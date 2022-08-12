ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

The Guardian

Second world war bomb discovered in Italy’s dried-up river Po

Heatwaves sweeping Europe this summer have brought not just record high temperatures and scorched fields: the drought-stricken waters of Italy’s river Po are running so low they revealed a previously submerged second world war bomb. Military experts defused and carried out a controlled explosion on Sunday of the 450-kg...
CBS News

"They're killing us": Migrants trapped on tiny island between Greece and Turkey beg for help

A Greek human rights organization has called on authorities to help dozens of migrants and asylum-seekers who it says have been stranded on a tiny river island on the border between Greece and Turkey. The Greek Council of Refugees told CBS News that contact with the group was lost on Wednesday after a young girl among the desperate people was reportedly killed by a scorpion this week.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

British man killed and six injured in luxury yacht crash in Italy

A British man has died after a luxury yacht crashed into rocks near a seaside resort in Italy.The 63-year-old man, from England, was unconscious but still alive when members of the coast guard reached him near Porto Cervo, on the island of Sardinia, on Sunday evening.However, the man suffered fatal injuries and died immediately after the rescue, according to local media.Six other people on board the boat were injured but managed to disembark in Porto Cervo where they were seen by emergency doctors.Two were assessed as being in a serious condition and taken to hospital.The man who died is thought...
ACCIDENTS
LiveScience

The longest-living animals on Earth

The animal kingdom boasts some incredibly long lifespans that far exceed the average human's. While humans may have an "absolute limit" of 150 years (opens in new tab), this is just a blink of an eye compared with the centuries and millennia that some animals live through; and some animals can even stop or reverse the aging process altogether.
ANIMALS
SFGate

Norway Kills Freya, a 1,300-Pound Walrus Who Delighted Onlookers

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Norwegian authorities killed a 1,300-pound walrus named Freya on Sunday who had spent the past weeks off the coast of Oslo climbing onto boats and lounging on piers, saying that moving her was “too high risk.”. “In the...
ANIMALS
Fox News

What killed tons of fish in European river? Mystery deepens

Laboratory tests following a mass die-off of fish in the Oder River detected high levels of salinity but no mercury poisoning its waters, Poland’s environment minister said Saturday as the mystery continued as to what killed tons of fish in Central Europe. Anna Moskwa, the minister of climate and...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Brazil’s Rio Negro: Exploring the largest swathe of protected rainforest in South America

Saro grabbed my arm and pointed into the flooded forest where the creek spread mirror-calm through endless trunks into darkness.“Shhh!” he said, cutting the boat engine. We stopped talking and drifted slowly, like a fallen petal on the current. With the outboard silent, I noticed that the forest was alive with sound – the whirr of cicadas, the chic-chic of kingfishers, the chirrup of frogs. A pair of metre-long blue-and-yellow macaws flew over us, screeching raucously.But I still couldn’t see what he was pointing at. I shielded my eyes from the sun and squinted into the gloom of the flooded...
LIFESTYLE
UPI News

Freya the walrus euthanized to protect crowds in Norway's Oslo Fjord

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Norwegian officials have euthanized a 1,500-pound walrus named Freya over concerns the large marine mammal could hurt sightseers who flocked to Oslo Fjord to watch her sunbathe. Freya was euthanized on Sunday after the Norwegian government warned the public to stay away. Norway's prime minister said...
ANIMALS
CBS News

"La dolce Riva": Italy's classic wooden motorboats

Alberto Galassi is raving about his Riva, a 1970 wooden Aquarama, formed of cedar from Lebanon and mahogany. The CEO of the Ferretti Group, which now owns the Riva boat brand, he took correspondent Seth Doane on a ride on Italy's picturesque Lake Iseo, racing past Riva's factory. "Riva is...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
TravelNoire

Polar Bear Attacks Woman In Norway's Remote Svalbard Islands

A polar bear attacked a woman in Norway in the remote Arctic Svalbard islands. The polar bear injured the French tourist, leaving her with several wounds. The unnamed woman was part of a 25-group camping trip in the Svalbard region. The group was camping at Sveasletta, in the central part of the Svalbard archipelago, which is roughly 800 kilometers (500 miles) north of the Norwegian mainland.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Climate activists fill golf holes with cement after water ban exemption

Climate activists in southern France have filled golf course holes with cement to protest against the exemption of golf greens from water bans amid the country's severe drought. The group targeted sites near the city of Toulouse, calling golf the "leisure industry of the most privileged". The exemption of golf...
ENVIRONMENT

