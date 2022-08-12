Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures are going into production on another Saw movie which will hit theatres on Oct. 27, 2023. Kevin Greutert, who directed Saw VI an Saw: The Final Chapter and edited Saw I through V and Jigsaw, will helm the latest installment which will bring the number of pics in the franchise up to ten. The last one to be released was the Saw reboot, Spiral, starring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson which was released during the pandemic and made over $41M WW. Plot is under wraps for the new film. The Saw movies have grossed over $1 billion. Bloody Disgusting first had the news. More from Deadline'The Hunger Games': Viola Davis Latest To Join Lionsgate Franchise's 'The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes'Director Scott Mann's AI Startup Helps 'Fall' Nab PG-13 Rating, $2.5M Open - Specialty Box OfficeNetflix, Disney, Warner Bros Discovery, Amazon & Other Studios Dodge Abortion Safety Plan Appeal From Shonda Rhimes, Natasha Lyonne, Mindy Kaling, Ava DuVernay & Hundreds Of Female Showrunners & ScribesBest of DeadlineOlivia Newton-John's Daughter And Peers Remember The Actress, Singer And Humanitarian: "Heartbroken Doesn't Even Begin To Cover It"2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Emmys, Grammys, Guilds, Festivals & MoreOscars 2023 Telecast And Nomination Dates Set

MOVIES ・ 14 MINUTES AGO