ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

Comments / 0

Related
mauinow.com

Maui residents benefit from free “Test to Treat” program

Mayor Michael Victorino announced that Mauliola Pharmacy in Wailuku is expanding its free COVID-19 testing program to include “Test to Treat.” Maui County residents may be tested for COVID-19, and if positive, may receive prescription medication at the same location, free of charge. “I wanted to be sure...
WAILUKU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maui County, HI
Health
City
Honolulu, HI
Maui County, HI
Government
Local
Hawaii Coronavirus
County
Maui County, HI
Local
Hawaii Health
Local
Hawaii Government
City
Wailuku, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Crews put out Kahului brush fire that got dangerously close to supermarket

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A brush fire on Maui Sunday was fueled by dry brush and strong winds, according to fire officials. Crews were called out around 12:30 p.m. to the Safeway along Ho’okele Street and Pulehu Road. They found the flames quickly spreading through dry brush. It burned about...
KAHULUI, HI
KITV.com

Woman has crates stolen with frame from her home

KULA, Maui (KITV4)- Metal theft is a big problem some Oahu and Maui homeowners are experiencing. One woman says her entire quonset home frame was stolen this week. She says the total weight of what's stolen is nearly 8,000 lbs. The theft is also weighing heavy on her mind as she's searching for answers and leads while she contemplates the future of her new home.
KULA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Victorino faces tough primary challenge in Maui mayoral race

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui Mayor Mike Victorino faces a tough primary election fight Saturday. Eight candidates are vying for the seat, and the top two vote-getters will make it through to the general election. It’s not clear that the incumbent will be one of them. Several of his challengers...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maui#Covid 19 Testing#Linus Covid#General Health#Mauliola Pharmacy#The Biden Administration
2022 Election Expert

Notice of Aug 13 Hawaii's 2nd Congressional District Election

The 2nd Congressional District of Hawaii covers all or part of Honolulu County, Maui County, Hawaii County, Kauai County, Kalawao County. All U.S. House districts, including the 2nd Congressional District of Hawaii, are holding elections in 2022. The general election is scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for August 13, 2022. The filing deadline is June 7, 2022.
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
scoringlive.com

Lunas overcome slow start to rally past Vikings

HILO, Hawaii — The eighth-ranked Lahainaluna football team faced quite the test on the road Saturday night. After a bit of a shaky start to the contest, the Lunas found their groove with a 21-point second quarter en route to a 28-20 win over unranked Hilo in a non-league game before a crowd of about 1,200 fans on a humid evening at Dr. Francis Wong Stadium.
LAHAINA, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy