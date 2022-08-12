Electronic Arts has revealed that its upcoming soccer sim FIFA 23 will be crossing over with an unusual partner this year: Marvel Entertainment. Yes, the iconic comic book brand will be collaborating with FIFA this year to coincide with the game's FIFA Ultimate Team game mode. And while Marvel superheroes themselves won't be landing in FIFA 23, the game will instead bring back some of the biggest soccer players in the world as "Heroes" that players can then use.

FIFA ・ 2 HOURS AGO