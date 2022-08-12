Space comedy Moon Man held on to the top spot at the mainland China box office for a third weekend. It has now accumulated $363 million. Released on July 29, “Moon Man” earned RMB217 million ($32.4 million) between Friday and Sunday earning some 45% of the nationwide weekend total, according to data from consultancy Artisan Gateway. The film’s invulnerability underlines once again how the Chinese exhibition and distribution sector has become focused on major hits and top-heavy. There could scarcely be more powerful demonstration of that than the photographs carried over the weekend by Mainland Chinese of Hong Kong star Louis Koo...

MOVIES ・ 14 MINUTES AGO