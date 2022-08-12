Inter Miami hosts New York City FC in conference matchup

New York City FC (12-5-6, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Inter Miami CF (8-10-6, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: NYCFC +123, Inter Miami CF +203, Draw +249; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami hosts New York City FC in Eastern Conference play.

Miami is 4-7-5 in Eastern Conference games. Miami is 7-3 in one-goal matches.

NYCFC is 8-4-3 in conference matchups. NYCFC is second in the MLS giving up just 24 goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. NYCFC won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gonzalo Higuain has eight goals and one assist for Miami. Indiana Vassilev has scored two goals over the past 10 games.

Valentin Castellanos has 13 goals and one assist for NYCFC. Heber has scored four goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miami: 3-4-3, averaging 1.4 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NYCFC: 4-2-4, averaging 1.8 goals, 5.0 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Miami: Robbie Robinson (injured).

NYCFC: Keaton Parks (injured), Maxime Chanot (injured), Anton Tinnerholm (injured), Maxi Moralez (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.