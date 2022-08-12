Perseid Meteor Shower 2022: 6 photos shared by skygazers
The annual Perseid meteor shower peaked overnight, offering stunning light displays in the night sky, according to the American Meteor Society.
Social media users shared their photos of suspected meteors with the hashtags #perseid, #perseids and #perseidmeteorshower. Here are some of our favorites:
1. Colorado
Photo by @larsleberphotography, Instagram
2. Croatia
Photo by @majakraljikwx, Instagram
3. Bedfordshire, United Kingdom
Photo by @DawnSunrise1, Twitter
4. Helsinki, Finland
Photo by @jannehir, Twitter
5. Elan Valley, Wales, United Kingdom
Photo by @tacevlad, Instagram
6. Sweden
Photo by @navmou, Instagram
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 0