’s health issues. She plays Bridget, 34, a waitress with little in the way of maternal instinct, who gets a job nannying wilful but cute six-year-old Frances (Ramona Edith Williams) while one of the girl’s two mothers, Maya (Charin Alvarez), struggles with her new baby. There is plenty in the relationship between Bridget and Frances to captivate but the film is most interesting when it deals with the women and their problems – menstruation, abortion, postpartum depression; topics getting an all-too rare airing on screen.
Thursday 18 August, 11.15pm, Film4

***

The Invisible Man

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IVnBg_0hET3Jvu00
Hiding in plain sight … Elisabeth Moss in The Invisible Man. Photograph: Universal Pictures/Mark Rogers/Allstar

This is the first adaptation of HG Wells’s sci-fi novel that privileges the point of view of the victim – and the result is the finest version of the story so far. In Leigh Whannell’s chiller , we follow Elisabeth Moss’s Cecilia as she flees an abusive, controlling relationship, only to suspect her ex, a wealthy optics engineer, is stalking her – even after he supposedly kills himself. Moss is exceptional, alternately fragile and forceful, while the film’s air of suspense is maintained through a camera that is either creeping along corridors or lurking, unnervingly static.
Friday 19 August, 10.45pm, ITV

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Mitch McConnell greatly damaged US democracy with quiet, chess-like moves

The January 6 committee has now revealed how far Donald Trump was willing to go to prevent the peaceful and lawful transfer of power from his presidency to that of Joe Biden. Yet, his deadly serious attempt to upend American democracy also had a slapdash quality to it, reflecting Trump’s own impulsive nature and his reliance on a group of schemers – Rudy Giuliani, Mike Flynn, Sidney Powell, Roger Stone and John Eastman among them – of limited ability. It is not entirely surprising that Trump’s coup failed.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elisabeth Moss
Person
Arnaud Valois
Person
Harvey Weinstein
Person
Juliette Binoche
Person
Suzanne Ciani
Person
Buster Keaton
Person
Safy Nebbou
Person
Leigh Whannell
Person
Daphne Oram
IndieWire

Ethan Hawke Still ‘Begs’ Antoine Fuqua to Release Five-Hour Cut of ‘Magnificent Seven’

Six years since the premiere of “The Magnificent Seven” and lead star Ethan Hawke is still pushing for the five-hour cut to be released. The #ReleasetheFuquaCut campaign can only get so far, though, as Hawke revealed he’s been begging director Antoine Fuqua for over half a decade. “In some ways, I see all his films [as] a collective scream against authority,” Hawke told The Hollywood Reporter of his collaborations with Fuqua. “[It’s] 107 [degrees] in Louisiana and there were more studio execs than our 100-person cast. He just put his head down and made his movie. I still beg him to release...
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’

The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Movies#The Invisible Man#Film4#Diaphana Films#French#Bino
LADbible

Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role

Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
MOVIES
Popculture

Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
OK! Magazine

Margot Robbie 'Insulted' That Lady Gaga Nabbed Role As Harley Quinn In New 'Joker' Movie, Source Reveals

Margot Robbie, who played Harley Quinn in several movies, has been replaced by Lady Gaga in Joker: Folie à deux — something that isn’t sitting well with Hollywood insiders.“Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in the Joker sequel instead of Margot Robbie is a joke. Every real actor in Hollywood should be nervous that they are going to be replaced with some pop culture phenomenon who hasn’t paid their dues,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Margot isn’t angry about the choice; she is insulted,” adds a pal. “This isn’t about casting the most talented person for the role, but rather casting...
MOVIES
BGR.com

29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch

We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
MOVIES
Distractify

Emilia Clarke Played One of the Last Targaryens — Will She Be in 'House of the Dragon'?

Winter has come and gone in the world of Game of Thrones, but the battle for the Iron Throne has a long-standing history. We will soon bear witness to one of those battles in House of the Dragon on HBO. Like the series before it, House of the Dragon is partially based on the book series A Song of Ice and Fire by fantasy author George R.R. Martin. More specifically, it adapts the events of the 2018 novel, Fire and Blood.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Makes Rare TV Return

NCIS alum Pauley Perrette made a rare screen side appearance this past weekend after vowing to walk away from Hollywood forever. The actress, who is best known for playing NCIS’s Abby Sciuto, retired from the industry after CBS abruptly canceled her sitcom Broke. But she decided to break her hiatus to support one of her favorite charities, Project Angel Food.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Fans Threaten to Boycott ‘Black Panther 2’ Over Demands to #RecastTChalla

Amid the release of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer, Marvel fans are threatening to boycott the highly anticipated film for one main reason. Marvel dropped a teaser of the Black Panther sequel at San Diego Comic-Con last weekend and got fans talking. The trailer sparked a few queries surrounding the recasting of late actor Chadwick Boseman (who played the lead role of T’Challa/Black Panther.)
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

These Were John Wayne’s Five Favorite Movies Of All Time

John Wayne is regarded as one of the greatest actors in the history of American movies. He rose to prominence in the Western genre all through the mid-20th century. Wayne was a force to reckon with in the movie industry from the 1920s to the 1970s, starring in movies like The Searchers, True Grit, Stagecoach, and The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance.
MOVIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

402K+
Followers
93K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy