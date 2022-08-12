ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozzy Osbourne reveals the final words Lemmy Kilmister said to him

Through their career in the spotlight Ozzy Osbourne and Lemmy Kilmister shared a close friendship that spanned decades. Lemmy famously contributed to Ozzy’s ‘No More Tears’, and wrote lyrics to album tracks ‘Mama I’m Coming Home’, ‘I Don’t Want to Change the World’, ‘Hellraiser’, and ‘Desire’.
‘Beauty and the Geek’ star caught kissing former ‘MAFS’ groom

‘Beauty and the Geek’ star Aimee Woolley, who is starring in the current season of the reality show, has posted a photo showing her kissing former MAFS groom Dean Wells. Dean originally posted a photo of the pair making out and Aimee reposted the story shortly after. The latter took the affectionate announcement one step further, by posting another photo of her and Dean making out on her grid and captioned it “Could this be my new geek?” However, she deleted the post shortly after.
Get To Know: Sydney’s lo-fi singer-songwriter Angeles

After listening to Angeles, the project of Sydney’s Pluto Sotiropoulos, it’s abundantly clear why he took his name from a classic Elliott Smith song. The singer-songwriter shares the same soul-searching crooning style as the beloved 90s icon, able to effortlessly slip from a hushed whisper into a meaningful growl at a moment’s notice. Add in ambitious lo-fi textures that recall Alex G, and the indie rock lineage Angeles views himself in becomes solidified.
6 + 8-Year Olds Sing Together on All-Kid Korn Cover

The future of heavy music appears to be in good hands, with The O'Keefe Music Foundation once again directing youngsters in the direction of all things heavy. Their latest video finds two of their most promising vocalists, 6-year-old Michael Dalhover and 8-year-old Zoe Franziska, fronting a chaotically crushing cover of Korn's "Somebody Someone," conjuring up visions of garage band heaviness.
Jonathan Davis
Controversial Netflix Show Has Been Cancelled After Just One Season

Netflix has somewhat of a reputation for cancelling shows prematurely. There’s Altered Carbon, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Jupiter’s Legacy, Cursed, Cowboy Bepop, and First Kill - just to name a few casualties. You get the idea. No matter what your TV tastes, you’ve probably had a handful of your favourite Netflix shows cancelled. It’s not just Netflix though. HBO Max recently pulled the plug on a number of DC projects including Batgirl. Netflix certainly wants to stay on top though as it’s cancelled yet another show after a single season.
Soap Alum Robyn Griggs Is Entering Hospice Care

It is with great sadness that we have to report that daytime alum Robyn Griggs, who was diagnosed with stage four cervical cancer in the fall of 2020, is entering hospice care either today or tomorrow. “She has fought with determination, strength, and grace that is nothing short of inspirational,” read a post shared to her social media accounts. “Please continue to keep Robyn and her family in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”
Halloween Ends: Original Michael Myers Actor Shares Sendoff to The Shape With BTS Pic

After Halloween hit theatres in 2018 and Halloween Kills followed in 2021, the final installment of David Gordon Green's trilogy is only mere months away. This week, the movie got its official R-rating for "bloody horror violence and gore, language throughout, and some sexual references." Last month saw the first official teaser for the film, and horror fans are eager for more content from the threequel. While it's hard to believe this will be the last Halloween movie ever made, it does sound like some longtime franchise staples will be saying goodbye after the newest installment. Nick Castle, who played the original "Shape" in 1978, returned in 2018 to provide some sound effects of Michael Myers' breathing. He also filmed a cameo for Halloween Kills, though that sequence ended up becoming one of the film's deleted scenes. Today, Castle shared an image that showed him recording once again for Halloween Ends.
The Eve 6 Guy advises a married guy obsessed with another woman

This week, we discuss fantasy, desire, and slow-motion infidelity, plus the pros and cons of boring desk jobs. I also manage to devote a few paragraphs to overrated writer and CEO apologist Malcolm Gladwell. Let’s get into it!. Fantasy girl. Dear Eve 6 Guy,. I’ve been married for about...
Wild Michael Jackson statue in Brazil is getting some reactions on Twitter

A recent picture posted on Twitter of a Michael Jackson statue in Brazil has illicited some hilarious reactions from Twitter users. Recently, the statue in Brazil that commemorates Michael Jackson’s ‘They Don’t Care About Us,’ which was filmed in the same location, was uncovered by Twitter.
King Stingray add new shows to Australian tour to meet demand

After selling out the first shows of their upcoming Australian album tour in a matter of hours, King Stingray have luckily added several new shows to meet demand. The rockers announced the tour last week, which is set to be the band’s largest national tour to date. They’ve now added an extra show in Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, and Perth to compensate for the overwhelming demand (see new dates below).
Ewan McGregor discusses possibility of joining the MCU

If you’re even a semi-famous actor these days, the question of whether you’ll eventually join the MCU will follow you around like a bad smell; if you’re in another huge cinematic universe like Ewan McGregor, the idea will be touted even more incessantly. The Obi-Wan Kenobi star...
