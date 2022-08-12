Read full article on original website
Related
Harry, Meghan Announce Surprise Return to U.K. in September
Harry and Meghan are headed to Europe for a joint round of charity visits in early September including a trip to Germany ahead of the 2023 Invictus Games.
Man wakes up after night on sleeper train to find it never left Glasgow
Jim Metcalfe says rail operator said London service was operating yet train stayed in the station all night
BBC
How the king's visit saw kilts become Scotland's national dress
King George IV was ruthlessly caricatured during a visit to Scotland 200 years ago for wearing his kilt too short but it was to be the pivotal moment for Scotland's national dress. The pomp and pageantry of the royal visit, orchestrated by internationally famous author Sir Walter Scott, would go...
Woman who came to UK as a baby 45 years ago fighting for right to work
Spanish-born woman sacked from care home after being unable to prove immigration status
IN THIS ARTICLE
Blue singer Lee Ryan apologises after airport arrest for ‘acting inappropriately’ on flight to London
Blue singer Lee Ryan has apologised to fans after “acting inappropriately” on a flight from Glasgow to London.Ryan, 39, was photographed being arrested at London City Airport last week in the aftermath of the incident.Reports claimed that he had become disruptive after staff refused to serve him alcohol on the flight.Apologising to fans on the band’s official Twitter account, the artist wrote: “A note from Lee. Over the last few days, I have had a lot of time to think about my behaviour and how it affects people around me.“As it has been well documented, I have always had...
‘A nightmare’: Desperate mother pulls her own teeth out three times after failing to get dentist appointment
A desperate mother-of-two has pulled her own teeth out three times after failing to get a dentist appointment on the NHS.Despite contacting every NHS dentist within 70 miles of her home, Layla Waters, 52, has been unable to secure a face-to-face appoint at any time in the past two years.After her first infected tooth caused her pain in March 2020, she resorted to desperate measures when it grew loose and the pain became unbearable.Layla wrapped a piece of kitchen towel around the affected tooth, then yanked it out herself.But just two months later, she was forced to do the same...
Ancient treasures emerge from sinking reservoir in heatwave: Rocks that were intentionally marked by prehistoric Britons up to 6,000 years ago are found as water level drops
Low water levels brought on by the hot weather have uncovered prehistoric treasures in a reservoir in Cornwall. Features known as cup-marked stones - made intentionally by ancient Britons - were re-discovered this month at Stithians Reservoir near Falmouth. The mysterious markings are believed to date from at least the...
Couple who couldn't afford a house in the UK buy an entire French village for just £22k
A British couple came up with a creative solution to the soaring costs of UK property – they snapped up a French village instead. As of March 2022, the average UK house price was £278,000, an increase of £24,000 VS last year. Like most people, Paul Mappley and Yip Ward simply couldn't afford to get on the UK property ladder. Ward said that the prospect of buying somewhere "tiny" for more than £250,000 in the UK was "never on the table".The landscape gardeners from Tunbridge Wells, Kent, headed to France where they found the historic hamlet of La Busliere,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Edinburgh Fringe: 'Extreme' racism behind Sadowitz scrapping – venue
An Edinburgh Festival show by controversial comedian Jerry Sadowitz was cancelled for "extreme racism and misogyny", venue bosses have said. The Pleasance axed the second of his two nights at Edinburgh's International Conference Centre on Saturday. Sadowitz, 61, an American-born Scot, is a veteran of the Fringe and known for...
BBC
Edinburgh Fringe: Jerry Sadowitz show cancelled by venue bosses
An Edinburgh Festival show by controversial comedian Jerry Sadowitz has been cancelled by venue bosses. The comic and magician had been due to play two nights at The Pleasance at Edinburgh International Conference Centre on Friday and Saturday. The Pleasance said the second night would not go ahead as his...
