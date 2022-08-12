Read full article on original website
Time Out Global
Cirque du Soleil is returning to Tokyo in early 2023 with a new version of a hit show
It’s official: after a lengthy hiatus during the pandemic, Cirque du Soleil is set to return to Japan in early 2023. On tour for this upcoming season is Alegría: In a New Light, a revamped version of a show that the company first performed in 1994. On the...
Time Out Global
Watch: This Tokyo festival had people doing the Bon Odori dance to Bon Jovi and Abba
Summer festivals are making a comeback in Tokyo, and the famous Nakano Bon Odori Festival recently hosted a two-day celebration over the Aug 6-7 weekend. There was, of course, the usual fare of traditional dancing, but the event also saw some interesting contemporary elements. While the day presented a series of performances by local artists and organisations, the main festivities which started around 4pm featured celebrity guests and DJs playing upbeat pop and rock tunes.
Harry, Meghan Announce Surprise Return to U.K. in September
Harry and Meghan are headed to Europe for a joint round of charity visits in early September including a trip to Germany ahead of the 2023 Invictus Games.
Time Out Global
Check out these photos from last weekend’s UK Black Pride 2022
For the first time since 2019, UK Black Pride returned to London in full force on Sunday August 14. Taking place at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford, the festival was a great day of live music, speeches and workshops. The star-studded bill saw artists such as Emilé Sande,...
Time Out Global
Why is everyone in London getting bitten right now?
Helena King first knew something wrong when she felt a dull tingling below her thumb. She’d come home from spending a glorious late June day wild swimming in Beckenham Place Park and brushed off the pain until she woke up the next morning with a ‘whacking great swelling’ on her hand.
U.K.・
Time Out Global
Chicken Rice or Nasi Lemak? Fariz Jabba talks favourite food, hangout spots and why Geylang is the best
This August, we are about celebrating all things local. With that, we have decided to spotlight individuals who have made their mark in Singapore and/or overseas. Singaporean rapper Fariz Jabba is unlike most peers his age. This hip-hop star isn’t afraid to embrace his culture and he’s truly showing it in the music he makes – adding local humour and a dash of 'Malay-ness' in his bars. Some of his hits include Kalah and Ape Sia. We caught up with Fariz Jabba with his cultural roots, his favourite hangout spots, the inspiration behind his songs and whether he’s a fan of nasi lemak or chicken rice.
Time Out Global
The gift of a billionaire philanthropist has rescued the future of Australian theatre
For the first time in its 42-year history, Griffin Theatre Company will own its own home: the SBW Stables Theatre in Kings Cross. The purchase of the iconic theatre has been made possible by a multi-million dollar donation from The Neilson Foundation, the largest single philanthropic gift in Griffin’s history.
Time Out Global
7 hidden foodie destinations in the UK
These unassuming towns and villages are punching well above their weight, with experimental menus and world-class ingredients. If you thought that only big cities get the swish restaurant openings and edgiest chefs, think again. Several of the UK’s most unassuming towns and villages punch well above their weight at plating up a dining experience to remember, with experimental menus, world-class ingredients and fine-dining frills.
Time Out Global
Wine lovers need to visit Bistro du Midi in Boston this month
Bistro du Midi is offering a special rose menu each month through September and August is all about some special wines from Italy. Alongside the wines, the team has also created a few dishes to pair as well. This month the Tour de Rosé menu is bringing an Italian countryside summer to Boston. Bistro du Midi is a spot that locals have loved for a long time and the monthly rose specials are a great excuse to pop back in, but while you’re at it, check out our list of all the best restaurants to visit in Boston right now.
Time Out Global
Revealed: the best rooftop bars in Europe in 2022
There are few things more mind-melting than a truly spectacular rooftop bar. And we’re not just talking the ones on the tallest buildings or with the fanciest cocktails. The best rooftop bars are all about the bev-view combo: it’s got to be its own experience, to even offer a totally new way of viewing somewhere.
Time Out Global
Sheung Wan: Ultimate Guide
Dining, art, coffee, and shopping – Sheung Wan has a little of everything, and these are the best things to check out in the area. Once, Sheung Wan was lined with shops stocked with Asian antiques, temples, and hole-in-the-wall eateries. Though some of this remains, these days, you're more likely to find Melbourne-style cafes, chic neighbourhood restaurants, design-forward shops, and more. This unique blend of tradition and modernity gives Sheung Wan its charm.
Time Out Global
New online wine shop Yatbui launches in Hong Kong
Aiming to expand people's knowledge and access to wine outside famous brands and Grand Crus of Bordeaux and Burgundy, the team behind Sunday's Distribution launches a new online wine shop called Yatbui. Yatbui means 'one cup' in Cantonese, but it's used playfully, as sometimes, with drinking a good bottle of...
Time Out Global
Taking it slow in Croatia
In July 2022, a unique contemporary cultural attraction was unveiled in the tiny traditional village of Momjan in north-west Istria. The House of Castles is a visitor and creative centre as well as an artist-in-residence space and virtual museum showcasing the architectural heritage of castles across Istria. The initiative is...
