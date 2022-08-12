Tecumseh Public Schools hires Kimberly Irish as new high school principal

TECUMSEH — After several applicant interviews, Tecumseh Public Schools has named Kimberly Irish as the next principal of Tecumseh High School.

During its meeting Monday night, the school board unanimously approved Irish to fill the vacant position, left open after the district entered into a separation agreement with former high school principal Dennis Niles in which it paid Niles $80,000.

Niles had been the subject of allegations of misconduct by several female students, one of whom said that Niles placed his hands on her neck, then put her in a headlock with one arm and with the other hand put his fingers in her mouth.

Irish has an extensive educational background and is a known entity, according to news release from the district's communications office. Prior to joining Tecumseh Public Schools, she was employed by Morenci Area Schools. Most recently, Irish was the principal at both Morenci middle and high schools. She held that position for the past nine years. Prior to that, she was a teacher for the school district for 15 years.

“I am very excited and thankful to have this opportunity,” Irish said in the release. “Tecumseh has so many great things happening with some impressive achievements and I look forward to being part of moving the district forward while serving the district and the community.”

“THS is getting a leader who is firmly established and respected in our county," Superintendent Rick Hilderley said in the release. "I expect that staff and students are going to appreciate Kim’s effort and ability."

The board was satisfied with the interview process, which included several board members, a number of staff members and a Tecumseh High School student.

“I was really happy with the participation that the student gave, and also when the candidates asked questions to our staff about the culture here. A lot of great things were said,” board President Tony Rebottaro said in the release.

Irish’s tenure with Tecumseh Public Schools will begin Aug. 22.