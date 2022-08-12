Read full article on original website
David Coulthard Spotted Driving Aston Martin Valkyrie In Monaco
The Aston Martin Valkyrie and Mercedes-AMG One are two of the most exotic hypercars right now – not only because of their faint population but also because having the capability to buy one isn't a guarantee that you'll be allowed to do so. However, there's one man who can buy both, and he has been spotted recently while behind the wheel of a Valkyrie.
Harry, Meghan Announce Surprise Return to U.K. in September
Harry and Meghan are headed to Europe for a joint round of charity visits in early September including a trip to Germany ahead of the 2023 Invictus Games.
MotorAuthority
Aston Martin DBR22, Porsche 911 GT3, Infiniti Q60: Today's Car News
Aston Martin revealed a sultry speedster inspired by 1950s race cars, the DBR22, ahead of its formal debut at Monterey Car Week. Though the two-seat roadster is a concept car, we suspect the Q by Aston Martin creation will spur a limited run for lucky enthusiasts, each motivated by a 705-hp V-12.
Dad shows off genius hack to fill up giant paddling pool without turning on hose in heatwave
FILLING up a paddling pool can be time consuming - especially if you haven't got a hose to hand. But one savvy dad named Nick has been branded a "genius" after sharing his clever and rather innovative technique to TikTok. Taking to the social media platform, Nick shared a short...
MotorAuthority
Rare Aston Martin DB AR1 combines V-12 with 6-speed manual, and can be yours
Aston Martin and Zagato have enjoyed a long and fruitful relationship since their first collaboration, the now iconic DB4 GT Zagato first unveiled in 1960. Over the ensuing decades the duo has coined several such collaborations, including the DB7 Zagato unveiled at the 2002 Paris International Motor Show and limited to 99 examples.
All-Electric Luxury Trailer Costs More Than An Aston Martin
While camping remains a popular leisure activity, those looking for an upmarket and eco-friendly alternative should check out the all-new Volterra RV by Bowlus. While it retains the classic good looks thanks to the streamlined, riveted aluminum design, the Volterra is anything but old-fashioned. Touted as the world's first all-electric RV, Bowlus claims its latest travel trailer boasts a 100% increase in battery capacity compared to previous models, along with the first application of AeroSolar in the segment. This, says the company, allows for completely off-the-grid adventures, without compromising on comfort or luxury.
The 1,049 HP Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar May Take on the Nürburgring Record
Click here to read the full article. The Mercedes-AMG One is a complex bit of kit. Touting a Formula 1-derived plug-in hybrid drivetrain with 1.6-liter V-6 that spins to a dizzying 11,000 rpm, the heavily scooped, spoilered, and finned hypercar has experienced serious setbacks since it first dropped cover at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 2017. Daimler’s then-boss Dieter Zetsche and Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 ace Lewis Hamilton touted the car as a race car disguised as a road car, and by all accounts the consumer product is actually more mechanically ambitious than its F1 counterpart. Hence development hell through the...
hypebeast.com
LEGO Celebrates 90th Anniversary By Opening Its Biggest Store in the World
In celebration of the beloved toy company’s 90th anniversary, LEGO has now opened its newly refurbished store in Leicester Square, London, with an expansion making it the biggest official LEGO store in the world. Adopting the traditions and culture of the country it’s located in, the reopened location features a whole series of 3D builds inspired by a “Stories of Britain” theme.
motor1.com
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS spied for the last time ahead of debut
The Great Wall of China, the cooling pond of Chernobyl, Bingham Canyon Mine, and the Greenhouses of Almería are some of the few things on Earth you can see from space. Well, prepare to add the Porsche 911 GT3 RS' rear wing to the list as the track-focused machine has been spotted at the Nürburgring with a hardcore aerodynamic package. It looks as though the prototype had little to no camouflage on its aggressive coupe body.
Road & Track
Watch a McLaren 765LT Hit 200 MPH on the Autobahn
When it comes to the modern lineup of supercar offerings, the McLaren 765LT ranks right up there with the most hardcore of the bunch. Thanks to the folks over at TopAutoNL, we have a chance to see this immense performance at work on the German Autobahn. A true successor to...
motor1.com
Dodge Viper with Hellcat Redeye swap sounds evil at the drag strip
Within two generations and three decades, the Dodge Viper has always been powered by a V10 engine. That has always been a part of the nameplate's appeal. But the folks from YouTube's Throtl beg to differ with their latest build. In a project that started three weeks ago, the guys shoehorned a Hellcat Redeye V8 Hellcrate engine under the bonnet of a 2021 Viper. The supercharged 6.2-litre V8 is, of course, good for 807 bhp (602 kilowatts) and 717 pound-feet (972 Newton-metres) of torque. Meanwhile, the transmission was also updated from a T56 to a T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission.
ComicBook
LEGO Star Wars Landspeeder Set Is On Sale With Free 90th Anniversary Mini Castle
LEGO revealed the 75341 Luke Skywalker's X-34 Landspeeder set during their May 4th / Star Wars Day festivities as the latest entry into their Ultimate Collector Series (UCS). This large-scale edition of the Landspeeder includes 1,890 pieces along with minfigures of Luke and C-3PO. The set launched at $199.99, but the price has since gone up considerably to $239.99 since then. Walmart isn't having it though, which is why they're currently selling the set right here at the original price. What's more, the Landspeeder is eligible for a free Walmart exclusive LEGO 90th anniversary mini castle set.
motor1.com
Aston Martin: CFD data shows F1 rear wing does not hurt rules intent
Aston Martin says simulation data it gave to the FIA proved that its radical rear wing idea did not scupper the intent of Formula 1's 2023 rules to improve racing. The Silverstone-based squad caused a stir at the Hungarian Grand Prix when its AMR22 appeared fitted with a unique solution on the rear wing endplate.
motor1.com
Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV rendering shows future EV flagship
Mercedes-Benz has already confirmed that it plans to put Maybach badges on some of its most exclusive EQ electric vehicles, and the most opulent and expensive of them all will probably be the version based on the EQS SUV unveiled in mid-April. This is the EQS for buyers who want to look down at other motorists and they will certainly be able to do that if their flashy two-tone SUV is adorned with Maybach logos.
New Land Rover Defender Ends Up On A Tow Truck... In Lego Form
They say that 90 percent of Land Rovers ever made are still on the road today; the other 10 percent reached their destinations, probably on a tow truck. That jest has been around since time immemorial, which says something about Land Rover's reputation. A video from YouTube aims to represent that joke, featuring a new Land Rover Defender that's being carried by a flatbed tow truck. Both in Lego form, of course.
TAG Heuer Smartwatch Is An Extension Of Your Porsche
A car-themed timepiece is a great - and often expensive - way to tell the time and retain some kind of connection to your sports car when you aren't driving it. Some of these stylish watches are engineering marvels, with brands like Bugatti and Rolls-Royce often leading the way in this area. You can add Porsche to that list, too, as the German marque has had a long and successful relationship with TAG Heuer. The Swiss luxury watchmaker has now come up with yet another Porsche-branded watch called the Connected Calibre E4 Porsche Edition. It's the extent to which this connected watch can sync to your Porsche and control many of its features that is particularly impressive, though.
Smithonian
These 18th-Century Shoes Underscore the Contradictions of the Age of Enlightenment
Inside a slender display case, a pair of luxurious shoes still sparkles some 300 years after adorning the feet of an upper-class woman in India. Known as juttis, the shoes have delicately pointed toes and are threaded with white and emerald beads woven into an intricate floral design. Green sequins made from iridescent beetles’ wings dot the pattern with shimmering brilliance.
motor1.com
Strange BMW 3 Series E30 Touring caught with adorable matching trailer
It's no secret that we love estates here in Motor1. And if you ask us, one of the most endearing estates ever made was the BMW 3 Series E30 – the first 3er to get the body type. But what's better than an E30 Touring? An E30 Touring with a matching trailer, of course.
Watch New BMW 7 Series Struggle Around The Nurburgring
The all-new BMW 7 Series and i7 were unveiled in New York earlier this year and went into production a little over a month ago. So why is BMW running a fleet of 7s at the Nurburgring?. At the unveiling of the new 7, BMW said it would start shipping...
hypebeast.com
Mercedes-Benz AMG Is Releasing Two Special-Edition G63 SUVs in Japan
Mercedes-Benz is bringing two new special editions of the G-Class to the Japanese market. Continuing to push the G-Class as the most capable luxury off-roaders, Mercedes-Benz is offering up a Mercedes-AMG G63 Edition 55 and Mercedes-AMG G63 Magno Hero Edition. The Edition 55 will see two colors (Obsidian Black and...
