NBC San Diego
Chula Vista's Third Avenue Village Rebranding as ‘Downtown Chula Vista'
People, music -- and lemons -- had a big showing at the Lemon Festival in Chula Vista Saturday. The annual Lemon Festival celebrates the history of the fruit in the South Bay. Chula Vista was once known as the lemon capital of the world. The Third Avenue Village area will...
San Diego Business Journal
Palomar Building $100M Facility in Escondido
Is planning to build a $100 million mental health hospital in Escondido. The 90,000-square-foot Palomar Behavioral Health Institute is a joint venture between Palomar Health and Kindred Behavioral Health, a unit of. . “We expect to break ground within 12 months and welcome our first behavioral health patients in 2024,”...
35th Philippine Cultural Arts Festival returns to Balboa Park, FOX 5 anchor honored
he Philippine Cultural Arts Festival returned to Balboa Park Sunday after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The event brought hundreds of people to the park to enjoy traditional food, song, art, dance, and music.
missiontimescourier.com
Allied Gardens/Grantville Community Council: What is the future for Grantville?
We moved to San Diego in 1961. I don’t have much recollection of Grantville as it was then but I remember Mission Valley dairy pastures, buying milk and eggs at Golden Arrow, and a truck farm in front of the Mission (along Friars Road before realignment). Zoned for light...
News 8 KFMB
Growing homeless camp at park near Harborside Elementary sparks concern from parents
A park turned into a homeless encampment is next to Harborside Elementary school. Families are concerned that there is not enough fencing separating the school.
parentherald.com
Carlsbad Teen Honored With National Award for Helping Others After Losing Dad to Cancer
While swimming in the freezing waters of Convict Lake in Mono County, California, two years after her dad died of cancer, Mia Humphrey, then 16 years old, kept thinking about an idea she and her family managed to come up with to help others heal from their grief. It was...
Voiceof San Diego
Charity that Scammed Taxpayers Forced to Give Up 120-bed Treatment Facility to County
Volunteers of America Southwest played a critical role in San Diego County’s mental health infrastructure for years – until it was exposed for siphoning money to family members of a chief executive and other financial misdeeds. Now, the charity is being forced to turn over a critical piece of that infrastructure to county officials, according to a new proposed settlement.
San Diego weekly Reader
San Diegans on getting revenge
I used to work on a morning show for Magic 102, a former classic rock station here in San Diego. I usually got to work before the other DJs, and I’d spend a few minutes talking to the overnight jock. One morning he was asking me questions about a DJ that worked with us. I thought it was a little unusual, because we never talked about this person before. We usually just talked about basketball or the weirdos that call in at 2:00 a.m.
World famous Dr. Seuss mansion in La Jolla up for sale after 75 years
SAN DIEGO — A La Jolla mansion once owned by Dr. Seuss is for sale for the first time in 75 years. "The front door actually has etched glass from the hat from 'The Cat in the Hat," said Jason Barry, co-owner of Barry Estates, a real-estate firm hand picked by University of California San Diego to list the home.
northcountydailystar.com
Little Cakes Kitchen Opens Second Vista Location
Having opened its first-ever store in San Diego County over a decade ago, in September 2010, Little Cakes Kitchen will celebrate another milestone when it opens yet another Vista location in August 2022. In addition, Little Cakes Kitchen is extremely proud to simultaneously announce that it is the first ever Frontline Friendly℠ Certified company, being accredited by the exciting, local start-up, Frontline Careers.
encinitasadvocate.com
Encinitas council denies Seabluffe residents’ appeal, approves Alila Marea sister project
Plans to build a mix of apartments, shops and hotel rooms just south of the luxury Alila Marea Beach Resort are exceptional and the development will provide a huge community benefit, Encinitas City Council members said Wednesday, Aug. 10, as they denied an appeal filed by an opponents’ group.
abc10.com
Ricochet the Surf Dog takes final wave amid health challenges
SAN DIEGO — Paddling out to catch some waves at La Jolla Shores, "Ricochet the Surf Dog" is living up to her name. Riding the wave with her is U.S. Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient Jose Martinez, who lost both his legs and one arm after stepping on a bomb in Afghanistan in 2012.
News 8 KFMB
San Diego family in need after beloved teen loses battle with cancer
Jade Hernandez-Celso tragically lost her battle with leukemia on Thursday. Jade's family started a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.
San Diego Channel
Annual Lemon Festival makes zesty return to Chula Vista
CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Long before Chula Vista became San Diego County's second-largest city, it was rural farmland with citrus groves from San Diego Bay to Otay Mountain. At one point Chula Vista was once known as the Lemon Capitol of the World. This weekend's festival will pay...
525 Olive, Highest Residential Building in SD, Celebrates Grand Opening in Bankers Hill
Developers and city officials Thursday celebrated the opening of 525 Olive, a $100.2 million luxury apartment building with panoramic views of Balboa Park, downtown and the bay. At 20 stories in its elevated Bankers Hill location, the complex is the highest residential building in San Diego with rents starting at...
missiontimescourier.com
Troy’s Greek Restaurant: 38 years of serving Mission Valley
Walk in the door at Troy’s Greek Restaurant and instantly be transported to the Greek Isles with frescoes on the walls throughout the restaurant. Lovely blue Aegean water, ancient Greek temples, white buildings, and houses cascading down hillsides, porticos- all prevalent in a Greek landscape. Troy’s Restaurant (sorry- there...
kusi.com
KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries delves into the devastating reality of drinking and driving
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Nearly 1,200 people died in alcohol-related traffic accidents in 2020. That’s up 14% from the year before. Now with another holiday coming up next month and the weekend almost here, authorities are getting the word out to make the right choice. KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries...
USPS to host 'hiring blitz' at SD County post offices
The U.S. Postal Service is holding a one-day-only “hiring blitz” at over a dozen San Diego County post office locations.
Family reunites with goldendoodle stolen during San Diego vacation
A Utah family was reunited wither their dog Friday after in was stolen last week while they were on vacation in San Diego.
Fire breaks out at El Cajon home while owners are out of town
A fire erupted at an El Cajon home while the house's owners were out of town, authorities told ABC 10News.
