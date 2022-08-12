ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scarborough, ME

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
I-95 FM

There’s an Exorcist Looking for Demons to Eat in Scarborough, Maine

There are plenty of articles on the internet that feature provocative titles but don't really deliver after you've clicked. Occasionally though, the headline tells you exactly what is going on with no extra sauce needed. This is one of those times, and it's likely to leave a few people who live in Scarborough, Maine, wondering what's going on and whether or not they need to dial up Father Karras immediately.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
fox40jackson.com

Fishermen catch rare blue lobster off coast of Maine, crustacean will live in family restaurant’s tank

A father and son recently caught a rare, bright blue lobster while fishing off the southern coast of Maine. Father Mark Rand and son Luke Rand said the crustacean will not be eaten. Instead, it will live in a tank at their family restaurant, Becky’s Diner. The restaurant, located in Portland, is run by Becky Rand, Mark’s wife and Luke’s mother.
PORTLAND, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Food & Drinks
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
Scarborough, ME
Lifestyle
City
Scarborough, ME
State
Idaho State
Local
Maine Lifestyle
Q106.5

Lewiston, Maine, Named One of the 15 Cities in America to ‘Stay Far Away From’

You could spend years of your life scrolling through the seemingly endless amount of various lists detailing the good, the bad ,and the ugly when it comes to towns and cities across America. Maine happens to be featured on a lot of these lists, most of which are filled with pure opinion and often influenced by reputation versus fact. That seems to be the case for one of Ranker's most controversial new lists that names Lewiston, Maine, one of the 15 places in America you should stay away from.
LEWISTON, ME
Q97.9

Chef Andrew Zimmern Finds Any Excuse to Keep Coming Back to Maine

This time his excuse was finding the perfect lobster roll. It's a tough job but somebody's gotta do it. Andrew loves Maine. According to an article in the Press Herald about an episode of his show, The Zimmern List, set in Portland, Andrew had good reason to love Maine. His dad, Robert Zimmern, who was 89 when he died in 2015 lived the last 10 years of his life near Portland’s Back Cove. Andrew would come to visit his dad and his dad's husband. They were foodies and helped Andrew fall in love with the immense food scene in Portland.
PORTLAND, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Supermarkets#Food Drink#Albertsons#Shaws
WDEA AM 1370

Bob Marley Visited ‘Thunda Hole’ In Bar Harbor Over The Weekend

Maine’s favorite funny guy paid a visit to "Baahr Haarbahr" to just be a regular tourist. Sunday was the epitome of a perfect late summer day, so comedian Bob Marley, took full advantage, by stopping by the incredible Thunder Hole, at Acadia National Park in Bar Harbor, which features a natural rock inlet, where waves crash with a thunderous boom & high-flying foam when seas are up.
BAR HARBOR, ME
102.9 WBLM

Maine Taught Me a Lesson: I’m Not a Mainer and Have a Bad Pizza Palate

Mainers seem like passionate people, so I can't say I'm surprised. Mainers seem loyal and like they stick to their guns. Respect the Maine way or GTFO (google it if you don't understand the acronym). I get it. I respect it. But I didn't realize talking about trying a pizza place I've not only seen all over Maine but heard so much about was going to become an exploding volcano.
MAINE STATE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Wiscasset is a small town

An email arrived. “Subject: Crazy Blue House.” A property on Federal Street had been painted a “Smurfy” blue. Dan and Tracey Whitney, the owners, tried to get out ahead of the story, to calm neighbors who might have been alarmed by the bold color on the boulevard in Wiscasset’s historic district.
WISCASSET, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
PhillyBite

The Best Crab Cakes in New England

- Crab cakes are the perfect way to enjoy the flavors of the sea. For the best crab cakes in New England, try the dishes at The Porthole Restaurant & Pub in Portland, Maine, Atlantic Fish Company in Boston, Massachusetts, or the Lookout Tavern in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts. There are many other great places to try in New England, too. We have included a couple of them below for you to check out.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Q97.9

Happy Wheels Almost Ready to Open in New Westbrook, Maine Location

Two years ago, the sad news was announced that Happy Wheels on Warren Avenue in Portland would be closing their doors for good after the owners sold the building to developers. People in the greater Portland area had so many fond memories of lacing up their skates and circling the rink while the lights danced and the music boomed for over 40 years.
WESTBROOK, ME
I-95 FM

Maine’s Greatest Hard Rock Band of All Time

If you were in Portland in the '90s and 2000s and into the hard stuff, then you were a loyal disciple of Twisted Roots. Or as we call them, TFR...Twisted F'ing Roots! These guys were as good as it got, and were one of the Portland bands that "made it." They got signed to a record label, toured, were in magazines, on TV and radio, and made lots of albums. Their sold-out show at the State Theatre in April of 1994 was one of the greatest moments in Portland music history. "Let The Flower Fury Begin!" the legendary Brian James would say to intro TFR...and the band went OFF.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Traffic Alert: Route 113 closed in Baldwin

BALDWIN, Maine — According to a news release issued by Cumberland County Regional Communications, a road closure has been announced for Route 113, also known as Pequawket Trail, in Baldwin. Pequawket Trail is currently closed in the area of Rocky Dunn Road due to a motor vehicle accident, the...
BALDWIN, ME
WMTW

Two people killed in Maine head-on crash

BERWICK, Maine — Police said two people died in a head-on crash in Berwick on Sunday afternoon. Police said a 1999 Volvo S90 was driving south on Portland Street (Route 4) and passing several vehicles when it hit a 2014 Chevrolet Volt head-on near the intersection with Old Route 4.
BERWICK, ME
Q97.9

Q97.9

Portland, ME
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy