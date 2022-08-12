Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
S&P 500 closes higher on Monday, building on its four-week win streak
U.S. equities rose on Monday as the rally on Wall Street continued and traders prepared for a big week for retail earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 151.39 points, or 0.45% to close at 33,912.44. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% to 4,297.14, while the Nasdaq Composite edged 0.62% higher to close at 13,128.05.
US News and World Report
'Big Short' Fund Manager Burry Dumps Portfolio, Buys Prison Stock
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Scion Asset Management fund manager Michael Burry, who rose to fame with timely bets against housing ahead of the 2008 financial crisis, in the last quarter dumped a dozen bullish positions and replaced them with a new stake in prison company Geo Group Inc, according to filings released on Monday.
Buffett's firm buys more Apple, Amazon while betting on oil
OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — Warren Buffett's company bet more on high-tech darling Apple and e-commerce giant Amazon during the second quarter, while also investing billions in old-school oil producers Occidental Petroleum and Chevron. Berkshire Hathaway detailed all its second-quarter investments Monday in a new filing with the...
Why Brands Need to Take Ownership of This $82 Billion Opportunity
If fashion firms are still sleeping on peer-to-peer resale, it might be time to wake up. Consumers are increasingly clamoring for brand-owned resale, according to a new study, published Monday, by resale-as-a-service platform Recurate in partnership with social impact agency BBMG. Of the roughly 11,000 adults they polled from a dozen different markets worldwide, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States, nearly three-quarters (74 percent) said they engaged in clothing recommerce on some level. While industry types tend to think of sustainability initiatives as either costly or difficult to scale, offering a peer-to-peer platform is a “relatively...
RELATED PEOPLE
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Volta Are Powering Higher Today
Volta reported strong revenue growth in the second quarter. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
US News and World Report
U.S. Lawmakers Arrive in Taiwan With China Tensions Simmering
TAIPEI/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A delegation of U.S. lawmakers arrived in Taiwan on Sunday for a two-day trip during which they will meet President Tsai Ing-wen, the second high-level group to visit while there are military tensions between the self-ruled island and China. Beijing, which claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own...
US News and World Report
Closing Prices for Crude Oil, Gold and Other Commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell $2.68 to $89.41 a barrel Monday. Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell $2.68 to $89.41 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for October delivery fell $3.05 to $95.10 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 10 cents to $2.95 a...
US News and World Report
U.K. Is First Country to Approve Moderna's Omicron-Targeted COVID Vaccine
U.K. Is First Country to Approve Moderna's Omicron-Targeted COVID Vaccine. MONDAY, Aug. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A COVID-19 booster that's targeted to the Omicron variant will be available soon — and it's already been approved in Britain. The U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency was the first...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
Norway Hits Export Record Amid Soaring Gas Prices
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Norway's exports reached a record in July, driven mainly by natural gas prices that have soared since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Scandinavian country’s statistics agency on Monday said Norwegian exports reached 229 billion kroner ($24 billion) last month, 0.4% higher than the previous record set in March this year.
US News and World Report
German Fighter Jets En Route to Australia as Berlin Shifts Focus to Indo-Pacific
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is sending 13 military aircraft to joint exercises in Australia, the air force's largest peacetime deployment, underlining Berlin's increased focus on the Indo-Pacific amid rising tensions with China in the region. Last year, a German warship sailed into the South China Sea for the first time...
US News and World Report
Cybersecurity Firm Darktrace Confirms Preliminary Approach From Thoma Bravo
(Reuters) -British cybersecurity firm Darktrace Plc said on Monday it was in the early stages of discussions with tech investment firm Thoma Bravo regarding a possible cash offer. Darktrace said the discussions were at a preliminary stage and there could be no certainty of an offer or its terms. As...
UK gambling firms’ revenue falls, but cost of living crisis not deterring punters
The owners of gambling companies including Paddy Power, Betfair and William Hill have reported a plunge in revenues after implementing safer gambling initiatives – but said that the cost of living crisis is not slowing down punters’ betting habits. London-listed Flutter, which owns Paddy Power, Sky Bet and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Weber Inc. (WEBR) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
WEBR earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
TechCrunch
Tencent veterans secure $13M to build cross-chain decentralized identities
Bit-powered identities come in the form of its namesake domain name. This is how it works: pick a .bit alias, link it up with the addresses of your crypto or NFT wallets that .bit currently supports, and all the data and assets from those wallets will now sit under .bit’s “data container” and be displayed on your .bit page.
Japan's economy stages modest bounce from COVID jolt, global outlook darkens
TOKYO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Japan's economy expanded an annualised 2.2% in the April-June period to mark the third straight quarter of expansion on solid private consumption, government data showed on Monday.
TechCrunch
As companies fight to retain talent, employee benefits startups might escape cost cuts
There was a spike in the number of startups offering employee benefits services through a B2B2C model last year, as nearly every company focused on employee benefits amid the Great Resignation in an effort to retain and attract talent. These startups sell everything from paid care leave coordination and fertility services to discounted gym memberships to consumers through their employers.
UK workers going into office less than 1.5 days a week, data shows
The typical UK worker is going into the office less than 1.5 days a week – with Friday the most popular day to work from home, according to a global survey. The consultancy Advanced Workplace Associates (AWA) surveyed 43 offices in the UK, covering nearly 50,000 workers, in June and July.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Down-funnel growth metrics, RIF planning, is e-commerce aggregation over?
E-commerce aggregators work in much the same way by purchasing smaller brands, then optimizing their manufacturing and sales channels to boost market share. This was effective in a pre-vaccine era when consumers stopped visiting stores, but is the brand-rollup model still viable today?. Full TechCrunch+ articles are only available to...
TechCrunch
a16z says ‘WeBack’ to WeWork’s Neumann with its biggest check ever
The funding round values Flow at over $1 billion, making it a unicorn before it even commences operations, which it plans to do in 2023, according to the Times. The startup is set to operate over 3,000 apartment units Neumann has purchased in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta and Nashville as part of its vision to bring community-oriented features to the rental market, the Times added.
Stronger dollar down for the week as clues point to inflation peak
NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The dollar rallied on Friday but was set for a weekly drop as traders weighed improving U.S. inflation data against comments from Federal Reserve officials who cautioned the battle against rising prices was far from over.
Comments / 0