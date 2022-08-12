ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News

Police seize Fall River City Council president's phone as part of harassment investigation

By Jo C. Goode, The Herald News
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kwWKI_0hESuKbi00

FALL RIVER — Westport police seized City Council president Pam Laliberte-Lebeau's cell phone from her New Boston Road apartment earlier this week, according to a search warrant, as part of an investigation into harassment complaints.

As of Thursday, no charges were filed in Fall River District Court against the city councilor.

Laliberte-Lebeau, a Realtor, could not be reached at her place of business, Keller Williams South Watuppa, and a call to her cell phone went to voicemail.

District Court Judge Kevin Finnerty approved a search warrant for Westport Detective Turner Ryan on Aug. 5, that specified the warrant was to retrieve the cell phone.

According to the warrant, Westport police are investigating a complaint by a Westport couple who had been receiving “harassing and annoying” telephone calls “sending text, images and calling them.”

The couple had allegedly been getting calls from so-called “spoof” or “burner” telephone numbers.

Apps are available to allow a caller to hide their identity with unlimited anonymous numbers, not revealing the caller’s true telephone number.

'Liberty is at stake':Missing Fall River police drug logs put criminal cases in jeopardy

In Ryan’s affidavit for a search warrant, he indicated that he used information from Adhoc Labs, which makes these apps, that reviewed data and identified the calls as originating from a phone number belonging to Laliberte-Lebeau.

Real estate report:'Quintessential' Westport Point home sells for $1.8 million

Real deal:A Fall River couple was struggling to afford a new home. They got a $10,000 surprise.

The couple had reportedly received at least nine calls from the “burner” numbers between April 28 and July 10.

The Westport detective said the lab determined Laliberte-Lebeau had opened an account for the “burner” number-spoofing ability on April 28.

Westport police reported that Laliberte-Lebeau surrendered her cell phone to officers outside her residence. The return warrant indicates that once the forensic download of the phone is complete, it will be returned to Laliberte-Lebeau.

Jo C. Goode may be reached at jgoode@heraldnews.com. Support local journalism and subscribe to The Herald News today!

Comments / 1

Madd ✨ Miche
3d ago

Ut-Oooooo .. *Rubs hands together mischievously*Let's see where this goes 😐

Reply
5
Related
1420 WBSM

Dartmouth Police Seeking Attempted Break-in Suspect

DARTMOUTH — Dartmouth police are looking for help from the public in identifying a masked man who tried to break into a house near Crapo Field at around 3 a.m. Sunday. The department released surveillance video of the suspect in a Facebook post later that day. Although the post...
DARTMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Man sentenced to prison for role in Massachusetts drug trafficking organization run in public housing development

BOSTON – A supervisor within a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization has been sentenced in federal court in Boston. Arthur Hodges, 36, was sentenced on August 10 by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to 65 months in prison and three years of supervised release. On April 19, 2022, Hodges pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Law Enforcement#City Council#District Court#Adhoc Labs
ABC6.com

Person seen on surveillance video breaking into salon in Somerset

SOMERSET, Mass. (WLNE) — Somerset police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who’s seen on camera breaking into a salon earlier this week. The break-in happened at the CHIC SALON on Wilbur Avenue just before 3 a.m. Wednesday. The surveillance footage shows the...
SOMERSET, MA
ABC6.com

Pawtucket police search for missing endangered elderly man

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Pawtucket Police Department said Sunday they’re looking for a missing endangered elderly man. Police said 82-year-old Hokting Ho was last contacted around 1 p.m. and was wearing a blue, red and white checkered oxford button shirt and tan pants. Police believe the man...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Part of Tiverton dog park closed down due to bee hive

TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Part of the Raymond F Jones Memorial Dog Park in Tiverton is closed due to a bee hive that’s been stinging people and pets. The dog park took to Facebook Sunday to announce the closure of the large dog side because it has to be “professionally removed.”
TIVERTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Fall River mayor recognizes EMT for heroic actions while off-duty

(WJAR) — Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan honored an EMT for his potentially life-saving rescue at a crash in Westport in July. The mayor recognized Luke Farrell on Friday, an EMT for the Fall River Fire Department’s EMS Division for attempting to help a motorcyclist involved in a crash on I-195 while off-duty.
ABC6.com

‘Debauchery’: Block Island residents blast Ballard’s

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — Residents and homeowners on Block Island called out Ballard’s for the recent brawl, and what they say is continued misconduct. This comes after a fight broke out at Ballard’s Monday, followed by a violent incident on the ferry Monday night. Eight people...
NEW SHOREHAM, RI
WPRI 12 News

Motorcyclist killed in Providence highway crash

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man is dead following a motorcycle crash on I-95 South in Providence on Saturday afternoon. Rhode Island State Police said the single-vehicle crash happened just north of the Thurbers Avenue exit shortly after 2:30 p.m. According to state police, the bike collided with a highway barrier. The victim was pronounced […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Family and friends remember man killed in fiery crash in Attleboro

The name of the victim in a fatal crash on Friday in Attleboro has been released. According to Gregg Miliote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, the accident took place near the intersection of South Avenue and West Street just before 5:30 p.m. Attleboro Police received numerous 911...
ATTLEBORO, MA
1420 WBSM

Taunton Fatal OUI Crash Suspect to Be Released

TAUNTON — The suspect in a fatal crash last year in Taunton that allegedly involved drugs and alcohol will likely be released on bail after the state's highest court decided prosecutors could not hold him before his trial. On Friday, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial court published an opinion upholding...
WCVB

Massachusetts priest placed on leave amid misconduct investigation

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. — A priest in Massachusetts has been placed on administrative leave as he faces misconduct allegations. The Diocese of Fall River said the Rev. Rodney E. Thibault of Transfiguration of the Lord Parish in North Attleborough was placed on leave from priestly ministry by Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha a couple weeks ago.
The Herald News

The Herald News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
405K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fall River, MA from Fall River Herald News.

 http://heraldnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy