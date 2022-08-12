ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Vanderpump Rules’: Scheana Shay Jokes John Mayer Is the Reason She Ended up on the Show

By Gina Ragusa
Scheana Shay joked that she should give rocker John Mayer credit for her nine seasons on Vanderpump Rules .

Shay recalled working at a cigar lounge and restaurant club in Beverly Hills and got fired because she was “seeing” Mayer. He was a member of the club, but she said he belonged to the one in New York. Nonetheless, employees were forbidden from fraternizing with customers. Thankfully, a friend hooked Shay up with a job at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant Villa Blanca.

Scheana recalled how she started working for Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd

Shay recalled meeting Lisa Vanderpump’s husband Ken Todd for a job at Villa Blanca. “So I walk over to Villa Blanca, I meet Ken Todd,” Shay recalled on the Behind the Media podcast.

Scheana Shay and John Mayer |Amanda Edwards/Getty Images/Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

“I remember this so vividly,” she continued. “We’re like standing on the corner of Brighton and Camden, and he was like, ‘Well, you’re not very good looking and you don’t have much personality, but I’ll give you a shot.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, British humor, got it. OK.’ So he’s like, ‘Can you start tonight?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, sure.’ There was another job that I was like, working on the side of this club, and I was supposed to work there that night. So he’s like, ‘Can you not start tonight?’ I’m like, ‘Can I do tomorrow?’ So he’s like, ‘OK, tomorrow.'”

Scheana would have never worked for Lisa Vanderpump if it weren’t for her relationship with John Mayer

“Started the next day, had to work a double shift, messed up his dinner order, ” Shay recounted. “It was like a whole thing. I have like vivid memories of like starting working for Ken and Lisa. But lo and behold, fast forward a decade later, nine successful seasons of a reality show came out of it. So I like to think that, you know, if it wasn’t for John Mayer, I wouldn’t be on Vanderpump Rules .”

Shay’s complex romances were woven into the crossover that introduced Vanderpump Rules to Bravo. Starring on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills , Vanderpump invited cameras into her restaurant SUR. Shay had just moved from working at Villa Blanca to SUR and had a conflict during a party Vanderpump threw because she had a brief fling with Vanderpump’s former friend Brandi Glanville’s ex-husband Eddie Cibrian.

Sheana’s fling with John Mayer came shortly after she appeared on ‘The Hills’

Shay shared that she appeared on The Hills and her roommate, roommate Stacie Adams, who also appeared on The Hills ended up in a throuple with Mayer.

While working at a private party Mayer hosted, Shay revealed that she met Mayer at the cigar club and she and Adams became a trio with Mayer.

“This went on for about six months, that we hung out,” she said on the Flashbacks podcast in 2020 (via People ). “We would go to his house… It just became, you know, kind of the three of us. We had a little throuple going on. But then there was, like, me and another her. Everyone always had attention.”

Shay emphasized that she had a “sexual throuple” with Mayer and Adams and admitted she got a little jealous.

“I definitely got a little jealous towards the end of it because I knew he liked her more,” she said of Adams. “And I was like, ‘Wait, I brought you into this, like and now you’re getting more attention than I’m getting, like what’s up with that?’ And then even after him and I stopped talking, they continued talking, and there were like a lot of things — like her and I had like a year of just awkward friendship falling out, but then came full circle a year later and … have never been closer.”

