The Light Within: An answer to destructive nature

By Don Kleinsmith
The Daily Telegram
 3 days ago
I continue to be disturbed — like many of you — with the destructive acts of nature.

It appears to be fairly common to refer to disasters in nature as “acts of God.” Some even designate “seasons” for destructive acts of nature. God is possibly “blamed” because some people don’t know why they occur.

First, I hope we can eliminate believing that God causes such violent damage on innocent people. Would God who has created and loved His creation also destroy it?

Let’s first look at so much good God provides, then consider a solution to such devastating damage from the weather.

Christ Jesus spoke of God as being good. He quieted violent storms (see Mark 4:35-41), and looked with compassion while healing so many diseases, among other notable expressions of God’s love.

We read in the Bible: “And there are also many other things which Jesus did, the which, if they should be written every one, I suppose that even the world itself could not contain the books that should be written…” (John 21:25).

This insight from the Gospel of John exemplifies Jesus’ expression of God’s love: “Fear not little flock; for it is your Father’s good pleasure to give you the kingdom” (Luke 12:32).

And, in Habakkuk, we read about God, “Thou art of purer eyes than to behold evil…” (1:13).

In Elijah’s experience during a destructive force of nature “…the Lord was not in the wind: and after the wind an earthquake; but the Lord was not in the earthquake: And after the earthquake a fire; but the Lord was not in the fire: and after the fire a still small voice” (I Kings 19:11-12).

Somehow, we continue to seem to “expect” these drastic acts of nature to occur. Could this fear of reoccurring natural disasters be why they occur?

Along with some of you, my suggestion for a solution to such rampant, damaging forces of weather is prayer. Christ Jesus declared, “Whatsoever ye shall ask in prayer, believing, ye shall receive” (Matt. 21:22). Please join me in setting aside time each day to quietly — and deeply believe — in asking God for His protection and safety from the occurrences of such horrible activity on humanity.

I do believe that our prayers for protection from natural disasters will reduce these forces on God’s creation that He loves so very much.

Don Kleinsmith is a member of the Christian Science Church in Adrian. He can be reached at kleinsmith968@gmail.com or 517-263-6357.

