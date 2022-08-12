ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, TN

Rutherford Source

Rockvale High Students Represent at National Conference

Jessica Condren and Keely Miga, students at Rockvale High School, were chosen to represent Christiana, Tennessee, as National Youth Delegates to the 2022 Washington Youth Summit on the Environment at George Mason University. Of 100 students selected, Jessica and Keely took part in a week-long exercise of leadership in environmental...
ROCKVALE, TN
Rutherford Source

Belmont University Dedicates, Opens Newest Residence Hall–Caldwell Hall

Belmont University dedicated its newest and largest residence building, welcoming students for the 2022-2023 school year. Caldwell Hall joins Belmont’s residential village on the southeast side of campus, created with the completion of Tall Hall in 2018. Providing scenic views of the Nashville skyline, Caldwell Hall will house 606 upperclassmen students growing Belmont’s capacity for residential students to more than 60%.
NASHVILLE, TN
kentuckytoday.com

BCM opens heart, doors for college student-turned missionary

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (BP) – As a kid, Asleigh Wilson certainly had no plans to work in missions, but through Calvary Baptist Church and the Baptist Campus Ministry (BCM) at Middle Tennessee State University, God captured this first-generation college student’s heart for Him. Now graduated, she plans to spend her life telling others about Him.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Photo of the Week: August 15, 2022

Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
KWQC

All-girls private school welcoming anyone who identifies as female

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A Nashville all-girls private school is welcoming transgender students. Harpeth Hall School, a private, college-preparatory school for girls, says anyone who identifies as female can apply to the school. This week, school officials shared a statement that “Harpeth Hall is a girls school” and “any...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Miriam’s Promise Celebrates 37 Years of Adoption and Family Support with Golf & Walk Challenge

On September 23, 2022, Miriam’s Promise will host the Mary Cooper Memorial Golf and Walk Challenge to support their vital work in the Middle Tennessee region. Founded in 1985, Miriam’s Promise offers hope and healing to thousands of Middle Tennessee expectant parents, birth parents, children and adoptive families coping with issues of grief, loss, and transition.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

14-City Fall Recruiting True Blue Tour Launches August 17 at MTSU

Middle Tennessee State University’s admissions team, top administrators and campus partners are preparing for another True Blue Tour, crisscrossing Tennessee and bordering states Alabama, Kentucky and Georgia to recruit prospective students. Kicking off at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, with the Rutherford County student reception on...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Columbia State Hosting Virtual Tennessee Reconnect Information Sessions

Columbia State Community College will host virtual Tennessee Reconnect information sessions during the month of August. August 13: 10 – 11 a.m. Tennessee Reconnect is a last-dollar scholarship that provides free tuition for adults to attend a community college. The initiative is designed to help adults enter college to gain new skills, advance in the workplace and fulfill lifelong dreams of completing a degree or credential.
COLUMBIA, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Linda Ruth Hall Coombs

Linda Ruth Hall Coombs of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, she was 84 years old. She was born in Devers, TX to the late James and Merle Hall. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Bob Coombs; daughter-in-law, Tammy Coombs; and sister, Frances Burkett of Houston, TX.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Jimmy Ervin Jacobs

Jimmy Ervin Jacobs was born September 22, 1941, to John “Butch” Jacobs and Annabell Davenport Jacobs in Murfreesboro, TN. He was one of seven children: Dorris, Mitchell, Jimmy, Linda, Stanley, Dottie and Betty. He grew up in the Halls Hill community milking the family cows before and after...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

New Charcuterie Concept Graze Craze to Open in Murfreesboro

14Graze Craze®, a booming new concept in charcuterie boards and boxes for healthy lunches, office catering and special events, will open its second Tennessee location at 675 Middle Tennessee Blvd in Murfreesboro on Monday, August 15. Graze Craze is the newest food brand to join the community of award-winning companies affiliated with United Franchise Group™ (UFG).
MURFREESBORO, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

Recapping action from the 2022 Robertson County football jamboree

All five Robertson County football teams, alongside six other Midstate schools and one team from Kentucky, had their final taste of preseason action with Friday’s Robertson County football jamboree at East Robertson. Greenbrier and White House Heritage were the two schools from Robertson County to come away with wins...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

