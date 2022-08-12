ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Telegram

Croswell Opera House stages 'Anything Goes' this weekend and next

By Arlene Bachanov
The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25pn5Y_0hET0kSm00

ADRIAN — “I love Cole Porter. His shows are as American as apple pie.”

That’s Mark DiPietro, director of the Croswell Opera House's upcoming production of “Anything Goes,” one of American musical theater’s most iconic shows and certainly one of Porter’s best-known works.

The show opens at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12. Additional performances are at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13; 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14; 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18; 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19; 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20; and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21.

Tickets range from $20-$40 and may be ordered by calling 517-264-7469 or online at croswell.org.

“Anything Goes” was first produced in 1934 and since then has been altered three different times. Compared to the original version, some of the story has changed and songs have been moved from one spot to another, given to different characters, dropped entirely, or imported from completely different Porter musicals.

The version the Croswell is producing comes from the 2011 Broadway revival starring Sutton Foster and Joel Grey.

The madcap action takes place on the luxury liner S.S. American, traveling from New York to London. Among the passengers are Reno Sweeney, an evangelist turned nightclub singer; young Billy Crocker and his boss, financier Elisha Whitney; debutante Hope Harcourt, her fiancé, Lord Evelyn Oakleigh, and her mother, Evangeline; gangster Moonface Martin (Public Enemy No. 13), who’s fleeing the FBI; and Erma LaTour, the girlfriend of the gangster who’s Public Enemy No. 1.

Mistaken identities, disguises and the complications brought about by a love triangle abound.

In the Croswell’s production, Amber Woollcott (Grand Blanc) plays Reno Sweeney, while Steven Kiss (Temperance) plays Billy Crocker. Sydney Bramlett (Adrian) plays Hope Harcourt, Joseph Ball (Perrysburg) is Lord Evelyn Oakleigh, and Mary Rumman (Milan) plays Evangeline.

Filling out the cast in a variety of roles are Jon Antalek, Matthew Antalek, Adam Baker, Madeline Bough, Madelyn Bowman, Jessica Briggs, Kylie Bushman, Bennice Byles, Aiyanna Fivecoat, Abby Hall, Sarahfay Hendin, Emily Hribar, Abby Knight, Logan Richardson, Savannah Ritter, Eli Stachowske, Eric Stone, Griffin Yeater and Hallie Yuen, all of Adrian; Ron Baumanis of Ann Arbor; Aaron Treadway of Clinton; Gabrielle Blondin of Linden; Wyatt DuFord of Riga; John Verellen of Romeo; Camdenne Kruse of Tecumseh; Arden Roberts of Bowling Green, Ohio; Abraham Nixon of Monclova, Ohio; and Henry Seifried, Katie Trumbull and Joel Twitchell, all of Toledo.

Choreography is by Sarah Nowak with vocal direction by Mandy Kruse and music direction by Ray Novak.

“Anything Goes” contains a bevy of some of Cole Porter’s greatest hits. “There’s ‘I Get a Kick Out of You,’ ‘You’re the Top,’ ‘Friendship,’ ‘It’s De-Lovely,’ and ‘Anything Goes’ — and that’s just Act I,” DiPietro said.

Act II only continues the Porter hit parade with “Blow, Gabriel, Blow” and “All Through the Night,” along with a host of other tunes.

DiPietro thinks that this particular show is one of American musical theater’s early touchstones. “I think this is THE show of the 1930s,” he said. “In the ‘20s it was ‘Show Boat’ and then in the ‘40s it was ‘Oklahoma!’ These were things that reinvigorated musical theater.”

To him, all those iconic Porter tunes, which come in styles ranging from torch songs and ballads to huge production numbers, are part of what give the show its lasting appeal. “His lyrics resonate with all of us,” he said.

His fondness for the show has its personal side, too. It’s the first show he ever directed as a member of the Siena Heights University theater faculty, and he directed the Croswell’s most previous production of it.

“It’s one of those great American shows,” he said. “And it’s one of a handful of the oldies that I love.”

It’s also a challenge for everyone involved.

“The show is big, and it’s hard,” he said. “The vocals, the dance, the timing are all huge. And it’s the kind of show that just has to keep on moving.”

And he thinks audiences will love watching and listening as it all unfolds onstage: the zaniness of the plot, all that Cole Porter music, and the dancing. Those range from a soft-shoe for Antalek that DiPietro wanted added in just so audiences could see some of that historical dance form, to an Act I finale that Nowak choreographed so it steadily grows from just three tap-dancers into a huge tap number.

“It’s a phenomenal show,” DiPietro said. “It’s magical. And that’s what I love about Cole Porter the most.”

If you go

WHAT: “Anything Goes”

WHERE: Croswell Opera House, 129 E. Maumee St., Adrian

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12; 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13; 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14; 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18; 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19; 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20; 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21

TICKETS: $20-$40

HOW TO ORDER: By calling 517-264-7469 or online at croswell.org

Comments / 0

Related
WNDU

Michigan’s largest garage sale taking place this weekend

(WNDU) - Michigan’s largest garage sale takes place every second week in August. From New Buffalo to Detroit, over 200 miles and more than 250 sales are happening in yards, garages, and parking lots along U.S. 12 Heritage Trail. The sales feature all kinds of items, from kitchen goods...
NEW BUFFALO, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Aug. 21: 5 Healthy Towns’ Farm to Table Chef Profile: ‘Chef Em’ from the Chelsea Alehouse

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Shawn Personke for the information in this story.) The 5H Farm to Table Fabulous Feasts on Aug. 21 brings chefs together from different communities and different restaurants to prepare a multi-course meal using fresh ingredients from local farmers markets. This year, the line up includes chefs from: Smokehouse 52, Wesley’s Catering, Silver Maples, the Cedars of Chelsea, Chelsea Alehouse, Friendly Foods Vegan Kitchen, Roaming Goat, and Moveable Feast.
CHELSEA, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Opera House#Opera Singer#Anything Goes#Performing#Musical Theater#S S American
WLNS

Jackson couple opens Café to give back to community

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s a story of two people accomplishing their dreams together. “I’m at an age where it’s either do it now or forget about it,” said Co-owner of Crowes’ Nest Café, Dave Crowe-Garey. And the lessons learned along the way. “Just keep going. Just keep moving forward,” said Co-owner of Crowes’ Nest […]
JACKSON, MI
MLive

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Biscuits and gravy are a staple at Crowe’s Nest Café

NAPOLEON, MI – The Crowe’s Nest Café is a new place that all can feel welcome in. Husbands Dave and Tom Crowe-Garey of Jackson opened the new café in Napoleon Township three weeks ago. With more than 32 years of culinary experience, Dave has always wanted to open his own restaurant. After searching for the right fit, the pair love the space they have now next to the Napoleon Airport.
NAPOLEON, MI
whmi.com

Former Crest Motel To Be Rehabbed & Provide Transitional Housing

A local non-profit has purchased an old motel that it plans to rehab to provide transitional housing in Livingston County. Community Catalysts Development Company is a Livingston County-based non-profit that provides attainable housing for seniors, veterans, the homeless, and other lower-income people. It has purchased the former Crest Motel and plans to rehab it into an extended-stay facility with weekly and monthly rental options.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
jtv.tv

Jackson News Briefs August 12, 2022

Greater Jackson Habitat for Humanity announces new Executive Director. Greater Jackson Habitat for Humanity (GJHFH) is pleased to present Sheila Everts as the new Executive Director, beginning this week. Evert’s background includes over ten years in the mortgage industry, serving as a financial counselor at Community Action Agency, and most...
JACKSON, MI
WTOL 11

UPDATE: man takes own life at local gun range

OREGON, Ohio — Oregon police responded to a reported shooting at the Towers Armory gun store and range on Saturday afternoon. The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. at Towers Armory near the Toledo and Oregon border off of Woodville Rd. Police cordoned off the store and parking lot...
OREGON, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Michigan

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good burger and some nice fries on the side then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should visit if you want to see what a truly delicious burger tastes like. Once you visit these places, you will not want to go anywhere else for burgers, that's for sure. Here's what made it on the list. If you haven't visited them yet, make sure you do.
MICHIGAN STATE
bridgemi.com

Rural Michigan fears airline route changes will be ‘disastrous’

Michigan’s small airports will lose nonstop service from Delta in September. New routes mean travelers may pay more, compete for seats and face overnight stays in Detroit or Minneapolis to make their connections. Community leaders say the changes come at a cost, especially to business recruitment. In what’s already...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel advocates for animals at Ann Arbor shelter

ANN ARBOR – Beagles rescued from a research breeding facility were visited by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel at the Humane Society of Huron Valley (HSHV) on Tuesday. Nessel, who has advocated for the protection of animals used in research, was joined by Senator Dayna Polehanki (D) and State Representative Matt Koleszar (D).
ANN ARBOR, MI
plymouthvoice.com

Sidewalks should be for transportation-not auxiliary restaurant space

Aug. 13, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. A battle is building over how downtown streets are envisioned and designed in Plymouth and Northville as many of the pandemic driven street changes are now being made permanent. In the past two-years bars and restaurants have taken over the streets and sidewalks in the...
PLYMOUTH, MI
The Daily Telegram

The Daily Telegram

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
228K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Adrian, MI from The Daily Telegram.

 http://lenconnect.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy