FAIRFIELD — After a contentious four-hour meeting, the Board of Selectmen approved the final version of the proposed charter and a question about it for November’s ballot. The main issue that came up in the meeting regarded the number of questions on the ballot about the charter. While the board’s two Republicans, First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick and Selectman Thomas Flynn, felt one question would be sufficient, Selectwoman Nancy Lefkowitz, the board’s only Democrat, felt that several of the more controversial changes in the charter should stand alone.

FAIRFIELD, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO