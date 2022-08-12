Read full article on original website
Sometimes it is necessary to clean up conversations with your favorite or not so favorite contacts to help keep your messenger app little more organized. If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Both from within the official application and also directly from the official website.
The conventional notion about Facebook these days is that the users for whom the Facebook app is still a core part of their existence are, to use a scientific label for this particular demographic, “the olds.” Younger netizens — and, in fact, plenty of Facebook-nevers — have flocked to apps like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, where ephemerality is a greater part of the overall experience.
Facebook is launching a new feature that will allow users to see posts from their friends, groups, and pages in chronological order, Facebook parent company Meta announced on Thursday. When users open Facebook after receiving the update, they’ll be greeted with the Home feed. This is a tab that shows...
WHATSAPP has finally added the ability to hide your online status – and it's easy to activate. Previously it was impossible to hide your WhatsApp activity from pals. All you could do was hide your Last Seen status – but not the fact that you were online. But...
There are all sorts of ways to shut down interactions with someone on social media these days, but what happens when you block someone on Facebook, specifically?. Well, it goes a few steps beyond unfriending. They won’t get a notification that they’ve been blocked, but they also won’t be able to interact with you or friend you on Facebook. Read on…
If you visit a website you see on Facebook and Instagram, you've likely noticed that you're not redirected to your browser of choice but rather a custom in-app browser. It turns out that those browsers inject javascript code into each website visited, allowing parent Meta to potentially track you across websites, researcher Felix Krause has discovered.
There are currently around 2.8 billion Facebook users, but backlash against the world’s largest social media site continues.Since it began in 2004, Facebook has been accused of mishandling data and helping contribute to misinformation.For those that would prefer not to remain a part of Facebook’s network, for whatever reason, there is an easy way to deactivate, as well as completely deleting, their account. Deleting a Facebook account will completely remove it from the site, while deactivating will make the account inoperable for anyone else on the platform, but the information it has collected will be retained by the company.While deleting...
August is the calm before the storm for Apple. While Android brands such as Samsung and OnePlus announced new phones this month, Apple will undoubtedly dominate headlines in September with the launch of the iPhone 14. The next-gen smartphone will be the highlight of the year for Apple. But a new leak suggests that the company has another event planned for October where it will unveil at least two new iPad models.
Apple and Meta may not be the best of friends right now, but at one point, Apple was in discussions with the social media company about how it could make more money from its presence on the App Store, according to The Wall Street Journal. Apple reportedly argued that it...
IF you've blocked someone and you're regretting it, it's easy enough to reverse. Maybe you've forgiven that annoying friend, awkward ex or one-time troll – and now it's time to let them back into your life. How to unblock someone on Facebook. If you have already blocked someone on...
THE Google Play Store is a pretty safe place to download apps but Android users still need to watch out for criminals trying to take advantage. There are a few types of Android apps that pop up frequently in scam warnings and we've rounded up three culprits below. Not every...
Apple reportedly wanted Meta to offer a subscription-based, ad-free version of Facebook on iOS. The Wall Street Journal reports that Apple "suggested a series of possible arrangements that would earn the iPhone maker a slice of Facebook’s revenue." But that was before the relationship between Apple and Meta was strained by the sweeping privacy-related changes made by iOS 14.5.
Blocking and reporting a contact is a necessary evil, especially if you receive a lot of spam. Here's how you can block and report contacts in WhatsApp.
LinkedIn has announced that it is adding a new rnage of content creation features to its platform, which will include clickable links in images and videos. They are also launching a new range of templates to make it easier to create posts and more, you can see more information below.
Snapchat users wondering what the pending status meaning when it is shown for certain messages. Will be pleased to know this quick guide will take you through possible reasons why you are seeing that pending message notification in your Snapchat app and what you can do to correct any messages that may not have been sent. This tutorial explains how your actions or third-party actions may have triggered the pending status to appear.
Apple is exploring in-app advertising inside its first-party iOS apps for the iPhone and other devices. Apple is already testing it in the Maps app, where users could theoretically see ads when searching for restaurants and more. That news comes courtesy of Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, in his weekly Power On...
Most of us should be familiar with Chrome's Safe Browsing feature, which warns if you're visiting a page that might be dangerous. It's not like most of us are actively seeking out malware or phishing sites, but once in a while, some link on Reddit, an email, or some deep Search rabbit hole takes you to an unsavory place, and Chrome lets you know it might not be a good idea to proceed. I never really thought about it very deeply it, but I always assumed that the system worked because Google knew through Chrome which pages I was visiting and kept an eye out based on a list. That's partly true, but it escapes one critical and interesting fact: The Safe Browsing system actually doesn't tell Google which pages you're on, preserving your privacy just a little more.
