ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

'It's a museum quality art collection': Why New Bedford Library is digitizing its artwork

By Seth Chitwood, Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MRhk4_0hESun0f00

NEW BEDFORD — As the impressive "museum quality" art collection continues to grow on the third floor of the New Bedford Free Public Library — in a way to become more accessible — it's now going digital.

"As a library, one of the things we're really interested in is providing easy access to things," said Alexandra Copeland, the library's art curator.

Over the next month, the library is working with photographer Phil Mello to photograph every art piece they have on their walls or archived in their drawers.

About 99% of the library's paintings are on the walls, with the exception of poor condition or duplicated pieces that is stored away for later use. The art ranges from early 1800s to modern art such as Albert Bierstadt to all 432 bird drawings in the Audubon's Birds of America collection.

"It's a museum quality art collection that we have available for the public for free," Copeland added. "We have a collection that rivals Boston Public Library."

Attracting more attention to the art

Since 1852, the New Bedford Free Public Library has been collecting donated art from books to other items from the New Bedford Social Library. The first painting acquired was a portrait of William Roach.

Thirteen years ago, the library hired its first art curator, who formalized the way the art collection was handled. In October 2019, Copeland joined the team.

"I've tried to create an environment where my personal philosophy is if the only thing you take from a painting or from a piece of art is 'I like it' or 'I don't like it,' that's fine," she said.

Copeland said she wishes there was more foot traffic on the third floor, adding that it's most active when students come for field trips — but they sadly rarely come back.

"If you don't know anything about art, that you can still come here and enjoy the experience even if it's for just a minute," she said.

Richard Csaplar of Dartmouth said he tries to visit the third floor art room once a year when visiting New Bedford.

'They kept all of the detail':Take a look inside Fairhaven's new Oxford School apartments.

"Every old library is a museum," he said. "There are spectacular works here. I don't understand why it's not a promoted in a way of like putting traveling expositions together.

"I don't think people realize what's up here."

How to view the artwork

Copeland, who is the midst of taking every piece of art off the walls and rehanging each one in the meeting room to be photographed, said she hopes digitizing the art will attract more interest — especially to people who still don't know about all the art the library has to offer.

"We don't want any barriers. People should be able to search the collection online to view our images and make it a resource to them," she said, adding the new and updated online database will be available in early fall.

"I hope these kinds of projects will generate a little bit of interest that might get people to come in and see what work we've got going on up here."

Standard-Times staff writer Seth Chitwood can be reached at schitwood@s-t.com. Follow him on twitter: @ChitwoodReports. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Standard-Times today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Dianna Carney

Family Owned Zoo Announces Fairy-Tale Themed Lantern Festival

You're invited to the Festival of Illumination atSouthwick's Zoo. (MENDON, MA) Southwick's Zoo has announced they will be hosting the 2nd Annual Festival of Illumination beginning in early September 2022 the family-friendly event is expected to be open until January 1, 2023. "The four month long premier Chinese Lantern Festival is presented in partnership with the award-winning Zigong Lantern Group and is the largest of its kind hosted in New England." states a blog post on the festival's website.
MENDON, MA
iheart.com

Abandoned Underground Cape Cod Mall Becomes Rentable Housing In Orleans

ORLEANS, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Cape Cod's abandoned underground shopping plaza could be the next new neighborhood in Orleans. Last week, town officials gave Maple Hurst Builders approval to begin demolition of the mall to start the construction of a new rental housing project. The Cape Cod underground mall...
ORLEANS, MA
FUN 107

Free Fun Friday: Family Four Pack to Water Wizz

It's been a hot summer. Really hot. As nice as fans and air-conditioning are, there's only so much sitting inside the house we can tolerate before boredom strikes. Water Wizz, southern New England's largest water park. This Wareham destination has been cooling off and entertaining families for decades and it's still the place to go.
WAREHAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Bedford, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Fairhaven, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
City
New Bedford, MA
New Bedford, MA
Entertainment
travelawaits.com

