Queens, NY

NBC New York

Home Invaders Strike Boy, Try Taping Mouth in Thwarted NYC Apartment Break-In: Cops

Two would-be home invaders dressed in construction crew garb were thwarted by the screams of a 12-year-old boy at a Brooklyn apartment building last week, authorities say. The men entered the Sunset Park building near 61st Street and 6th Avenue around 8 p.m. Friday, dressed in neon green shirts and wearing white construction helmets, police said.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Cop Slashed in Face Responding to Distress Call at NYC Subway Station

A New York City police officer was recovering Sunday from a bloody slashing attack in Brooklyn. The police department said officers were responding to calls of a person needing help at the Myrtle-Willoughby Avenues subway station in Bed-Stuy around 11:15 a.m. when the cop was assaulted. NYPD officials said the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

Bedford Park: Four Sought following Gang Assault on 36-Old-Man

Four people are being sought by police following a gang assault on a 36-year-old man in Bedford Park. The NYPD is appealing to the public for help identifying the people seen in the attached photos who are sought in connection with a robbery and assault that occurred in Bedford Park Boulevard subway station.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Cop slashed in the ear trying to help EDP in Brooklyn: NYPD

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — An emotionally disturbed person allegedly slashed a police officer in the ear Sunday in Brooklyn, police said. Authorities responded to the emergency call near 536 Marcy Ave. at 11:15 a.m. Police said the officer followed the man into the G line subway station at Myrtle and Willoughby avenues when he was injured. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Taxi drivers rally after passengers accused of beating driver to death

NEW YORK -- There was a rally in Queens on Sunday after a taxi cab driver was beaten to death by passengers who, according to police, refused to pay their fare and tried to rob him.That driver is being remembered as a loving husband and father just trying to support his family, CBS2's Andrea Grymes reported."I don't know what to do right now. I have lost. I have lost," Abigail Barwuah said.The widow of Kutin Gyimah could not hold back her tears while talking about her beloved husband, who was killed in Far Rockaway."He was a good, good man. He was my backbone. I'm lost right...
QUEENS, NY
wabcradio.com

Widow of a Taxi Cab Driver Allegedly Killed by Fare Evaders Speaks Out

NEW YORK (77WABC) — The widow of a taxi driver who died after fatally striking his head on the ground during an altercation with fare-evading passengers spoke out Sunday. Surrounded by loved ones and taxi drivers, Abby Gyimah tearfully spoke out about her husband, 52-year-old Kutin Gyimah. The couple have four children together, ages three, five, seven, and eight.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Bronx man shoots wife before turning gun on himself, cops say

BEDFORD PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — A Bronx man fatally shot himself in the head after shooting his wife in the foot in their Bedford Park home early Saturday, police said. Cops were called to the apartment at 2830 Marion Ave. in Bedford Park at around 2:25 a.m. Officers found the 31-year-old woman with a […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Store owner seriously injured in group robbery in the Bronx: NYPD

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A store owner in the Bronx was seriously injured after being attacked by two robbers on July 28, police said Thursday. The 64-year-old victim attempted to stop the suspects after they tried to steal some items from his store along Morris Avenue near East 163rd Street at around 5 p.m., […]
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: 19-year-old shot and killed in Inwood

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Manhattan. According to investigators, a 19-year-old man was shot in the leg after an argument with another man late Saturday night in Inwood. It happened just before 11 p.m. on 10th Avenue near 201st Street. The victim was rushed to Harlem Hospital, but he did not survive. So far, no arrests have been made. 
MANHATTAN, NY

