ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vista, CA
Education
City
Vista, CA
Local
California Education
KPBS

Elderly students welcomed back to the SDSU campus

There was a welcome back for some students at San Diego State University Friday. They’re not your typical college students. Many of them are retirement age and determined to keep learning. The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute offers classes in partnership with San Diego State, which has been designated an...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Casa de Amparo in San Marcos debuts new on-site medical facility

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in San Marcos on Thursday for a new onsite medical facility at Casa De Amparo. Casa de Amparo, or Home of Protection, serves foster youth ages 12 to 18 who have experienced abuse and neglect. The TrueCare and Lennar Foundation Health Center will offer a...
SAN MARCOS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charter Schools#Language Immersion#The Charter School#The New School#Tk 8#2030 University Drive#Dlinc Board#Spanish#Cream Social
coolsandiegosights.com

Fun photos at Chula Vista Lemon Festival!

Huge crowds converged today in downtown Chula Vista for the big 25th Annual Lemon Festival!. Families were walking along Third Avenue enjoying the lemony sights and tasty smells. Musicians performed on the Zesty Stage. Kids played and made crafts in the Lil’ Lemons zone. Vendors had all sorts of lemon-themed...
CHULA VISTA, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Palomar Building $100M Facility in Escondido

Is planning to build a $100 million mental health hospital in Escondido. The 90,000-square-foot Palomar Behavioral Health Institute is a joint venture between Palomar Health and Kindred Behavioral Health, a unit of. . “We expect to break ground within 12 months and welcome our first behavioral health patients in 2024,”...
ESCONDIDO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Little Cakes Kitchen Opens Second Vista Location

Having opened its first-ever store in San Diego County over a decade ago, in September 2010, Little Cakes Kitchen will celebrate another milestone when it opens yet another Vista location in August 2022. In addition, Little Cakes Kitchen is extremely proud to simultaneously announce that it is the first ever Frontline Friendly℠ Certified company, being accredited by the exciting, local start-up, Frontline Careers.
VISTA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
eccalifornian.com

High School teacher arrested

According to an Aug. 3 Grossmont Union High School District statement, former Granite Hills High School teacher Gerald Lopez, 54, was arrested by El Cajon police that same day on two felony charges: possession of obscene material of a minor in a sexual act, and harmful matter sent with the intent to seduce a minor. Lopez was also charged with the misdemeanor offense: to annoy or molest a victim under the age of 18.
EL CAJON, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Oceanside Longboard Surfing Club Contest & Beach Festival

The three-day family friendly event will be held once again at the Oceanside Pier and Amphitheater. Admission to the event is free. Beyond the world class surfing competition, there will be a variety of activities and entertainment for all ages including live music and dance performances. August 12-14, 2022.
THEATER & DANCE
missiontimescourier.com

Troy’s Greek Restaurant: 38 years of serving Mission Valley

Walk in the door at Troy’s Greek Restaurant and instantly be transported to the Greek Isles with frescoes on the walls throughout the restaurant. Lovely blue Aegean water, ancient Greek temples, white buildings, and houses cascading down hillsides, porticos- all prevalent in a Greek landscape. Troy’s Restaurant (sorry- there...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy