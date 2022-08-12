ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

How the king's visit saw kilts become Scotland's national dress

King George IV was ruthlessly caricatured during a visit to Scotland 200 years ago for wearing his kilt too short but it was to be the pivotal moment for Scotland's national dress. The pomp and pageantry of the royal visit, orchestrated by internationally famous author Sir Walter Scott, would go...
The Independent

Blue singer Lee Ryan apologises after airport arrest for ‘acting inappropriately’ on flight to London

Blue singer Lee Ryan has apologised to fans after “acting inappropriately” on a flight from Glasgow to London.Ryan, 39, was photographed being arrested at London City Airport last week in the aftermath of the incident.Reports claimed that he had become disruptive after staff refused to serve him alcohol on the flight.Apologising to fans on the band’s official Twitter account, the artist wrote: “A note from Lee. Over the last few days, I have had a lot of time to think about my behaviour and how it affects people around me.“As it has been well documented, I have always had...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘A nightmare’: Desperate mother pulls her own teeth out three times after failing to get dentist appointment

A desperate mother-of-two has pulled her own teeth out three times after failing to get a dentist appointment on the NHS.Despite contacting every NHS dentist within 70 miles of her home, Layla Waters, 52, has been unable to secure a face-to-face appoint at any time in the past two years.After her first infected tooth caused her pain in March 2020, she resorted to desperate measures when it grew loose and the pain became unbearable.Layla wrapped a piece of kitchen towel around the affected tooth, then yanked it out herself.But just two months later, she was forced to do the same...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Ancient treasures emerge from sinking reservoir in heatwave: Rocks that were intentionally marked by prehistoric Britons up to 6,000 years ago are found as water level drops

Low water levels brought on by the hot weather have uncovered prehistoric treasures in a reservoir in Cornwall. Features known as cup-marked stones - made intentionally by ancient Britons - were re-discovered this month at Stithians Reservoir near Falmouth. The mysterious markings are believed to date from at least the...
ENVIRONMENT
Indy100

Couple who couldn't afford a house in the UK buy an entire French village for just £22k

A British couple came up with a creative solution to the soaring costs of UK property – they snapped up a French village instead. As of March 2022, the average UK house price was £278,000, an increase of £24,000 VS last year. Like most people, Paul Mappley and Yip Ward simply couldn't afford to get on the UK property ladder. Ward said that the prospect of buying somewhere "tiny" for more than £250,000 in the UK was "never on the table".The landscape gardeners from Tunbridge Wells, Kent, headed to France where they found the historic hamlet of La Busliere,...
ECONOMY
BBC

Edinburgh Fringe: 'Extreme' racism behind Sadowitz scrapping – venue

An Edinburgh Festival show by controversial comedian Jerry Sadowitz was cancelled for "extreme racism and misogyny", venue bosses have said. The Pleasance axed the second of his two nights at Edinburgh's International Conference Centre on Saturday. Sadowitz, 61, an American-born Scot, is a veteran of the Fringe and known for...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Edinburgh Fringe: Jerry Sadowitz show cancelled by venue bosses

An Edinburgh Festival show by controversial comedian Jerry Sadowitz has been cancelled by venue bosses. The comic and magician had been due to play two nights at The Pleasance at Edinburgh International Conference Centre on Friday and Saturday. The Pleasance said the second night would not go ahead as his...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Jeremy Clarkson ‘told to stop harvesting on farm because of fire risk’ as heatwave hits

Jeremy Clarkson claims he was told to stop harvesting at his farm because of the fire risk it posed during Britain's sweltering heatwave.The former Top Gear presenter runs his own farm called Diddly Squat, in Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire. Mr Clarkson, 62, films his scenes for his new Amazon show, Clarkson's Farm, from the site. In a message posted to Twitter on Thursday the presenter, who has in the past expressed scepticism about the climate crisis, said officials told him he had to stop harvesting because of the fire risk."F**ketty f**k. Had to stop harvesting because of, and I’m not...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Helen Skelton’s co-host Martin Hughes-Games ‘warns’ Strictly bosses about ‘wild’ presenter

Helen Skelton’s co-presenter has issued a jokey warning to Strictly Come Dancing producers.It was announced on Saturday (13 August) that the Countryfile presenter would be taking part in this year’s series.However, Skelton’s Summer on the Farm co-host Martin Hughes-Games has joked that bosses have taken on more than they bargained for.“Helen’s a bit dodgy to work with,” the wildlife presenter told The Sun, adding: “She’s a safe pair of hands, but has to be reined in a bit because she has a tendency to be a bit wild.”Hughes-Games, who hosted the live nature show with Skelton in July, continued:...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Eurovision: Excitement as Leeds and Sheffield battle to host 2023 event

Eurovision fever has been evident on the streets of Yorkshire after Leeds and Sheffield made the shortlist to host next year's song contest. Spice Girls star Mel B threw her weight behind the bid by her home city of Leeds and South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard gave his backing to Sheffield.
WORLD
BBC

Avanti West Coast: MP in plea to reconsider suspending rail service

An MP says he will write to a rail operator asking it to reconsider a decision to suspend a direct service from London to Shropshire. Travellers from Shrewsbury, Wellington and Telford Central were advised to use connecting services from Wolverhampton, ahead of Avanti West Coast introducing a reduced timetable on Sunday.
TRAFFIC
BBC

Scottish council workers reject pay offer from Cosla

A union leader has warned that "waste will pile up" after the latest pay offer from Scottish council leaders was rejected. Unison's Johanna Baxter confirmed strike action, saying the 3.5% offer announced on Friday was "derisory". GMB called the Cosla offer "pathetic", while Unite said it was "nowhere near good...
ECONOMY

