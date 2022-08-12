ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to stream this weekend: 'Never Have I Ever,' 'Collide'

By Justin Klawans
UPI News
 3 days ago
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- 13: The Musical will premiere on Netflix, Kat Graham's thriller Collide will stream on-demand, a new documentary on Princess Diana will be released and the highly anticipated show A League of Their Own is coming to Amazon Prime Video.

Here are some of the film and television options that will be released on streaming platforms this weekend.

Film

'13: The Musical' -- Netflix

Revolving around a Jewish boy's Bar Mitzvah preparations after moving from New York City to Indiana, 13: The Musical will begin streaming on Netflix on Friday. The musical production stars Eli Golden in his first leading role. Just 13 when the musical was filmed, Golden told UPI in a recent interview that he'd "definitely love to be on Broadway when I'm older." He also said that the Bar Mitzvah filmed for the musical "was my Bar Mitzvah." The film also stars Debra Messing and Rhea Perlman.

'Collide' -- video-on-demand platforms

Being distributed on various VOD platforms starting Friday, Collide is also in theaters now. Starring Ryan Phillippe, Kat Graham, and Jim Gaffigan, Collide tracks three couples at a high-end Los Angeles restaurant. What begins as a normal evening soon transitions into a mysterious thriller as all three couples end up being weaved into each other's stories. Graham told UPI in a recent interview that she "loved this idea. I thought it was brilliant -- the way it was shot and all of the different elements and characters who ended up becoming connected in the end."

'The Princess' -- HBO Max

Streaming on HBO Max on Saturday, The Princess is an all-new documentary chronicling the life and legacy of Princess Diana. The film was produced to coincide with the 25th anniversary of Diana's death in August 1997, and, according to HBO, will give "an intimate and immersive look" at the princess while examining "the overwhelming adoration and intense scrutiny she faced by the media and the public as a member of the royal family." The film will also feature original archived footage from the royals.

TV Series

'A League of Their Own' -- Amazon Prime Video

Co-created by and starring Abbi Jacobson, A League of Their Own premieres on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. A television adaptation of the 1992 film of the same name, the series is set in 1943, and follows the formation of a women's baseball team during World War II. Along the way, the series will explore relationships inspired by the real women who once played on the team. Jacobson recently told UPI that "the movie doesn't need to be remade...if we're going to embark upon this project, it's going to be about the stories that were not able to be told."

'Five Days at Memorial' -- Apple TV+

Premiering Friday as an Apple TV+ original, Five Days at Memorial is an eight-part dramatization of the events surrounding New Orleans' Memorial Hospital in 2005, in which 45 people died in the horrific conditions following Hurricane Katrina. The series stars Vera Farmiga in the leading role as Dr. Anna Pou. Farmiga told UPI in a recent interview that, in preparation for the role, she "tried to put myself in her shoes to understand what [Pou] was up against, the exhaustion, the sleep depravity, the frustration, all the stamina it required -- and her intentions," adding that she believed that the intentions of most people within the hospital were good.

'Never Have I Ever' Season 3 -- Netflix

Never Have I Ever is a coming-of-age comedy drama series co-created by Mindy Kaling (The Office and The Mindy Project). The third season follows Devi, a teenage American-Indian girl and the series' protagonist, as she dates new boyfriend Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet). Season 3 will begin streaming on Netflix on Friday and the show has already been picked up for a fourth and final season.

#Never Have I Ever#Amazon Prime Video#Jewish#Vod#Collide
UPI News

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

