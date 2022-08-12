Hartford sees year's 25th homicide

Police got the call from a man desperate for help. He had been

shot and needed a doctor. His friend was shot also, but was dead. He was

pronounced dead at the scene. The two men were shot in an apartment

in a multiple family building in Hartford's Asylum Hill neighborhood. This

past week, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said much of Hartford's gun

violence includes connected, targeted and group-related incidents. And in

this -- Hartford's 25th homicide of the year -- police say it was a targeted

shooting -- not some random act.