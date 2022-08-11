ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, VA

Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Virginia

If you love to grab some of your close friends and go to a nice burger place from time to time and treat yourselves to delicious burgers and crispy fries, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you love burgers. These places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients, so don't miss out on them.
Virginia structure to join mall demolition parade

The Economic Development Authority (EDA) of the city of Norfolk, Virginia, has announced the Military Circle Mall will cease operations by the end of this year with the intention of scheduling its demolition for 2023. “The EDA board unanimously decided to move forward with the demolition of the current mall...
Disabled surfers take to the water in Virginia Beach

NORFOLK, Va. — Surfers with disabilities gathered at the oceanfront in Virginia Beach Saturday to spend the day catching waves together. The event was sponsored by the Life Rolls On Foundation, and was called They Will Surf Again - Virginia Beach. The foundation provided the equipment participants needed to join in the fun, including adaptive surfboards and beach transfer wheelchairs, while participants supplied their own personal gear, including wetsuits, lifejackets (for athletes), fins (for deep water volunteers) and towels.
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you are looking for new, nice restaurants where you can go with a group of friends or your family members, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three great seafood restaurants in Virginia that you should absolutely try if you love seafood and you appreciate good food.
Patricia Elaine Doughty

Mrs. Patricia Elaine “Pat” Doughty, wife of Robert F. “Bob” Doughty and a resident of Southside Chesconessex, Onancock, formerly of Virginia Beach, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at the age of 71. Born May 7, 1951, in Wilmington, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Homer Garfield Phelps and the late Vivian Vestha Phelps.
Family, friends search for missing Virginia teen Kadence Morrell

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Family and friends of missing 15-year-old Kadence Morrell gathered in Norfolk on Saturday afternoon to continue searching for her. They searched in the Lafayette neighborhood, not far from where she was reported missing earlier this month. Kadence was last seen on August 3 around her...
Demand for mental health services outpaces expectations

At the start of December, Virginia significantly expanded its mental health coverage under Medicaid, adding six new services and boosting payments for providers as part of a multi-year effort to reduce the state’s reliance on its own struggling psychiatric hospitals. Six months into the rollout, the demand for at least one treatment option already vastly […] The post Demand for mental health services outpaces expectations appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Norfolk teen found safe in Arizona after being reported missing

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 15-year-old reported missing in Norfolk earlier this month has been found safe in Arizona, Norfolk police say. Police announced Monday morning that Kadence S. Morrell was found with help from the police department in Tolleson, Arizona, and the FBI. Morrell was last seen at...
Virginia Harton

Mrs. Virginia Marshall Mason Harton, 84, went to be with the Lord on July 21, 2022. Virginia was born in Delaware on Oct. 7, 1937, and grew up in Greenbackville. She called Virginia Beach her home for most of her life. Virginia was predeceased by her parents, Wilfred and Ruth...