16 Scenic Stops Along The Beautiful Cape Cod Rail Trail

Walk, bike, or run — the Cape Cod Rail Trail (CCRT) is a beautiful way to see the real Cape Cod. It traverses through six towns (Yarmouth, Dennis, Harwich, Brewster, Orleans, Eastham, and Wellfleet). The week of July 4th is a time when Cape Cod, lovingly referred to as...
YARMOUTH, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford’s Paul Santos Making Late-Night Debut on ABC6

On Saturday, Aug. 13, at 11:30 p.m., "Paul Santos Live," seen locally on cable television, will make its debut on ABC6 in Providence. "It's an idea I've been working towards for some time now, and I'm excited to launch the show in a much larger TV market," said seasoned host Paul Santos, an established lawyer on the SouthCoast when he's not interviewing someone interesting.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Dartmouth

Review: Elton John demonstrates breadth of talent and successful discography at Gillette Stadium concert

On his bittersweet “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, Elton John excels in Foxborough, MA. I am a sucker for a concert. If anyone notable is playing within three hours of me, I can’t help but go. I’m attracted to the energy, the lights, the live music, the food — and my wallet hates me for it. So, when my friend texted me last minute about seeing Elton John in Foxborough, Mass. on July 27, suddenly the interview I had the next day, my upcoming midterm and my discussion post due in two hours all fell to the wayside. Nosebleed tickets were purchased and an outfit was thrown together. Piling into my beloved Subaru with four other Dartmouth students, we began the three-hour drive to Gillette Stadium. Throughout the drive, we couldn’t hold in our excitement as we listened to John’s greatest hits and made a brief Chick-fil-A stop on the way.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Bierstadt
Boston 25 News WFXT

Restaurants closed, residents told to reduce water use after Cape Cod town declares sewer emergency

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Restaurants were told to cease operations immediately and residents were ordered to limit water use after a Cape Cod town declared a sewer emergency, officials announced Thursday. The emergency impacts all businesses and homes on Provincetown’s vacuum sewer system, including properties on Commercial Street from Snow...
PROVINCETOWN, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Modern Art#New Bedford Library#Birds Of America#Boston Public Library
ABC6.com

Rhode Island veterinarian surrenders license amid growing concerns from past

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A Rhode Island veterinarian has surrendered her license to practice in the state, after a number of concerns regarding animal treatment have resurfaced from her past. This is according to the state’s database for licensed veterinarians. On Thursday a spokesperson with Banfield Hospital confirmed...
JOHNSTON, RI
plymptonhalifaxexpress.com

Morse Bros. withdraws application

Tuesday night’s Halifax selectmen’s meeting saw as much thunder inside the Town Hall as outside. The item on the agenda that has been the talk of the town for weeks was the application from Morse Bros. Cranberries for a major earth removal project to redesign their bogs off Lingan Street. When that application was withdrawn after the meeting and its agenda were posted, people came to Tuesday’s meeting wanting to be heard.
HALIFAX, MA
ABC6.com

Beach in Narragansett closed on weekdays due to staff shortage

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management announced Saturday that a Narragansett beach will be closed on the weekdays due to lack of staffing. Environment officials said starting Monday, Scarborough South State Beach will only be open on the weekends until Labor Day. The change...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
rinewstoday.com

Gimme’ Shelter – Micha at the Providence Animal Control Center

Hi! I’m Micha and I am about then years old. I have a story to tell…. My former person thought I was spayed, or thought she spayed me, but I wasn’t – and she didn’t. She also thought that I was 17 years old, and I’m not. I am around 10 years old and sadly I had a very painful uterus all of my life, and it was very awful for me. Sometimes with pain, animals can act out and that’s how I ended up at PAC.
PROVIDENCE, RI
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Police Department welcomes newest officer to the force

“Meet Ofc. Taylor Sousa! Originally from Fall River, he has lived in New Bedford for the past 6 years. Before becoming an officer, Sousa graduated from UMass Dartmouth and was a high school teacher who taught chemistry and physics. On his off days, he said he likes to stay active,...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
The Standard-Times

The Standard-Times

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
263K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Bedford, MA from SouthCoastToday.com.

 http://southcoasttoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy