Read full article on original website
Related
Food Bank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore to host drive-thru event in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on July 7, 2022. Inflation continues to cause strain on Americans, whether they're filling up at the pump or going to the grocery store. This reality, combined with the fact that...
newscentermaine.com
A Virginia family met a goose at the beach. Then, it chased their boat and followed them home.
SEAFORD, Va. — A wild encounter turned into a goose chase (yes, literally) for a York County, Virginia family spending time on the water Sunday. Allison and John Tyrrell, who live in Seaford, Virginia, made a TikTok video of a goose following them throughout the day, both over the water and on land.
3 Great Burger Places in Virginia
If you love to grab some of your close friends and go to a nice burger place from time to time and treat yourselves to delicious burgers and crispy fries, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you love burgers. These places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients, so don't miss out on them.
Person sent to the hospital following fiery 4-vehicle crash on Indian River Rd in Virginia Beach
A person was sent to a local hospital following a 4-vehicle crash in Virginia Beach Saturday afternoon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cdrecycler.com
Virginia structure to join mall demolition parade
The Economic Development Authority (EDA) of the city of Norfolk, Virginia, has announced the Military Circle Mall will cease operations by the end of this year with the intention of scheduling its demolition for 2023. “The EDA board unanimously decided to move forward with the demolition of the current mall...
Disabled surfers take to the water in Virginia Beach
NORFOLK, Va. — Surfers with disabilities gathered at the oceanfront in Virginia Beach Saturday to spend the day catching waves together. The event was sponsored by the Life Rolls On Foundation, and was called They Will Surf Again - Virginia Beach. The foundation provided the equipment participants needed to join in the fun, including adaptive surfboards and beach transfer wheelchairs, while participants supplied their own personal gear, including wetsuits, lifejackets (for athletes), fins (for deep water volunteers) and towels.
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you are looking for new, nice restaurants where you can go with a group of friends or your family members, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three great seafood restaurants in Virginia that you should absolutely try if you love seafood and you appreciate good food.
Man arrested after Hampton woman found dead in Hanover County
A Hampton man has been charged with first-degree murder after a 20-year-old Hampton woman was found dead last month in Hanover County northwest of Richmond.
RELATED PEOPLE
easternshorepost.com
Patricia Elaine Doughty
Mrs. Patricia Elaine “Pat” Doughty, wife of Robert F. “Bob” Doughty and a resident of Southside Chesconessex, Onancock, formerly of Virginia Beach, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at the age of 71. Born May 7, 1951, in Wilmington, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Homer Garfield Phelps and the late Vivian Vestha Phelps.
Man dies after shooting in area of Bellwood Road in Newport News
Police responded to a shooting on Bellwood Rd in Newport News Sunday evening.
cbs17
Family, friends search for missing Virginia teen Kadence Morrell
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Family and friends of missing 15-year-old Kadence Morrell gathered in Norfolk on Saturday afternoon to continue searching for her. They searched in the Lafayette neighborhood, not far from where she was reported missing earlier this month. Kadence was last seen on August 3 around her...
Demand for mental health services outpaces expectations
At the start of December, Virginia significantly expanded its mental health coverage under Medicaid, adding six new services and boosting payments for providers as part of a multi-year effort to reduce the state’s reliance on its own struggling psychiatric hospitals. Six months into the rollout, the demand for at least one treatment option already vastly […] The post Demand for mental health services outpaces expectations appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missing Virginia teen found safe in Arizona
Norfolk Police announced in a tweet that the previously missing 15-year-old Kadence S. Morrell has been safely located in Arizona.
Virginia Beach businesses poke fun at each other in sign war
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on May 4, 2020. If you've driven by the Haygood Skating Center in Virginia Beach, chances are you've noticed something odd about its sign. It keeps on changing, all while making...
WAVY News 10
Norfolk teen found safe in Arizona after being reported missing
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 15-year-old reported missing in Norfolk earlier this month has been found safe in Arizona, Norfolk police say. Police announced Monday morning that Kadence S. Morrell was found with help from the police department in Tolleson, Arizona, and the FBI. Morrell was last seen at...
Virginia Beach reveals proposals for Rudee Loop redevelopment
The City of Virginia Beach has revealed some of the proposals they have received for the redevelopment of the Rudee Loop at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
easternshorepost.com
Virginia Harton
Mrs. Virginia Marshall Mason Harton, 84, went to be with the Lord on July 21, 2022. Virginia was born in Delaware on Oct. 7, 1937, and grew up in Greenbackville. She called Virginia Beach her home for most of her life. Virginia was predeceased by her parents, Wilfred and Ruth...
Sailor arrested, charged with first degree murder of Hampton woman
Hanover County Sheriff's Office say that Emmanual Dewayne Coble, of Hampton, has been arrested and charged with First Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.
Family, friends search again for missing Norfolk teen Kadence Morrell on Saturday
Family and friends of missing 15-year-old Kadence Morrell gathered in Norfolk on Saturday afternoon to continue searching for her.
Hampton Police car involved in crash at intersection
On August 13, around 2:34 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Briarfield Road and Aberdeen Road.
Comments / 1