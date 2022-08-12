ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Heche has died, her spokesperson says

LOS ANGELES — Actress Anne Heche has died of injuries from a fiery car crash, a spokesperson said Sunday. She was 53. "Anne Heche has been peacefully taken off life support," Holly Baird, a spokesperson for Heche's family, said Sunday evening. The announcement came two days after Heche was...
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

