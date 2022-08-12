Read full article on original website
Jennifer Aydin Denies Rumor That Teresa Giudice Sent A Bill To Joe Gorga And Melissa Gorga For Skipping Her Wedding
If you’ve been keeping up with the latest news surrounding The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Guidice, then you know the iconic Bravolebrity just celebrated her fairytale ending as she tied the knot with her now husband, Luis Ruelas. As pictures and videos made their way online, fans got to see Teresa in her beautiful wedding dress […] The post Jennifer Aydin Denies Rumor That Teresa Giudice Sent A Bill To Joe Gorga And Melissa Gorga For Skipping Her Wedding appeared first on Reality Tea.
Naomi Judd was found alive after self-inflicted firearm wound: Court filing
The family of Naomi Judd filed a court petition requesting that documents related to her death remain confidential. The petition notes that Ashley Judd found her mother alive after a self-inflicted firearm wound and waited with her for around 30 minutes until help arrived, according to the Tennessean. The matriarch...
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Warn Janelle Brown to ‘Run’ as Marriage to Kody Brown Appears to go Downhill in Season 17
'Sister Wives' fans are warning Janelle Brown to 'run' from her marriage to Kody Brown after season 17 outburst.
Joe Gorga Laughs Off Wife Melissa Gorga's Rumored Tryst With Nick Barrotta: Report
Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga did not let false rumors affect their marriage, according to a report. The Gorgas skipped Teresa Giudice's wedding to Luis Ruelas after a false rumor about their marriage spread. The pair suspected Giudice of being involved in spreading the rumor about Melissa cheating on her husband with their friend Nick Barrotta.
‘RHOA’s Sheree Whitfield Confirms She’s Dating Reality Star Martell Holt After Beach Date
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sheree Whitfield is in a new relationship. After Sheree, 52, was spotted taking selfies on the beach with Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Martell Holt, she confirmed to TMZ that the two are dating. “We actually met through a mutual friend,” Sheree said. “He’s met my friends. He met several people in my family. We’ve been just hanging out. I’m enjoying life right now.”
Todd Tucker’s Daughter is Tired of People Coming for Her Father + RHOA Fans Caused Trauma
Todd Tucker was dragged into Marlo Hampton and Kandi Burruss’ feud. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss went off on the recent episode. One can assume this is because Marlo Hampton brought up Mama Joyce and came for Todd Tucker. The cast was in Jamaica. Sanya Richards-Ross was hosting the trip. And a harmless dinner turned messy after Marlo became critical of Ralph Pittman. She took issue with Ralph changing his mind about adopting Drew Sidora’s son. However, Ralph did it out of respect for the child’s biological father. They reconnected last season.
Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Calls Out Kody for Favoring Robyn in Tense Trailer Announcing Premiere
Family shakeup. Sister Wives is coming back with a brand new season, and fans are going to see the famous polygamous family, made up of wives Robyn Brown, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and husband Kody Brown, go through explosive trials and tribulations within their family dynamic amid Christine Brown‘s split from the patriarch. Keep reading to learn more about Sister Wives season 17!
Why Joe and Melissa Gorga Did Not Attend Teresa Giudice's Wedding
Teresa Giudice may be in love, love, love, but it doesn't seem like the feeling is mutual with her brother and sister-in-law. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star tied the knot on Saturday, marrying Louie Ruelas after two years of dating. The highly anticipated event, held at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey, featured a star-studded guest list of Bravo personalities, including Teresa's castmates, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin and Jackie Goldschneider. However, one of the show's signature housewives was noticeably missing from Teresa's big night: sister-in-law Melissa Gorga.
Kendra Robinson Reveals Where She Stands with Yung Joc Amid LHHATL Drama & Rumors
Yung Joc has been accused of cheating on Kendra Robinson. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” fans have a lot to say about the recent episode. Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson’s relationship was the focal point. Spice found out that a friend may have a very long history with Joc. In fact, she told Spice that she has allegedly been messing around with Joc for 14 years. And although things have allegedly been on and off between them, she feels like their connection will hold up regardless of whether he is married or not. Spice then brought her friend around the others. She told Karlie Redd that the last time she for sure hooked up with Joc was allegedly back in 2020.
Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos’ ‘feud’ rumors reignite after he mocks GMA anchor over her unrecognizable video
GEORGE Stephanopoulos has reignited rumors of a feud with Robin Roberts after he mocked a video clip of his morning show colleague. The two lead anchors reportedly come to blows in August last year over claims of sex assault by a Good Morning America producer. And on Wednesday, fans of...
Margaret Josephs Confirms She Was Invited To Teresa Giudice And Luis Ruelas’ Wedding
Last season on Real Housewives of New Jersey, “OG” Teresa Giudice was in her love bubble, and Margaret Josephs was all about finding a way to pop it. Margaret had questions about Teresa’s fiancé, Luis Ruelas. Louie has a rather sketchy past. Teresa was “hurt and disgusted” by Margaret’s inquiries about Louie. When a weird […] The post Margaret Josephs Confirms She Was Invited To Teresa Giudice And Luis Ruelas’ Wedding appeared first on Reality Tea.
#RHOP Pettiness Completely Canceled: Monique Samuels Speaks On Turning Down ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’
#RHOP fans hoping to ever see a former housewife on screen with two housewives she previously feuded with shouldn’t hold their breaths as that part of her life is completely canceled. Monique Samuels, originally of Bravos’s “The Real Housewives Of Potomac” and now OWN’s “Love & Marriage D.C.” spoke...
The Bachelorette’s Nate Mitchell Responds to Allegations He Hid His Daughter From a Woman He Dated for Over a Year
A messy situation. The Bachelorette season 19 contestant Nate Mitchell addressed allegations that he dated two women at the same time without their knowledge before appearing on the ABC series. “Two sides to every story 🙏 wish u the best,” the 33-year-old reality TV contestant responded to an Instagram comment that asked, “why you playing […]
R. Kelly Demands Government Return $27k Seized From His Prison Account
R. Kelly’s lawyer accused the government of improperly seizing thousands from his prison account, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the singer’s attorney Jennifer Bonjean wrote a letter to the judge presiding over his criminal case. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this month, New York prosecutors went to the court informing the judge they seized $27k from Kelly’s prison account. Kelly was ordered to pay $140k as part of his sentence in his criminal case. The motion said Kelly did not set up a payment plan during sentencing which made the full amount due immediately. “To...
Ne-Yo Opens Up About Separation From His Wife: 'We Couldn’t Talk To Each Other'
Ne-Yo has opened up about separating from his wife Crystal Smith, claiming their marital issues began because they were unable to communicate with one another. In a snippet from the latest episode of Drink Champs, the “Miss Independent” crooner can be seen opening up about the very public separation he’s currently experiencing with his wife of six years, even though during the pandemic things seemed like they were in repair.
Joe Gorga appears to shade sister Teresa Giudice on the eve of her wedding
Joe Gorga will be skipping sister Teresa Giudice’s wedding, and appears to have taken to social media to vent his frustration over their family woes. “BLOOD DOESN’T MAKE YOU FAMILY” the reality star, 42, wrote over a snap of himself with family and friends, including wife and “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga, who will also be skipping her co-star’s nuptials. Melissa also posted about loved ones following news of the couple ditching the ceremony, sharing video with her brood along with caption, “God blessed me with an amazing family.” While Joe’s statement could’ve been his way of saying...
Kody Brown Screams About All His ‘Sacrifices’ in Season 17 ‘Sister Wives’ Trailer
'Sister Wives' fans look like they are in for a lot of drama in season 17. One clip from the trailer shows Kody completely unraveling.
Tamra Judge Confirms Her ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Return: ‘Drama Is in Session’
“Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club” star Tamra Judge confirmed Wednesday that she is returning to “The Real Housewives of Orange County” for Season 17. After appearing on Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” Tuesday evening, fans were waiting for the former “Orange County” star to confirm the rumors that she would be returning to the franchise — but it wasn’t until Wednesday night’s “WWHL” Judge made a surprise appearance and finally confirmed her return.
‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown Once Said He Loved Christine Brown’s ‘Spark’ and ‘Bubbliness’
Christine and Kody Brown were married for decades before calling it quits. Before their separation, Kody described being attracted to Christine's "spark" and "bubbly" personality.
Real Housewives Of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice Marries Luis Ruelas, And The Cake Was A Lot To Take In
Teresa Giudice, of Real Housewives of New Jersey fame, weds Luis Ruelas in spectacularly outrageous fashion.
