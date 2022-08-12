Read full article on original website
mauinow.com
Maui residents benefit from free “Test to Treat” program
Mayor Michael Victorino announced that Mauliola Pharmacy in Wailuku is expanding its free COVID-19 testing program to include “Test to Treat.” Maui County residents may be tested for COVID-19, and if positive, may receive prescription medication at the same location, free of charge. “I wanted to be sure...
A look into the race for Mayor on Maui
The Maui County Mayors race has a lot of interest. Here on Maui where the buzz is still going after an exciting election night.
Race results for Maui and Kauai’s next county mayors
Two mayoral races are underway in Hawaii. Kauai County and Maui County both looking to re-elect their incumbent's or elect a new mayor.
Maui receives 45 acres of land
Mayor Michael Victorino announced on Friday, Aug. 12 that he secured 45 acres of land from Alexander and Baldwin.
KITV.com
Maluhia Collective grand opening in Wailuku, Maui today
WAILUKU, Maui (KITV4) - Decades in the making... on Maui, a local woman realizes her dream of opening a small business. Tianne Yamashita is celebrating the grand opening of her shop in Wailuku today.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Crews put out Kahului brush fire that got dangerously close to supermarket
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A brush fire on Maui Sunday was fueled by dry brush and strong winds, according to fire officials. Crews were called out around 12:30 p.m. to the Safeway along Ho’okele Street and Pulehu Road. They found the flames quickly spreading through dry brush. It burned about...
KITV.com
Woman has crates stolen with frame from her home
KULA, Maui (KITV4)- Metal theft is a big problem some Oahu and Maui homeowners are experiencing. One woman says her entire quonset home frame was stolen this week. She says the total weight of what's stolen is nearly 8,000 lbs. The theft is also weighing heavy on her mind as she's searching for answers and leads while she contemplates the future of her new home.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Victorino faces tough primary challenge in Maui mayoral race
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui Mayor Mike Victorino faces a tough primary election fight Saturday. Eight candidates are vying for the seat, and the top two vote-getters will make it through to the general election. It’s not clear that the incumbent will be one of them. Several of his challengers...
mauinow.com
9 acres of brush burned in Kahului fire near Hoʻokele Street, now 100% contained
Update: (Aug. 14, 2022, 3:50 p.m.) An afternoon brush fire burned nine acres on Sunday near the Hoʻokele Safeway in Kahului, and was 100% contained by 3:50 p.m. Maui Fire Services Chief Rylan Yatsushiro said the fire quickly spread through dry brush due to strong winds. The fire was...
mauinow.com
The long-awaited opening of Kīhei High School is planned for January, but will it happen?
Construction of the upper campus of the beautiful new Kīhei High School — which sits mauka of Piʻilani Highway with Haleakala as a backdrop — is expected to finally be completed enough to open in January for a small inaugural class of ninth graders. At the...
Notice of Aug 13 Hawaii's 2nd Congressional District Election
The 2nd Congressional District of Hawaii covers all or part of Honolulu County, Maui County, Hawaii County, Kauai County, Kalawao County. All U.S. House districts, including the 2nd Congressional District of Hawaii, are holding elections in 2022. The general election is scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for August 13, 2022. The filing deadline is June 7, 2022.
1982 cold case: DNA leads to arrest of Hawaii man in death of California teen
According to the detective who investigated the case, she had been sexually assaulted and stabbed 59 times.
KITV.com
DNA leads to arrest of Maui man for 1981 California murder
Police arrested Gary Ramirez at his home in Makawao last Tuesday. He is now charged with murder, kidnapping, and rape.
scoringlive.com
Lunas overcome slow start to rally past Vikings
HILO, Hawaii — The eighth-ranked Lahainaluna football team faced quite the test on the road Saturday night. After a bit of a shaky start to the contest, the Lunas found their groove with a 21-point second quarter en route to a 28-20 win over unranked Hilo in a non-league game before a crowd of about 1,200 fans on a humid evening at Dr. Francis Wong Stadium.
Man who was found dead in Maui waters turns out to be missing Lahaina man
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man whose body was found in Maui waters near Kahekili Highway mile marker 38 has been identified, according to the Maui Police Department. MPD said a man was found floating unresponsive 50 yards off shore on Saturday, July 16 just after 10:20 a.m. Get Hawaii’s...
