Topsham and Skowhegan Fair
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?
Once-popular sporting goods store set to close all remaining locations by September
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae Day
Even more things to do on July 23rd & 24th
There's an Exorcist Looking for Demons to Eat in Scarborough, Maine
There are plenty of articles on the internet that feature provocative titles but don't really deliver after you've clicked. Occasionally though, the headline tells you exactly what is going on with no extra sauce needed. This is one of those times, and it's likely to leave a few people who live in Scarborough, Maine, wondering what's going on and whether or not they need to dial up Father Karras immediately.
A Win for Lazy People Like Me! Get Food Delivered Right to Your Seat at the Portland Sea Dogs
Now THIS is what I call Breaking News. You’re sitting at your favorite sports game in the middle of the row elbow-to-elbow with strangers. The thought of getting up and crawling on top of these people to get out is nightmarish but the sound of your grumbling belly can be heard over the announcer.
fox40jackson.com
Fishermen catch rare blue lobster off coast of Maine, crustacean will live in family restaurant’s tank
A father and son recently caught a rare, bright blue lobster while fishing off the southern coast of Maine. Father Mark Rand and son Luke Rand said the crustacean will not be eaten. Instead, it will live in a tank at their family restaurant, Becky’s Diner. The restaurant, located in Portland, is run by Becky Rand, Mark’s wife and Luke’s mother.
Portland's First-Ever Book Bar and Café Opening Soon on Congress Street
An exciting new concept will be hitting the Portland food scene this winter. Novel Book Bar & Café is currently under construction. According to its website, the future café will be Portland's first ever book bar & café, a concept one would imagine will be a big hit.
lcnme.com
Characters of the County: Skip Simonds on Southport, Star Trek and ‘The Skip of the Day’
William “Skip” Simonds said his parents had him late in life and they figured he would be the “skipper of the ship.” Simonds said there were so many Williams in his family that every variation of the name was already in use. “So I became known in the crib as “The Skipper,” or “Skip,” he said.
Lewiston, Maine, Named One of the 15 Cities in America to 'Stay Far Away From'
You could spend years of your life scrolling through the seemingly endless amount of various lists detailing the good, the bad ,and the ugly when it comes to towns and cities across America. Maine happens to be featured on a lot of these lists, most of which are filled with pure opinion and often influenced by reputation versus fact. That seems to be the case for one of Ranker's most controversial new lists that names Lewiston, Maine, one of the 15 places in America you should stay away from.
WMTW
Maine country musicians to hold benefit concert for singers who were hit by an SUV
AUBURN, Maine — Mike Preston and Kim Curry are professional country music singers from Lewiston and Auburn respectively, and have each been performing for decades. But on July 27, while attending a show in Augusta, their situations changed completely. "We went next door to the Irving station to get...
Chef Andrew Zimmern Finds Any Excuse to Keep Coming Back to Maine
This time his excuse was finding the perfect lobster roll. It's a tough job but somebody's gotta do it. Andrew loves Maine. According to an article in the Press Herald about an episode of his show, The Zimmern List, set in Portland, Andrew had good reason to love Maine. His dad, Robert Zimmern, who was 89 when he died in 2015 lived the last 10 years of his life near Portland’s Back Cove. Andrew would come to visit his dad and his dad's husband. They were foodies and helped Andrew fall in love with the immense food scene in Portland.
Welcomed rain in Maine on Wednesday, but likely not the drought buster we wanted
MAINE, USA — Ahhh...the weather models giveth, and the weather models taketh away. The old adage of "drought begets drought" could not be truer this year. Southern and central Maine have not been able to buy significant rain, while northern Maine sits with a nice surplus. Part of that...
Bob Marley Visited 'Thunda Hole' In Bar Harbor Over The Weekend
Maine’s favorite funny guy paid a visit to "Baahr Haarbahr" to just be a regular tourist. Sunday was the epitome of a perfect late summer day, so comedian Bob Marley, took full advantage, by stopping by the incredible Thunder Hole, at Acadia National Park in Bar Harbor, which features a natural rock inlet, where waves crash with a thunderous boom & high-flying foam when seas are up.
Maine Taught Me a Lesson: I'm Not a Mainer and Have a Bad Pizza Palate
Mainers seem like passionate people, so I can't say I'm surprised. Mainers seem loyal and like they stick to their guns. Respect the Maine way or GTFO (google it if you don't understand the acronym). I get it. I respect it. But I didn't realize talking about trying a pizza place I've not only seen all over Maine but heard so much about was going to become an exploding volcano.
Wiscasset is a small town
Wiscasset is a small town
An email arrived. “Subject: Crazy Blue House.” A property on Federal Street had been painted a “Smurfy” blue. Dan and Tracey Whitney, the owners, tried to get out ahead of the story, to calm neighbors who might have been alarmed by the bold color on the boulevard in Wiscasset’s historic district.
PhillyBite
The Best Crab Cakes in New England
- Crab cakes are the perfect way to enjoy the flavors of the sea. For the best crab cakes in New England, try the dishes at The Porthole Restaurant & Pub in Portland, Maine, Atlantic Fish Company in Boston, Massachusetts, or the Lookout Tavern in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts. There are many other great places to try in New England, too. We have included a couple of them below for you to check out.
Happy Wheels Almost Ready to Open in New Westbrook, Maine Location
Two years ago, the sad news was announced that Happy Wheels on Warren Avenue in Portland would be closing their doors for good after the owners sold the building to developers. People in the greater Portland area had so many fond memories of lacing up their skates and circling the rink while the lights danced and the music boomed for over 40 years.
Maine's Greatest Hard Rock Band of All Time
If you were in Portland in the '90s and 2000s and into the hard stuff, then you were a loyal disciple of Twisted Roots. Or as we call them, TFR...Twisted F'ing Roots! These guys were as good as it got, and were one of the Portland bands that "made it." They got signed to a record label, toured, were in magazines, on TV and radio, and made lots of albums. Their sold-out show at the State Theatre in April of 1994 was one of the greatest moments in Portland music history. "Let The Flower Fury Begin!" the legendary Brian James would say to intro TFR...and the band went OFF.
Phil Rosenthal of 'Somebody Feed Phil' Absolutely Loves The Palace Diner in Maine
What a year it's been for the Biddeford, Maine, culinary world. From James Beard-nominated chefs to incredible write-ups from Food & Wine Magazine and others, it truly has been a year for the up and coming town. However, it doesn't stop there, because the small city's foodie facilities are once again in the spotlight.
Traffic Alert: Route 113 closed in Baldwin
BALDWIN, Maine — According to a news release issued by Cumberland County Regional Communications, a road closure has been announced for Route 113, also known as Pequawket Trail, in Baldwin. Pequawket Trail is currently closed in the area of Rocky Dunn Road due to a motor vehicle accident, the...
WCVB
The Spirit of Massachusetts in Kennebunk, Maine, has an interesting history
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The Spirit of Massachusetts, located at4 Western Ave., Kennebunk, Maine, was once an educational vessel that traveled around the globe. Having sailed over 500,000 miles, the boat ventured to the Caribbean and Africa, to name a few. Ribcraft USA supplies rigid inflatable boats to the Navy...
A Nazi U-Boat Once Sunk a US Ship in Maine's Casco Bay
If you've ever been to Fort Williams in Cape Elizabeth or to Peaks Island, you've seen the remnants of gun batteries and lookout towers. These were used in WW1 and especially in WW2 to protect Portland Harbor. You may think that World War II was fought far away from Maine, so you may be surprised by how close those nasty Nazis really got.
WMTW
Two people killed in Maine head-on crash
BERWICK, Maine — Police said two people died in a head-on crash in Berwick on Sunday afternoon. Police said a 1999 Volvo S90 was driving south on Portland Street (Route 4) and passing several vehicles when it hit a 2014 Chevrolet Volt head-on near the intersection with Old Route 4.