The best UK cities and towns for a staycation are named by Which? York and Cambridge get top ratings... while Ipswich and Hastings are ranked bottom
The best cities and towns in the UK for a weekend staycation break or day trip have been ranked by Which?, with York the number one big city, Cambridge the highest-ranking medium-sized city, and Wells first in the small city ranking. At the other end of the table, Aberdeen is...
Jeremy Clarkson ‘told to stop harvesting on farm because of fire risk’ as heatwave hits
Jeremy Clarkson claims he was told to stop harvesting at his farm because of the fire risk it posed during Britain's sweltering heatwave.The former Top Gear presenter runs his own farm called Diddly Squat, in Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire. Mr Clarkson, 62, films his scenes for his new Amazon show, Clarkson's Farm, from the site. In a message posted to Twitter on Thursday the presenter, who has in the past expressed scepticism about the climate crisis, said officials told him he had to stop harvesting because of the fire risk."F**ketty f**k. Had to stop harvesting because of, and I’m not...
Helen Skelton’s co-host Martin Hughes-Games ‘warns’ Strictly bosses about ‘wild’ presenter
Helen Skelton’s co-presenter has issued a jokey warning to Strictly Come Dancing producers.It was announced on Saturday (13 August) that the Countryfile presenter would be taking part in this year’s series.However, Skelton’s Summer on the Farm co-host Martin Hughes-Games has joked that bosses have taken on more than they bargained for.“Helen’s a bit dodgy to work with,” the wildlife presenter told The Sun, adding: “She’s a safe pair of hands, but has to be reined in a bit because she has a tendency to be a bit wild.”Hughes-Games, who hosted the live nature show with Skelton in July, continued:...
Rage Against The Machine cancel UK/European tour, including Reading and Leeds festival appearances
Rage Against The Machine have called off their UK/European tour after getting "medical guidance" on frontman Zack de la Rocha's recent leg injury
BBC
Brentford 4-0 Manchester United: 'A joke', 'bullied' & 'rotten' - are Man Utd at rock bottom?
If last weekend's defeat at home by Brighton served as a warning for Manchester United and their new manager Erik ten Hag, then Saturday's embarrassing loss at Brentford will have sent alarm bells into overdrive. The Red Devils' first away match of the new campaign ended in a sobering 4-0...
BBC
Doncaster: Vulcan XH558 to be moved from South Yorkshire home
One of the last Cold War Vulcan bombers is set to be moved from its current home in South Yorkshire. Plans for a new hangar for the historic aircraft at its Doncaster Sheffield Airport base were scrapped in February when not enough money was raised. The Vulcan to the Sky...
BBC
Eurovision: Excitement as Leeds and Sheffield battle to host 2023 event
Eurovision fever has been evident on the streets of Yorkshire after Leeds and Sheffield made the shortlist to host next year's song contest. Spice Girls star Mel B threw her weight behind the bid by her home city of Leeds and South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard gave his backing to Sheffield.
BBC
Avanti West Coast: MP in plea to reconsider suspending rail service
An MP says he will write to a rail operator asking it to reconsider a decision to suspend a direct service from London to Shropshire. Travellers from Shrewsbury, Wellington and Telford Central were advised to use connecting services from Wolverhampton, ahead of Avanti West Coast introducing a reduced timetable on Sunday.
Mum had her passport clipped in error by officials days before £4,000 Spain holiday
A MUM had her passport clipped in error by officials days before a family holiday in Spain. Bethany Clarke, 24, had sent it off to support the application for her son. It was not due to expire for six years but came back invalidated. Nail technician Bethany said: "When I...
U.K.・
BBC
Scottish council workers reject pay offer from Cosla
A union leader has warned that "waste will pile up" after the latest pay offer from Scottish council leaders was rejected. Unison's Johanna Baxter confirmed strike action, saying the 3.5% offer announced on Friday was "derisory". GMB called the Cosla offer "pathetic", while Unite said it was "nowhere near good...
Comments / 1