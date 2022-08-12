This August, we are about celebrating all things local. With that, we have decided to spotlight individuals who have made their mark in Singapore and/or overseas. Singaporean rapper Fariz Jabba is unlike most peers his age. This hip-hop star isn’t afraid to embrace his culture and he’s truly showing it in the music he makes – adding local humour and a dash of 'Malay-ness' in his bars. Some of his hits include Kalah and Ape Sia. We caught up with Fariz Jabba with his cultural roots, his favourite hangout spots, the inspiration behind his songs and whether he’s a fan of nasi lemak or chicken rice.

