Orrville, OH

Prep Roundup: Orrville tennis wins competitive match over Chippewa

By Staff report
The Daily Record
 3 days ago

Thursday, Aug. 11

GIRLS TENNIS

Orrville 4, Chippewa 1

Orrville rolled to two singles wins and swept doubles competition to beat Chippewa.

Ella Wallace beat Izzy Lattea 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 in a competitive match at second singles and Jamin Nowak took a 6-3, 6-3 win at third singles for Orrville. The doubles teams of Gemma DeVincent and Hailey Ayes, along with Regan Bailey and Alaina Yeagley, also rolled to wins.

Abby Sines picked up Chippewa's only victory, 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 at first singles.

North Royalton 3, Wooster 2

Ava Mathur was impressive once again at first singles for the Generals, rolling to a 6-0, 6-0 win, but North Royalton was just a little too much overall.

Alexia Kakanuru also played well for Wooster, winning 6-0, 6-3 at third singles.

Clear Fork 3, West Holmes 2

West Holmes picked up two doubles wins, but Clear Fork's singles play elevated it to a win.

Addison Christine and Brylie Rickly won 6-1, 6-2 at first doubles for the Knights and West Holmes picked up the second doubles win via forfeit.

Massillon 6, Central Christian 0

Massillon rolled to straight-sets wins in five matches against Central and won another via forfeit.

GOLF

OCC Invitational

Trey Baker was solid once again as West Holmes placed sixth as a team in the OCC Invite. Baker shot an 83, which placed him tied for ninth in the individual standings.

Kenzie Woods' 87 placed her tied for fourth in the girls standings.

