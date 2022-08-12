High bid derails Rising Sun plans for street paving

RISING SUN — A $300,000 grant from the Rural Maryland Council to help the Town of Rising Sun with infrastructure issues won’t be enough according to Calvin Bonenberger, town administrator.

“The bids came back two-and-a-half times higher than expected,” Bonenberger told the mayor and town commissioners Tuesday. In addition, there was only one bid submitted.

“So this means we are postponing the water line replacement,” said Mayor Travis Marion.

RMC awarded the grant last summer so Rising Sun could upgrade aging and failing water lines. After the repairs were completed the town would then completely repave the affected streets — Reynolds, Buckley and Cooper Avenues and Pearl Street — and address sidewalks and curbing as well. At the same time conduit would be run alongside the water lines to increase broadband service.

“We have a limited window to complete the project,” Bonenberger said. Funds should have been spent by June 30. Charlotte Davis, executive director of RMC, said Rising Sun has experienced what other towns have with high bids and supply chain issues.

“We are seeing this with other projects in other areas of the state. Vehicle and large equipment purchases are also difficult to procure,” Davis said. In fact, Davis said RMC has suspended funding vehicle purchases and is revisiting its policy on funding infrastructure projects.

“We had been requiring the projects to be completed in 12 months,” Davis said. “But very few projects finish ... because of reviews, permits, surveying, engineering. We like to work with our grantees.”

Rising Sun has budgeted $700,000 of its own money, making the repairs a $1 million project.

“I have been telling them we may need an extension,” he told the elected body. “Rural Maryland Council told us bid prices on other projects have been coming in high.”

Davis said Rising Sun can get that extension and perhaps more funding.

“We are generally willing to work with the grantee on a schedule,” she said. “We can’t offer additional funding without a request.”

Davis said the RMC board meets three times a year and on demand to deal with funding issues.

Pearl Street runs in front of Rising Sun Middle School and parents have let commissioners know of their displeasure over the condition of that road surface.

“So how are we going to deal with that?” asked Commissioner Augie Pierson. “The biggest complaints we get is about Pearl Street.”

Bonenberger said the only option at this point is to patch. The town did not want to repave all these roads only to dig them up to run water lines. The plan was to get it all done at once, which is now on hold.

Davis said the town could get more money — grants or loans — from other agencies such as Rural Development or Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development.

“They may need to say, ‘Do we want to take on the debt or break it up,’” Davis said. “We’ve got some other projects in the same boat.”