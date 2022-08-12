Read full article on original website
$15K reward offered for arrests in Queens killing of yellow cab driver
There's a $15,000 reward for information about the suspects who killed 52-year-old taxi driver Kutin Gyimah (right). The New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers will also be covering the victim's funeral expenses, along with the owners of Big Apple Taxi Fleet Management, where the victim worked. [ more › ]
NBC New York
Home Invaders Strike Boy, Try Taping Mouth in Thwarted NYC Apartment Break-In: Cops
Two would-be home invaders dressed in construction crew garb were thwarted by the screams of a 12-year-old boy at a Brooklyn apartment building last week, authorities say. The men entered the Sunset Park building near 61st Street and 6th Avenue around 8 p.m. Friday, dressed in neon green shirts and wearing white construction helmets, police said.
Police officer slashed while making arrest on Brooklyn subway platform
Police say the Housing Authority officer had chased an emotionally disturbed man into the Myrtle-Willoughby Avenue station in Bed-Stuy around 11:15 a.m. Sunday.
NYPD: 2 police officers injured in Brooklyn subway station attack
Two NYPD officers were injured after an attack in the Myrtle Ave subway station in Brooklyn, police say.
NBC New York
Cop Slashed in Face Responding to Distress Call at NYC Subway Station
A New York City police officer was recovering Sunday from a bloody slashing attack in Brooklyn. The police department said officers were responding to calls of a person needing help at the Myrtle-Willoughby Avenues subway station in Bed-Stuy around 11:15 a.m. when the cop was assaulted. NYPD officials said the...
Boy, 14, assaulted, robbed of chain while riding 2 train
A 14-year-old boy was assaulted and robbed of his chain while riding the subway in the Bronx on Wednesday, authorities said.
NYC taxi driver, a father of 4, dies in robbery incident; $15K reward for suspects: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A $15,000 reward is being offered in connection with a cab driver who died of injuries sustained in an alleged, violent theft-of-services attempt Saturday in Queens, according to multiple reports. Kutina Gyimah, 52, chased down several unidentified suspects, who according to surveillance from the scene,...
norwoodnews.org
Bedford Park: Four Sought following Gang Assault on 36-Old-Man
Four people are being sought by police following a gang assault on a 36-year-old man in Bedford Park. The NYPD is appealing to the public for help identifying the people seen in the attached photos who are sought in connection with a robbery and assault that occurred in Bedford Park Boulevard subway station.
Woman killed in hit-and-run in Suffolk County
Police have arrested a man on charges in the deadly hit and run early Sunday morning in Suffolk County.
Cop slashed in the ear trying to help EDP in Brooklyn: NYPD
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — An emotionally disturbed person allegedly slashed a police officer in the ear Sunday in Brooklyn, police said. Authorities responded to the emergency call near 536 Marcy Ave. at 11:15 a.m. Police said the officer followed the man into the G line subway station at Myrtle and Willoughby avenues when he was injured. […]
NYPD: Teen wanted for robbing 14-year-old on 2 train in the Bronx
Police are looking for a teenager in connection to a robbery at the 174th Street Station on Wednesday.
NYPD: Suspect sought in Brooklyn backyard robbery attempt
The NYPD is searching for a man connected to a robbery attempt that occurred last Sunday on Hemlock Street and Dumont Avenue.
Taxi drivers rally after passengers accused of beating driver to death
NEW YORK -- There was a rally in Queens on Sunday after a taxi cab driver was beaten to death by passengers who, according to police, refused to pay their fare and tried to rob him.That driver is being remembered as a loving husband and father just trying to support his family, CBS2's Andrea Grymes reported."I don't know what to do right now. I have lost. I have lost," Abigail Barwuah said.The widow of Kutin Gyimah could not hold back her tears while talking about her beloved husband, who was killed in Far Rockaway."He was a good, good man. He was my backbone. I'm lost right...
wabcradio.com
Widow of a Taxi Cab Driver Allegedly Killed by Fare Evaders Speaks Out
NEW YORK (77WABC) — The widow of a taxi driver who died after fatally striking his head on the ground during an altercation with fare-evading passengers spoke out Sunday. Surrounded by loved ones and taxi drivers, Abby Gyimah tearfully spoke out about her husband, 52-year-old Kutin Gyimah. The couple have four children together, ages three, five, seven, and eight.
Bronx man shoots wife before turning gun on himself, cops say
BEDFORD PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — A Bronx man fatally shot himself in the head after shooting his wife in the foot in their Bedford Park home early Saturday, police said. Cops were called to the apartment at 2830 Marion Ave. in Bedford Park at around 2:25 a.m. Officers found the 31-year-old woman with a […]
Teen stabbed outside Nike store in Midtown during dispute
Police say the 19-year-old victim got into some sort of a dispute with a group outside the store on East 52nd Street and 5th Avenue when he was attacked around 5 p.m. Sunday.
VIDEO: Man pepper sprays Brooklyn Rite Aid worker to steal 5 cases of Heineken
Police are searching for a man who pepper sprayed a worker at a Brooklyn Rite Aid and stole five cases of Heineken beer on Friday. The unidentified suspect pepper sprayed the 33-year-old clerk at the Rite Aid.
ALERT CENTER: 6 injured, 1 critically, in Ronkonkoma crash
According to police, Justin Weber, 19, is in critical condition.
Store owner seriously injured in group robbery in the Bronx: NYPD
CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A store owner in the Bronx was seriously injured after being attacked by two robbers on July 28, police said Thursday. The 64-year-old victim attempted to stop the suspects after they tried to steal some items from his store along Morris Avenue near East 163rd Street at around 5 p.m., […]
NYPD: 19-year-old shot and killed in Inwood
NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Manhattan. According to investigators, a 19-year-old man was shot in the leg after an argument with another man late Saturday night in Inwood. It happened just before 11 p.m. on 10th Avenue near 201st Street. The victim was rushed to Harlem Hospital, but he did not survive. So far, no arrests have been made.
