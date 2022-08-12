In the past I have talked a lot about productivity when it comes to your management team. Having a united front on the things that matter most in your business, and being able to help them focus their time and resources to those end goals can be a huge game changer for a lot of businesses. But what about the frontline workers? The people in your business who spend their days doing the day-to-day work that your business relies on? These are the workers swinging hammers at the construction site, the bookkeeper who keeps the lights on, the client support rep who answers the phone. All of these workers have a huge role in helping your business succeed, so today I wanted to share with you some tips on how to help them be more productive in the workplace.

ECONOMY ・ 14 HOURS AGO