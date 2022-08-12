Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Related
wgnsradio.com
Smyrna BBQ FEST Huge Success!
(SMYRNA) Perfect weather promoted a strong turnout of residents to enjoy the SMYRNA BARBECUE FESTIVAL in the depot district. Delicious BBQ, live music, fun attractions and a variety of vendors packed the depot district on Saturday (8/13/2022) afternoon and evening. Kinfolks BBQ at 1203 Hazelwood Drive in Smyrna took the...
Miriam’s Promise Celebrates 37 Years of Adoption and Family Support with Golf & Walk Challenge
On September 23, 2022, Miriam’s Promise will host the Mary Cooper Memorial Golf and Walk Challenge to support their vital work in the Middle Tennessee region. Founded in 1985, Miriam’s Promise offers hope and healing to thousands of Middle Tennessee expectant parents, birth parents, children and adoptive families coping with issues of grief, loss, and transition.
Photo of the Week: August 15, 2022
Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
Murfreesboro, August 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Murfreesboro. The Siegel High School football team will have a game with Blackman High School on August 15, 2022, 16:00:00. The Blackman High School football team will have a game with Siegel High School on August 15, 2022, 16:30:00.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgnsradio.com
"Batter Up" Vintage Baseball 2PM SUNDAY At Oaklands
(MURFREESBORO) The sound of "Batters up" and bats knocking will fill this Sunday afternoon in the ballpark next to Oaklands Mansion. In fact, at 2:00 o'clock this Sunday afternoon (8/14/2022) you'll see the same kind of baseball the Maney's would have enjoyed in 1864. It's absolutely FREE to enjoy the...
New Charcuterie Concept Graze Craze to Open in Murfreesboro
14Graze Craze®, a booming new concept in charcuterie boards and boxes for healthy lunches, office catering and special events, will open its second Tennessee location at 675 Middle Tennessee Blvd in Murfreesboro on Monday, August 15. Graze Craze is the newest food brand to join the community of award-winning companies affiliated with United Franchise Group™ (UFG).
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County. Please join the Smyrna Parks and Recreation Annual Depot BBQ Festival. BBQ vendors, live music, and family fun!. For more information and to stay up to date, click here. 2Peach Cobbler Festival. Saturday, August...
mainstreetmaury.com
Spring Hill downs Dickson County in jamboree
For the third consecutive time the two have met in a jamboree, Spring Hill got the better of Dickson County -- this time a 24-8 Raider win in two quarters of play on Friday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in the opening matchup of the First Farmers Maury County Jamboree. Winning...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kentuckytoday.com
BCM opens heart, doors for college student-turned missionary
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (BP) – As a kid, Asleigh Wilson certainly had no plans to work in missions, but through Calvary Baptist Church and the Baptist Campus Ministry (BCM) at Middle Tennessee State University, God captured this first-generation college student’s heart for Him. Now graduated, she plans to spend her life telling others about Him.
newstalk941.com
Putnam Co Fair Entering Its Closing Weekend
A big turnout expected at the closing weekend of the Putnam County Fair after inclement weather shut down the event Wednesday night. Public Relations Chair Dawson Davidson said the motorcycle races scheduled for that night have now moved to Sunday. “It brings in almost right under $1 million of revenue...
Dunkin’ Hosts T-Rac and the Titans Cheerleaders to Launch Its Limited-Edition Titans Donut
Dunkin’, an official partner of the Tennessee Titans, is launching the limited-edition Tennessee Titans Donut to help fans gear up for the season. Starting Wednesday, August 17th, through Wednesday, August 31st, guests can purchase the special donut at participating Dunkin’ locations throughout the Nashville area, while supplies last. *
Road Closures Expected During Howl at the Moon 5K
The annual Howl at the Moon 5K is scheduled for Friday, August 19 and road closures will be in place to keep runners safe along Murfreesboro Road. The race route takes participants through the heart of La Vergne, starting at Veterans Memorial Park near the football field, continuing to Floyd Mayfield Drive, turning west on Murfreesboro Road and turning around at Bicentennial Park near City Hall. Runners will then return to the park via Murfreesboro Road to complete the 5K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
OBITUARY: Jimmy Ervin Jacobs
Jimmy Ervin Jacobs was born September 22, 1941, to John “Butch” Jacobs and Annabell Davenport Jacobs in Murfreesboro, TN. He was one of seven children: Dorris, Mitchell, Jimmy, Linda, Stanley, Dottie and Betty. He grew up in the Halls Hill community milking the family cows before and after...
Predators Single-Game Tickets to Go On Sale Monday, Aug. 15
The Nashville Predators organization announced that single-game tickets for the 2022-23 season will go on sale Monday, Aug. 15 at 10 a.m. CT on Ticketmaster. Currently, Season Ticket Citizens have exclusive presale access to all Predators home games during the 2022-23 season and preseason through their MySmashvilleTix account. Single-game tickets will be available in multiple price levels but are subject to availability by game and price level.
Nominations Close August 15 for the Murfreesboro City Schools Hall of Fame
(Murfreesboro, TN) Nominations for the Murfreesboro City Schools (MCS) inaugural MCS Hall of Fame closes August 15. The MCS Hall of Fame will recognize and honor exceptional career individuals (teachers and non-teachers) that have made significant contributions to Murfreesboro City Schools and its students. “This Hall of Fame will help...
OBITUARY: Linda Ruth Hall Coombs
Linda Ruth Hall Coombs of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, she was 84 years old. She was born in Devers, TX to the late James and Merle Hall. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Bob Coombs; daughter-in-law, Tammy Coombs; and sister, Frances Burkett of Houston, TX.
La Vergne Resident Wins $20,000 on Mega Millions
Big jackpots are dazzling, and so are the multiple other prize levels in Tennessee Lottery drawing-style games. Just ask Jacquelyn Norman and Victoria El Dahaby, who were just two of 36 lucky players across the state who won from $1,000 – $30,000 each playing Mega Millions last week. “It’s...
murfreesborovoice.com
Smyrna Announces BBQ Festival
When: Saturday, August 13, 2022 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Where: Depot District, 98 Front Street, Smyrna, TN. The event features live music, ten BBQ vendors, desert vendors, and inflatables for the children. This festival has become a staple of Smyrna’s Depot District. In addition to enjoying a family friendly atmosphere, attendees will have an opportunity to cast their vote for their favorite dish. The People’s Choice Award will be presented at the end of the evening.
Rockvale High Students Represent at National Conference
Jessica Condren and Keely Miga, students at Rockvale High School, were chosen to represent Christiana, Tennessee, as National Youth Delegates to the 2022 Washington Youth Summit on the Environment at George Mason University. Of 100 students selected, Jessica and Keely took part in a week-long exercise of leadership in environmental...
mainstreetmaury.com
Davis gives Columbia Central lift in crosstown clash
After focusing his efforts on offense last fall, Jordan Davis is expanding his gridiron game for Columbia Central. And the junior didn’t take long to show it Friday night, intercepting a pass less than three minutes into the Lions’ matchup with Columbia Academy and returning it 43 yards to set up a score in an eventual 14-7 win to complete the First Farmers Maury County Jamboree at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro, TN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennesseehttps://rutherfordsource.com/
Comments / 0