Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Road Closures Expected During Howl at the Moon 5K
The annual Howl at the Moon 5K is scheduled for Friday, August 19 and road closures will be in place to keep runners safe along Murfreesboro Road. The race route takes participants through the heart of La Vergne, starting at Veterans Memorial Park near the football field, continuing to Floyd Mayfield Drive, turning west on Murfreesboro Road and turning around at Bicentennial Park near City Hall. Runners will then return to the park via Murfreesboro Road to complete the 5K.
Breeze Airways™ Adds New Nonstop Flights from Nashville to New York/Westchester
Breeze Airways is adding new nonstop service from Nashville to New York/Westchester, with fares from just $39* one way. The airline will also add one-stop/no change of plane “BreezeThru” service to Norfolk, VA, from November 2, from just $39* one way. From Nashville, TN:. New York/Westchester, NY (Wed,...
Dunkin’ Hosts T-Rac and the Titans Cheerleaders to Launch Its Limited-Edition Titans Donut
Dunkin’, an official partner of the Tennessee Titans, is launching the limited-edition Tennessee Titans Donut to help fans gear up for the season. Starting Wednesday, August 17th, through Wednesday, August 31st, guests can purchase the special donut at participating Dunkin’ locations throughout the Nashville area, while supplies last. *
New Charcuterie Concept Graze Craze to Open in Murfreesboro
14Graze Craze®, a booming new concept in charcuterie boards and boxes for healthy lunches, office catering and special events, will open its second Tennessee location at 675 Middle Tennessee Blvd in Murfreesboro on Monday, August 15. Graze Craze is the newest food brand to join the community of award-winning companies affiliated with United Franchise Group™ (UFG).
TRAFFIC Road Construction and Lane Closures 8-13-17,2022
Interstate 65 North and South will be closed at Exit 117 for SR 52 in Robertson County Sunday, August 14, for partial demolition of the SR 52 overpass. The work will be conducted in the overnight hours from 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and detoured at Exit 117 across SR 52 to keep traffic moving.
Murfreesboro City Council Approves Open-air Amphitheater
The Murfreesboro City Council voted Wednesday (Aug 10) to approve a finalized Development Agreement with Notes Live INC for a new live entertainment campus at the southeast corner of Medical Center Pkwy and Gateway Blvd. The City and Notes Live finalized the proposed agreement this month. Construction of Bourbon Brothers and Boot Barn Hall is estimated to take 18 months and the amphitheater 20 to 24 months following design approval by the Planning Commission and Council.
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: August 7, 2022
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from August 7 to August 12. These are the July 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Cheatham County, as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Vince Gill recently had a four-date residency at The Ryman. On the second night,...
Photo of the Week: August 15, 2022
Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
6 Live Shows to Check out this Week- August 15, 2022
One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: August 15 – August 21, 2022. Michael Buble’. Tuesday, August 16, 8...
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County. Please join the Smyrna Parks and Recreation Annual Depot BBQ Festival. BBQ vendors, live music, and family fun!. For more information and to stay up to date, click here. 2Peach Cobbler Festival. Saturday, August...
Amy Grant Postpones Fall Tour Due to Injuries Sustained During Bicycle Accident
Amy Grant’s management has announced that Grant will be postponing her previously scheduled tour dates in September and October due to needing more time to recover from injuries and a concussion sustained in a bicycling accident that occurred in Nashville on July 27, 2022. All concerts will be rescheduled throughout February – April 2023 and tickets will be honored at the new dates. For further updates please visit amygrant.com.
La Vergne Resident Wins $20,000 on Mega Millions
Big jackpots are dazzling, and so are the multiple other prize levels in Tennessee Lottery drawing-style games. Just ask Jacquelyn Norman and Victoria El Dahaby, who were just two of 36 lucky players across the state who won from $1,000 – $30,000 each playing Mega Millions last week. “It’s...
Miriam’s Promise Celebrates 37 Years of Adoption and Family Support with Golf & Walk Challenge
On September 23, 2022, Miriam’s Promise will host the Mary Cooper Memorial Golf and Walk Challenge to support their vital work in the Middle Tennessee region. Founded in 1985, Miriam’s Promise offers hope and healing to thousands of Middle Tennessee expectant parents, birth parents, children and adoptive families coping with issues of grief, loss, and transition.
Real Estate Inventory Nears Pre-Pandemic Levels
There were 3,459 home closings in the Greater Nashville Region reported for the month of July, according to figures provided by Greater Nashville REALTORS®. This indicates a 19 percent decrease compared to the 4,314 closings in July 2021. “While a nineteen percent volume decrease year-over-year seems like a huge...
Ribbon Cutting: Pep Boys in Murfreesboro
Pep Boys held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 3609 Shelbyville Pike in Murfreesboro. Visit Pep Boys for every aspect of your vehicle’s care. From parts and tires to service centers, trust The Boys to get you there. 3609 Shelbyville Pike.
14-City Fall Recruiting True Blue Tour Launches August 17 at MTSU
Middle Tennessee State University’s admissions team, top administrators and campus partners are preparing for another True Blue Tour, crisscrossing Tennessee and bordering states Alabama, Kentucky and Georgia to recruit prospective students. Kicking off at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, with the Rutherford County student reception on...
Wanted Nashville Man Arrested in Murfreesboro Driving Stolen SUV
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – A man is arrested and facing multiple charges after stealing an SUV with the keys inside from East Nashville and leading Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) officers on a foot chase Tuesday morning, Aug. 9. Alan Hairston, 23, of Nashville, is charged with theft over $50,000, theft...
New Music for You This Week- August, 15, 2022
If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore. One year to the day that Andrew Marlin and Emily Frantz of Watchhouse (formerly known as Mandolin Orange) formally reintroduced themselves on their 2021 album Watchhouse, the ascendant roots music stars share a special surprise release: Watchhouse (Duo), a self-produced recording of Marlin and Frantz performing the most elemental possible arrangements of all nine songs from Watchhouse. You can see at The Ryman on September, 2 -3.
Nashville Man Convicted In Music City Pawn Robbery Headed To Federal Prison
NASHVILLE – A Nashville, Tennessee man convicted last summer for his role in the robbery of Music City Pawn in June 2018, was sentenced today to 17 ½ years in federal prison, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. Herbert Marsh, 32, convicted...
Woman Sought for Theft Cases That Targeted Male Victims in Downtown Nashville
(August 8, 2022) Warrants charging felony theft, identity theft, and fraudulent use of a credit card have been issued against Teresa Lynn King, 33, for targeting male victims in downtown Nashville in the following cases:. On July 13 at 11:30 p.m., King approached the victim on Broadway and began a...
