Smyrna BBQ FEST Huge Success!
(SMYRNA) Perfect weather promoted a strong turnout of residents to enjoy the SMYRNA BARBECUE FESTIVAL in the depot district. Delicious BBQ, live music, fun attractions and a variety of vendors packed the depot district on Saturday (8/13/2022) afternoon and evening. Kinfolks BBQ at 1203 Hazelwood Drive in Smyrna took the...
Photo of the Week: August 15, 2022
Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
OBITUARY: Linda Ruth Hall Coombs
Linda Ruth Hall Coombs of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, she was 84 years old. She was born in Devers, TX to the late James and Merle Hall. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Bob Coombs; daughter-in-law, Tammy Coombs; and sister, Frances Burkett of Houston, TX.
New Charcuterie Concept Graze Craze to Open in Murfreesboro
14Graze Craze®, a booming new concept in charcuterie boards and boxes for healthy lunches, office catering and special events, will open its second Tennessee location at 675 Middle Tennessee Blvd in Murfreesboro on Monday, August 15. Graze Craze is the newest food brand to join the community of award-winning companies affiliated with United Franchise Group™ (UFG).
OBITUARY: Jimmy Ervin Jacobs
Jimmy Ervin Jacobs was born September 22, 1941, to John “Butch” Jacobs and Annabell Davenport Jacobs in Murfreesboro, TN. He was one of seven children: Dorris, Mitchell, Jimmy, Linda, Stanley, Dottie and Betty. He grew up in the Halls Hill community milking the family cows before and after...
Road Closures Expected During Howl at the Moon 5K
The annual Howl at the Moon 5K is scheduled for Friday, August 19 and road closures will be in place to keep runners safe along Murfreesboro Road. The race route takes participants through the heart of La Vergne, starting at Veterans Memorial Park near the football field, continuing to Floyd Mayfield Drive, turning west on Murfreesboro Road and turning around at Bicentennial Park near City Hall. Runners will then return to the park via Murfreesboro Road to complete the 5K.
murfreesborovoice.com
Smyrna Announces BBQ Festival
When: Saturday, August 13, 2022 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Where: Depot District, 98 Front Street, Smyrna, TN. The event features live music, ten BBQ vendors, desert vendors, and inflatables for the children. This festival has become a staple of Smyrna’s Depot District. In addition to enjoying a family friendly atmosphere, attendees will have an opportunity to cast their vote for their favorite dish. The People’s Choice Award will be presented at the end of the evening.
6 Live Shows to Check out this Week- August 15, 2022
One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: August 15 – August 21, 2022. Michael Buble’. Tuesday, August 16, 8...
The Daily South
11 Best Things to Do in Hendersonville, Tennessee
The largest city in Tennessee's Sumner County, with 58,000 residents, is located along the Cumberland River and Old Hickory Lake. It's only 20 miles northeast of Nashville but has plenty of attractions to make it worth a visit as a day trip or an overnight destination on its own, from Historic Rock Castle to Hendersonville Memory Gardens, local boutiques, a homegrown brewery, tasty restaurants and more. Don't miss the chance to stay in Spring Haven Mansion, a favorite of Taylor Swift's. Here's what to add to your list when visiting Hendersonville, Tennessee.
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Nashville
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Nashville from Tripadvisor.
Highest-rated restaurants in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Nashville from Tripadvisor.
Miriam’s Promise Celebrates 37 Years of Adoption and Family Support with Golf & Walk Challenge
On September 23, 2022, Miriam’s Promise will host the Mary Cooper Memorial Golf and Walk Challenge to support their vital work in the Middle Tennessee region. Founded in 1985, Miriam’s Promise offers hope and healing to thousands of Middle Tennessee expectant parents, birth parents, children and adoptive families coping with issues of grief, loss, and transition.
kentuckytoday.com
BCM opens heart, doors for college student-turned missionary
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (BP) – As a kid, Asleigh Wilson certainly had no plans to work in missions, but through Calvary Baptist Church and the Baptist Campus Ministry (BCM) at Middle Tennessee State University, God captured this first-generation college student’s heart for Him. Now graduated, she plans to spend her life telling others about Him.
Special Olympics Tennessee to Host Middle Tennessee Golf Regional in Murfreesboro
Thirty athletes from Special Olympics Tennessee are set to participate in the Middle Tennessee Golf Regional this Monday, August 15 at Old Fort Golf Course in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. A select number of athletes will participate in skills only, while others will compete as individuals and others with a Unified Partner. Some will play nine holes and others will play all 18 holes. To qualify to play 18 holes, an athlete must shoot under 120. This regional event is a lead up to the State Golf Tournament that will take place Monday, September 19.
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: August 7, 2022
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from August 7 to August 12. These are the July 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Cheatham County, as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Vince Gill recently had a four-date residency at The Ryman. On the second night,...
OBITUARY: Ann Hudak Luciane
Ann Hudak Luciane of Smyrna, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 8, 2022, she was 90 years old. A native and long-time resident of Pennsylvania and the daughter of the late, Andrew Hudack and Mary Suetta Hudack. She was also preceded in death by her loving...
WSMV
Nashville officials searching for man last seen underwater in Percy Priest
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Office of Emergency Management in Nashville and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency are searching for a man. The Nashville Fire Department was called to 4001 Bell Road for reports of a 23-year-old man who was last seen underwater but had not resurfaced. NFD crews turned...
Fundraising efforts underway for Enchanted Hills subdivision historical marker
Deemed the "Belle Meade of North Nashville" by local newspapers in the late 1980's, the Enchanted Hills subdivision was home to the city's most prominent African Americans.
Party on Broadway extends to overnight hours
"Awesome" and "crazy" are two words visitors and residents use to describe Lower Broadway.
Revitalization of Jefferson Street’s historic Elks Lodge
A new roof, floors, stage, and bathrooms were just some of the many things the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation were able to restore thanks to over $300,000 in donations.
Rutherford Source
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennesseehttps://rutherfordsource.com/
