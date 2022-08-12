Read full article on original website
Back-to-school haircuts, supplies given away for free
On Saturday, hair stylists and barbers with the California Barber and Beauty College gave away free haircuts to kids heading back to school.
NBC San Diego
Chula Vista's Third Avenue Village Rebranding as ‘Downtown Chula Vista'
People, music -- and lemons -- had a big showing at the Lemon Festival in Chula Vista Saturday. The annual Lemon Festival celebrates the history of the fruit in the South Bay. Chula Vista was once known as the lemon capital of the world. The Third Avenue Village area will...
35th Philippine Cultural Arts Festival returns to Balboa Park, FOX 5 anchor honored
he Philippine Cultural Arts Festival returned to Balboa Park Sunday after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The event brought hundreds of people to the park to enjoy traditional food, song, art, dance, and music.
News 8 KFMB
Growing homeless camp at park near Harborside Elementary sparks concern from parents
A park turned into a homeless encampment is next to Harborside Elementary school. Families are concerned that there is not enough fencing separating the school.
KPBS
Elderly students welcomed back to the SDSU campus
There was a welcome back for some students at San Diego State University Friday. They’re not your typical college students. Many of them are retirement age and determined to keep learning. The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute offers classes in partnership with San Diego State, which has been designated an...
parentherald.com
Carlsbad Teen Honored With National Award for Helping Others After Losing Dad to Cancer
While swimming in the freezing waters of Convict Lake in Mono County, California, two years after her dad died of cancer, Mia Humphrey, then 16 years old, kept thinking about an idea she and her family managed to come up with to help others heal from their grief. It was...
La Jolla Village merchants group IDs utility box for wayfinding wrap
In a continued collaboration with Enhance La Jolla, which administers the Village Maintenance Assessment District, the La Jolla Village Merchants Association has identified the first of several utility boxes intended to be wrapped in images designed to help people find their way around.
KPBS
Casa de Amparo in San Marcos debuts new on-site medical facility
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in San Marcos on Thursday for a new onsite medical facility at Casa De Amparo. Casa de Amparo, or Home of Protection, serves foster youth ages 12 to 18 who have experienced abuse and neglect. The TrueCare and Lennar Foundation Health Center will offer a...
coolsandiegosights.com
Fun photos at Chula Vista Lemon Festival!
Huge crowds converged today in downtown Chula Vista for the big 25th Annual Lemon Festival!. Families were walking along Third Avenue enjoying the lemony sights and tasty smells. Musicians performed on the Zesty Stage. Kids played and made crafts in the Lil’ Lemons zone. Vendors had all sorts of lemon-themed...
pointloma-obmonthly.com
‘Discrimination and harassment at every level’: Point Loma resident’s book recounts her time in the Marines
Point Loma resident Savannah Cannon is one of the San Diegans who make up the largest concentration of military personnel in the country. Now she’s gearing up to release a book about her time in the Marine Corps. Many of the memories are not fond. “We face discrimination and...
San Diego Business Journal
Palomar Building $100M Facility in Escondido
Is planning to build a $100 million mental health hospital in Escondido. The 90,000-square-foot Palomar Behavioral Health Institute is a joint venture between Palomar Health and Kindred Behavioral Health, a unit of. . “We expect to break ground within 12 months and welcome our first behavioral health patients in 2024,”...
northcountydailystar.com
Little Cakes Kitchen Opens Second Vista Location
Having opened its first-ever store in San Diego County over a decade ago, in September 2010, Little Cakes Kitchen will celebrate another milestone when it opens yet another Vista location in August 2022. In addition, Little Cakes Kitchen is extremely proud to simultaneously announce that it is the first ever Frontline Friendly℠ Certified company, being accredited by the exciting, local start-up, Frontline Careers.
eccalifornian.com
High School teacher arrested
According to an Aug. 3 Grossmont Union High School District statement, former Granite Hills High School teacher Gerald Lopez, 54, was arrested by El Cajon police that same day on two felony charges: possession of obscene material of a minor in a sexual act, and harmful matter sent with the intent to seduce a minor. Lopez was also charged with the misdemeanor offense: to annoy or molest a victim under the age of 18.
encinitasadvocate.com
Encinitas council denies Seabluffe residents’ appeal, approves Alila Marea sister project
Plans to build a mix of apartments, shops and hotel rooms just south of the luxury Alila Marea Beach Resort are exceptional and the development will provide a huge community benefit, Encinitas City Council members said Wednesday, Aug. 10, as they denied an appeal filed by an opponents’ group.
World famous Dr. Seuss mansion in La Jolla up for sale after 75 years
SAN DIEGO — A La Jolla mansion once owned by Dr. Seuss is for sale for the first time in 75 years. "The front door actually has etched glass from the hat from 'The Cat in the Hat," said Jason Barry, co-owner of Barry Estates, a real-estate firm hand picked by University of California San Diego to list the home.
northcountydailystar.com
Oceanside Longboard Surfing Club Contest & Beach Festival
The three-day family friendly event will be held once again at the Oceanside Pier and Amphitheater. Admission to the event is free. Beyond the world class surfing competition, there will be a variety of activities and entertainment for all ages including live music and dance performances. August 12-14, 2022.
missiontimescourier.com
Troy’s Greek Restaurant: 38 years of serving Mission Valley
Walk in the door at Troy’s Greek Restaurant and instantly be transported to the Greek Isles with frescoes on the walls throughout the restaurant. Lovely blue Aegean water, ancient Greek temples, white buildings, and houses cascading down hillsides, porticos- all prevalent in a Greek landscape. Troy’s Restaurant (sorry- there...
missiontimescourier.com
Allied Gardens/Grantville Community Council: What is the future for Grantville?
We moved to San Diego in 1961. I don’t have much recollection of Grantville as it was then but I remember Mission Valley dairy pastures, buying milk and eggs at Golden Arrow, and a truck farm in front of the Mission (along Friars Road before realignment). Zoned for light...
A year later, 'co-living' at National City complex is cutting housing costs
Nearly one year later, 'co-living' apartment units at Parco complex in National City are cutting housing costs
kusi.com
Experience the Islands at the 8th annual ‘Island Vibes Music Festival’, Aug. 13th
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – We’re catchin’ the island vibes here in San Diego this weekend!. KUSI got a taste of Pacific Island Culture, from music to dance, and of course, food, with a sneak peek of this weekend’s “Island vibe music festival”. Event producer,...
