ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

The Amish Cook: Funeral brings back memories of another loss

By Gloria Yoder
Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xJRrT_0hESsPhh00

We knew it was coming, but then, is it possible to get ready to say goodbye? The children and I were all gathered around Grandpa's casket.

There were those memories of being a little girl and going out in Grandpa’s woodworking shop while he measured, cut, and nailed while Grandma sanded. I would spend happy hours stenciling as I sat on the worktable until it was time for Grandma and me to go to the house. Without fail, Grandma would play a game of memory with me. I had no idea how she was helping to build my character those young years as she believed in me and constantly reminded me how amazed she was with my accomplishments or how she liked my dress.

Now here we were, 25 years later, with arms around each other. It was not a memory game we had in common; it was the loss of our beloved partners. It was the sadness, and it was the joy of knowing they are safe with Jesus.

Daniel’s parents, my parents, and Josh and family surrounded us in support and helped hold the four youngest children who clung to us "for dear life." It brought back fresh memories of four months ago when it was Daddy dear.

Soon we made our way through the line as we shook hands with aunts and uncles. Daniel’s dad took the children out to play while I found a seat with the family. We talked in undertones as a stream of people filed through for visitation.

The power of music

By 4:15 my cousins and their partners lined up to sing. Though part of me really wanted to help sing, I knew I wouldn’t get far.

As their voices softly blended, I struggled to grasp the depth of the reality of the words. It was my very favorite song, "Stairway to Heaven." It was so painfully precious, my tears knew no limits. I already had used many tissues before, listening to this song, and my dear cousins sang it.

Next came Daniel’s all-time favorite, "The Best is Yet to Come." Daniel’s siblings came through the line just as they started singing it. Memories, fresher and more distinct than mere words can tell, came flooding back anew. Surely heaven is just up ahead, and soon we will all be safely there! Though it was all so raw, in my heart, I knew that feeling so torn apart will bring another deeper level of wholeness within, as God is given the burden.

Soon it was supper time. I sat next to my dearest cousin, Amy, whose husband went home to heaven two months ago. We rehashed memories, we wiped tears, we laughed.

After supper we had several more calling hours before heading back to Danville to Daniel’s family, where we planned to spend the night.

Funeral blessed with 450 friends and family

The following morning Josh and his family went with me back to the funeral to Grandma’s house where the visitation had been. This time there were around 450 people present. A special thank you to Daniel’s sister Mary for watching the children to give me extra space to grieve and process another funeral. It was a difficult but healing day for me.

When I came home, the children had glowing reports of their day, including Uncle Tobias, who had taken them kayaking and fishing.

The last leg of the day was now to travel home. I couldn’t help but miss Daniel’s capable way of loading the van with children, car seats, snacks, luggage and the likes. The trip home passed swiftly and smoother than usual as we talked, sang and the children even took naps. I admit that coming home minus Daniel is no simple thing, but God has always winged us through it all. And no doubt, he’ll continue doing the same, not only for us, but for you all, wherever your biggest trial may be.

The chicken spaghetti casserole served at the viewing had a soothing slant, perfect for the occasion. If you decide to try it, here you go with the recipe!

Chicken Spaghetti Casserole2 pounds chicken breasts,½ cup butter6 tablespoons flour2 cups milk½ pound melting cheese, such as Velveeta1 can cream of mushroom soup8 ounces spaghetti, cooked and drained½ teaspoon salt, or to taste¼ teaspoon black pepperGrill, fry or bake chicken until done; cut in bite-sized pieces. In a saucepan melt butter, whisk in flour then add milk. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Simmer a few minutes then add cheeses and mushroom soup. Now mix together chicken, sauce, spaghetti, salt and pepper. Bake at 350 for 30 minutes. If you like, sprinkle buttered bread crumbs sprinkled with garlic salt on top. Enjoy!

For more Amish stories, recipes and news, visit Amish365.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Abby Joseph

Wealthy Bride Returns Wedding Money to "Lower-Middle-Class” Mother-in-Law

A bride's wedding preparations may be stressful under normal circumstances, but adding in problematic relatives can make things unbearable. Dealing with troublesome relatives during wedding planning may put a severe damper on what is meant to be a joyous time, especially if the bride's mother-in-law feels the need to add her two cents on every choice.
PopCrush

‘Selfish Brat’ Husband Outraged After Pregnant Wife Drinks His Supposedly ‘Rare’ Tea

A frustrated man on Reddit vented about how his pregnant wife has apparently been drinking all of his "rare" tea — and she even commented on his post!. "So like any family we drink more than just water. My wife buys crystal light to put in all her water, buys those sugar free carbonated ice drinks, currently has two Olipop sodas in the fridge, and some ginger ale," the man wrote via Reddit, adding he doesn't like carbonated drinks, "so I really just stick to water and tea."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Mary Duncan

Grandmother refuses to care for eighteen month old granddaughter unless she is paid minimum wage

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I’ve been very lucky to have had a good support system around me when I was a young, single mom. I lived with my parents when my daughter was first born because her dad and I had never really been together, and even after I moved out when my daughter was two, both sets of her grandparents were always there to help out, willingly and happily.
dailyphew.com

Dog Was Walking And Sees A Man On A Bench, Suddenly Realizes She Knows Him

Dogs are such unique creatures that they never forget individuals they meet and who somehow grow to be significant figures in their life. Poodle dog named Rave is known for always being very loving and never missing a chance to welcome her buddies. She demonstrated that if you are a wonderful friend to Rave, you will always have a place in her heart, regardless of how much time has passed.
PETS
Lefty Graves

Woman furious while she waits in the car for husband for 3 hours

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend was furious with her husband when he insisted they stop at his sports buddy’s house on their way to dinner. My friend patiently waited in the car, and she finally fell asleep. Dinner reservations were at six, and it was five when they arrived.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amish#Chicken Breast#Salt And Pepper#Memory Game
GMA

Toddler's happy dance while learning colors is 'pure joy'

A Georgia toddler's reaction to learning her colors just might be the cutest thing you'll see on the internet today. Two-year-old Delilah is the star of a viral TikTok video that's already been viewed nearly 2 million times within the last week. The short clip features Allen Cooley, Delilah's dad, holding colorful books while he asks his daughter to identify each color. After each answer, Delilah and her parents scream in delight, while the toddler raises her arms in a happy dance and excitedly laughs and giggles.
GEORGIA STATE
Tracey Folly

Woman horrifies friends and family when she marries the twin brother of her late fiancé

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. My friend was engaged to a young man who had a twin brother. Unfortunately, my friend's fiancé passed away in an accident before the wedding. My friend and her deceased fiancé's twin began spending time together, and they fell in love. Eventually, they married each other, much to the chagrin of both their friends and families.
Tracey Folly

Mother refuses to allow her 4 kids to wear clean pajamas

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother was a young girl, she lived in a dirt-floor hut in a fishing village on an island in the Atlantic Ocean. She and her family had little, and they were accustomed to a spartan lifestyle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Recipes
Soaps In Depth

Soap Alum Robyn Griggs Is Entering Hospice Care

It is with great sadness that we have to report that daytime alum Robyn Griggs, who was diagnosed with stage four cervical cancer in the fall of 2020, is entering hospice care either today or tomorrow. “She has fought with determination, strength, and grace that is nothing short of inspirational,” read a post shared to her social media accounts. “Please continue to keep Robyn and her family in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”
CELEBRITIES
Mansfield News Journal

Mansfield News Journal

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
287K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mansfield News Journal is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Mansfield, Richland County and Mid-Ohio

 http://mansfieldnewsjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy