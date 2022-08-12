Read full article on original website
Rockvale High Students Represent at National Conference
Jessica Condren and Keely Miga, students at Rockvale High School, were chosen to represent Christiana, Tennessee, as National Youth Delegates to the 2022 Washington Youth Summit on the Environment at George Mason University. Of 100 students selected, Jessica and Keely took part in a week-long exercise of leadership in environmental...
Murfreesboro, August 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Murfreesboro. The Siegel High School football team will have a game with Blackman High School on August 15, 2022, 16:00:00. The Blackman High School football team will have a game with Siegel High School on August 15, 2022, 16:30:00.
Belmont University Dedicates, Opens Newest Residence Hall–Caldwell Hall
Belmont University dedicated its newest and largest residence building, welcoming students for the 2022-2023 school year. Caldwell Hall joins Belmont’s residential village on the southeast side of campus, created with the completion of Tall Hall in 2018. Providing scenic views of the Nashville skyline, Caldwell Hall will house 606 upperclassmen students growing Belmont’s capacity for residential students to more than 60%.
BCM opens heart, doors for college student-turned missionary
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (BP) – As a kid, Asleigh Wilson certainly had no plans to work in missions, but through Calvary Baptist Church and the Baptist Campus Ministry (BCM) at Middle Tennessee State University, God captured this first-generation college student’s heart for Him. Now graduated, she plans to spend her life telling others about Him.
Photo of the Week: August 15, 2022
Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
All-girls private school welcoming anyone who identifies as female
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A Nashville all-girls private school is welcoming transgender students. Harpeth Hall School, a private, college-preparatory school for girls, says anyone who identifies as female can apply to the school. This week, school officials shared a statement that “Harpeth Hall is a girls school” and “any...
Miriam’s Promise Celebrates 37 Years of Adoption and Family Support with Golf & Walk Challenge
On September 23, 2022, Miriam’s Promise will host the Mary Cooper Memorial Golf and Walk Challenge to support their vital work in the Middle Tennessee region. Founded in 1985, Miriam’s Promise offers hope and healing to thousands of Middle Tennessee expectant parents, birth parents, children and adoptive families coping with issues of grief, loss, and transition.
MTSU Grad Students and Alumna Land Fulbright Awards with Support from Honors College
MTSU faculty and staff work hard to ensure students and alumni are exposed to multiple scholarship and grant opportunities, the latest being two MTSU graduate students and one alumna who have landed spots in the prestigious U.S. Fulbright Scholar Program this fall. “We at the Honors College individualize our support...
Middle TN schools to receive millions of dollars for mental health
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - One in ten children within the state of Tennessee have been diagnosed with anxiety or depression and the State Commission on children and youth said that those numbers have continued to trend in the wrong direction. To combat this, each school district in the state made...
14-City Fall Recruiting True Blue Tour Launches August 17 at MTSU
Middle Tennessee State University’s admissions team, top administrators and campus partners are preparing for another True Blue Tour, crisscrossing Tennessee and bordering states Alabama, Kentucky and Georgia to recruit prospective students. Kicking off at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, with the Rutherford County student reception on...
Community calls for change after 2 students injured, 1 killed in first week of school
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A community came together Saturday to mourn the loss of a student killed on the first day of school. On Saturday, community activists and families came together for a vigil to honor those who were injured and killed. Families told us they were heartbroken, devastated, and ready for change.
Whitworth-Buchanan Middle is the First School in Rutherford County to Earn ‘Model School’ Distinction
Principal April Sneed discusses school’s turnaround success after being on state list for assistance four years ago. Whitworth-Buchanan Middle School is the first school in Rutherford County to be named a model school by the International Center for Leadership and Education. Schools are chosen by ICLE based on their...
Gov: No school vouchers approved yet for Tennessee families
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said Friday the state had not yet approved any school vouchers for families seeking taxpayer funds to cover private school expenses, even as students begin a new school year. The Republican governor had announced in mid-July that the contentious voucher program...
Columbia State Hosting Virtual Tennessee Reconnect Information Sessions
Columbia State Community College will host virtual Tennessee Reconnect information sessions during the month of August. August 13: 10 – 11 a.m. Tennessee Reconnect is a last-dollar scholarship that provides free tuition for adults to attend a community college. The initiative is designed to help adults enter college to gain new skills, advance in the workplace and fulfill lifelong dreams of completing a degree or credential.
OBITUARY: Linda Ruth Hall Coombs
Linda Ruth Hall Coombs of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, she was 84 years old. She was born in Devers, TX to the late James and Merle Hall. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Bob Coombs; daughter-in-law, Tammy Coombs; and sister, Frances Burkett of Houston, TX.
OBITUARY: Jimmy Ervin Jacobs
Jimmy Ervin Jacobs was born September 22, 1941, to John “Butch” Jacobs and Annabell Davenport Jacobs in Murfreesboro, TN. He was one of seven children: Dorris, Mitchell, Jimmy, Linda, Stanley, Dottie and Betty. He grew up in the Halls Hill community milking the family cows before and after...
New Charcuterie Concept Graze Craze to Open in Murfreesboro
14Graze Craze®, a booming new concept in charcuterie boards and boxes for healthy lunches, office catering and special events, will open its second Tennessee location at 675 Middle Tennessee Blvd in Murfreesboro on Monday, August 15. Graze Craze is the newest food brand to join the community of award-winning companies affiliated with United Franchise Group™ (UFG).
Rutherford County to honor student hit and killed on first day of school
On Sunday, August 14, 2022, families and friends of recent crash victims will hold a vigil to honor a Rutherford County student who was hit and killed on the first day of school on August 5th.
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: August 7, 2022
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from August 7 to August 12. These are the July 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Cheatham County, as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Vince Gill recently had a four-date residency at The Ryman. On the second night,...
Recapping action from the 2022 Robertson County football jamboree
All five Robertson County football teams, alongside six other Midstate schools and one team from Kentucky, had their final taste of preseason action with Friday’s Robertson County football jamboree at East Robertson. Greenbrier and White House Heritage were the two schools from Robertson County to come away with wins...
