Spectacular views await riders as Skyride returns Sunday morning

Buffalo, NY (WBEN) Sunday marks the 8th annual Skyride along the Buffalo's picturesque Skyway.

Bicyclists will get their chance to put the pedals to one of Buffalo's busiest roadways, normally only open to motor vehicles, and get impressive views from atop the expansive bridge.

Justin Booth of Gobike Buffalo says it's your chance to ride the biggest hill in Buffalo. "In the past, we've also written on the 33 and the 198, we've only gotten over one way. This year, we are going both ways over the Skyway we have a loop down through South Park," explains Booth.

Booth says the Skyway isn't as steep as you think. "It definitely appears that way when you're driving, but, you know, it's you got to understand, like the grades are designed for tractor trailers," says Booth. He says it's a bit steeper going out to the outer Harbor, but the ride particularly coming back into the city is very gradual. "Just change your gears a little bit and get your cadence going, and before you know it, you've already done it without even too much pain in the legs," Booth points out.

Registration begins at 7am at Outer Harbor Bike Park. It's $40 to sign up and ride, and you can do so from 8:30am to 10:30am Sunday.