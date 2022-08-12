Read full article on original website
Phys.org
'Dead fish everywhere' in German-Polish river after feared chemical waste dump
Thousands of fish have washed up dead on the Oder river running through Germany and Poland, sparking warnings of an environmental disaster as residents are urged to stay away from the water. The fish floating by the German banks near the eastern town of Schwedt are believed to have washed...
AOL Corp
Ukraine's grain exports down by almost half despite unblocked ports - ministry
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports are down 46% year on year at 2.65 million tonnes so far in the 2022/23 season, the agriculture ministry said on Monday. Grain exports for the 2021/22 season ending June 30 rose 8.5% to 48.5 million tonnes, driven by strong shipments before Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Biden calls India an 'indispensable partner' on 75th anniversary of independence
WASHINGTON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday congratulated India on 75 years of independence and said the United States and India were "indispensable partners" that would continue to work together to address global challenges in the years ahead.
Phys.org
Spain fights fierce fire fanned by winds
Firefighters were battling strong winds Monday as a huge forest fire burnt out of control in southeastern Spain while another blaze in the north was stabilised, officials said Saturday. Both fires broke out late Saturday, with more than 350 firefighters engaged against the wildfire in the northern Aragon region that...
Germany suspends part of Mali military mission over flight spat
BERLIN, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Germany suspended its military reconnaissance mission in Mali after local authorities again withheld a flight clearance, a spokesperson for the defence ministry in Berlin said on Friday.
Phys.org
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake shakes part of eastern Indonesia
An undersea earthquake shook part of eastern Indonesia on Sunday, but there were no immediate reports of deaths or major damage. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 5.7-magnitude quake struck about 158 kilometers (98 miles) off Laikit village in North Sulawesi province. It said the quake was centered about 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) beneath the sea.
Phys.org
UN resuming talks on high-seas treaty amid growing concerns
After four inconclusive sessions, UN member states on Monday resume talks aimed at finally completing a treaty to protect the world's high seas, a vital yet fragile resource that covers nearly half the planet. A host of NGOs and affected countries say the pact is urgently needed to improve environmental...
Phys.org
How monsoon winds impact climate change by transporting pollutants into the upper atmosphere
While the Asian monsoon brings rain that is vital for the agricultural economy of the vast region, it is also known to suck up into the upper atmosphere chemical pollutants that accelerate climate change. Scientists are eagerly awaiting the results of a US-led international project that seeks to confirm earlier...
Phys.org
Yes, Africa's informal sector has problems, but the answer isn't to marginalize it
By Gideon Abagna Azunre, Festival Godwin Boateng, Owusu Amponsah and Stephen Appiah Takyi, The Conversation. African leaders are increasingly aspiring to "modernize" their cities. That is to make them "globally competitive" and "smart." The hope is to strategically position cities in Africa to drive the continent's much-needed socio-economic transformation. But...
Phys.org
New study maps the influence of organized crime and the wealthy over Russian foreign policy
Russian foreign policy-making is often guided by elites, intermediaries, private companies, and organized crime groups rather than the national interest, a new study shows. Identifying and tracing Russian illicit financial flows is very difficult due to the politicized nature of authoritarian legal systems and data gaps. Being able to "follow the money" is hard because there is minimal formal regulation or oversight.
Phys.org
Weather forecast: Heat waves may now get names. The first is Zoe—in Spain
After temperatures reached 112 degrees Fahrenheit in Spain, scientists for the first time gave a heat wave a name—all in the name of protecting public health. The heat wave, named Zoe, was recorded July 24-27 in the city of Seville in southwestern Spain, said José María Martín Olalla, an associate professor in the department of condensed matter physics at Sevilla University.
Phys.org
Nuclear war would cause a global famine and kill billions, study finds
More than 5 billion people would die of hunger following a full-scale nuclear war between the U.S. and Russia, according to a global study led by Rutgers climate scientists that estimates post-conflict crop production. "The data tell us one thing: We must prevent a nuclear war from ever happening," said...
Phys.org
Irreversible declines in freshwater storage projected in parts of Asia by 2060
The Tibetan Plateau, known as the "water tower" of Asia, supplies freshwater for nearly 2 billion people who live downstream. New research led by scientists at Penn State, Tsinghua University and the University of Texas at Austin projects that climate change, under a scenario of weak climate policy, will cause irreversible declines in freshwater storage in the region, constituting a total collapse of the water supply for central Asia and Afghanistan and a near-total collapse for Northern India, Kashmir and Pakistan by the middle of the century.
Phys.org
Open science is facing headwinds
Within the scientific community, the words "open science" have been on everyone's lips in recent years. Open science entails a great promise of a democracy of knowledge, and it is considered to be a universally good thing. In the words of the UN Declaration of Human Rights: "Everyone has the right to share in scientific advancement and its benefits."
Phys.org
South Africa doesn't need new cities: It needs to focus on fixing what it's got
South Africa is a dominantly urban country, with almost 70% of the population living in cities and towns. But urban services and infrastructures are coming under increasing strain from the collapse of infrastructure in many smaller and medium sized towns and deteriorating levels in the large cities. A common response...
US News and World Report
Analysis-China's Sharper Focus on Military Option for Taiwan Raises Risks With U.S
BEIJING (Reuters) - As the dust settles from China's military exercises around Taiwan, the message is clear: the military will uphold China's claim on the island in a challenge to the United States that will keep tension high and ramp up the risk of confrontation. China failed to stop U.S....
Phys.org
Walrus that attracted crowds in Oslo fjord euthanised
A walrus nicknamed Freya that attracted crowds while basking in the Oslo fjord was euthanised on Sunday, with Norway officials saying it was the only option but experts slamming an "infinitely sad" decision. "The decision to euthanise was taken on the basis of a global evaluation of the persistent threat...
Number of EU citizens moving to UK plunges post-Brexit – report
The number of EU citizens moving to the UK has plunged since Brexit closed the doors to low-paid workers, according to a report. The dramatic decline in migration from the EU has hit hospitality and support services hard. But the Migration Observatory (MO) at the University of Oxford and ReWage, a group of independent experts, have said that while Brexit “exacerbated” chronic labour shortages in Britain, it was not the only cause.
US News and World Report
Colombia Forecasts 2022 Trade With Venezuela Could Hit $1.2 Billion
CARTAGENA, Colombia (Reuters) - Colombia's trade with Venezuela could hit $1.2 billion this year, its commerce minister German Umana said on Friday, after the country's new President Gustavo Petro pledged to revive trading relations with its South American neighbour. Relations broke down in early 2019 after Caracas objected to members...
Phys.org
Satellite data finds landfills are methane 'super emitters'
Landfills are releasing large amounts of planet-warming methane gas into the atmosphere from the decomposition of waste and are a significant contributor to such emissions in urban areas, a study suggests. Scientists used satellite data from Delhi and Mumbai in India, Lahore in Pakistan and Buenos Aires in Argentina and...
