Thirty athletes from Special Olympics Tennessee are set to participate in the Middle Tennessee Golf Regional this Monday, August 15 at Old Fort Golf Course in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. A select number of athletes will participate in skills only, while others will compete as individuals and others with a Unified Partner. Some will play nine holes and others will play all 18 holes. To qualify to play 18 holes, an athlete must shoot under 120. This regional event is a lead up to the State Golf Tournament that will take place Monday, September 19.

