Read full article on original website
Related
Erik ten Hag told to leave Manchester United after Brentford horror show
Manchester United have been advised to tell Erik ten Hag to leave the club after the horror show his side produced against Brentford on Saturday evening. Ten Hag’s men were second best from the get go under the scorching heat at the Gtech Community Stadium. Josh Dasilva put Thomas Frank’s side ahead when his tame effort was fumbled into the net by United keeper David de Gea.
Cristiano Ronaldo eats lunch alone in the canteen and seen 'flapping his arms' about in training
Cristiano Ronaldo eats lunch alone in the canteen on some days and has been seen 'flapping his arms' about in training, according to stunning reports. He's also attempting to argue against the high-pressing approach favoured by Erik ten Hag amid intense speculation regarding his Manchester United future. Several sources close...
Kylian Mbappe appears to 'stop running' during counter attack because nobody passed to him, footage is damning
Kylian Mbappe appeared to stop running during a Paris Saint-Germain counter attack in Saturday's 5-2 win over Montpellier and fans are furious. The Ligue 1 champions have started the campaign with two wins out of two under new manager Christophe Galtier, scoring 10 goals. Mbappe opened his account for the...
Kylian Mbappe and Neymar had to be separated in dressing room argument as 'objects were thrown'
Kylian Mbappe and Neymar reportedly had to be separated by teammates on Saturday night, following PSG's win over Montpellier, as things nearly turned really ugly. It was a night of mixed fortunes for Paris Saint-Germain and their forwards, as they beat Montpellier 5-2 at the Parc des Princess, in their opening home game of the new season.
RELATED PEOPLE
Neymar 'likes' social media posts that directly call out Kylian Mbappe, this could get nasty
Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar liked two 'anti-Kylian Mbappe posts' on social media following the club's 5-2 win against Montpellier on Saturday night. It's important to give some context to this situation. Back in May, after months of speculation surrounding his future, Kylian Mbappe signed a new contract that made him arguably the most powerful figure at PSG.
Footage shows Lionel Messi in 'disbelief' after Kylian Mbappe bumped into him at the weekend
Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi didn't look best pleased when teammate Kylian Mbappe bumped into him during the club's Ligue 1 clash against Montpellier. Christophe Galtier's side left the Parc des Princes with all three points on Saturday night as goals from Falaye Sacko [OG], Neymar [2], Kylian Mbappe and Renato Sanches sealed an emphatic 5-2 win.
Gabriel Jesus opens up about reasons for Arsenal transfer from Manchester City
Gabriel Jesus has reaffirmed his reasoning for leaving Manchester City for Arsenal this summer. Jesus, who spent six seasons at the Etihad Stadium, winning 11 trophies, including four Premier League titles, departed Manchester for North London earlier this summer. The Brazilian scored 95 goals and helped the club to four...
Bruno Fernandes has been called 'the worst possible teammate' who 'gets away with murder'
Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been called 'the worst possible teammate' who 'gets away with murder' in a damning rant. The Red Devils were thrashed 4-0 by Brentford on Saturday evening and they currently sit bottom of the Premier League table. Fernandes is one of United's most influential players...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A furious Cristiano Ronaldo 'refuses' to clap Man Utd fans then doesn't shake Erik ten Hag's hand
Cristiano Ronaldo allegedly exchanged words with Manchester United assistant coach Steve McClaren after refusing to go over to fans following their 4-0 defeat to Brentford. You can check out footage of Ronaldo heading down the tunnel before all his teammates below. United were thrashed at the Brentford Community stadium and...
Man United target who wants to join Liverpool rejects new deal at current club
Brazilian youngster Joao Gomes has rejected his latest contract offer from Flamengo amid his public desire to join Liverpool. Speaking to ESPN Brasil, Gomes revealed “Liverpool are a team I’d play for. I have the greatest desire to play.”. He continued “playing in the Champions League is my...
Manchester City issue apology for 'administrative error' regarding sun cream policy
Manchester City have apologised to supporters after a tweet told fans they couldn’t take sunscreen into the Etihad Stadium. The Premier League Champions returned the Etihad Stadium for the first time on Saturday, beating newly promoted Bournemouth 4-0, courtesy of goals from Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne.
Manchester City players vote for new club captain with five-man leadership group revealed
Manchester City's players and staff have now voted for the club's new captain, following the departure of Fernandinho this summer. Pep Guardiola's squad have got off to a flying start in the new campaign. An opening weekend win over West Ham at the London Stadium was followed up by a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cristiano Ronaldo looked 'dusted' vs Brentford and Man Utd fans are convinced it's the end
Cristiano Ronaldo dropped one of the worst performances of his Manchester United career in Saturday's 4-0 defeat to Brentford and fans think it could be the end. United were demolished at the Gtech Community Stadium and they're currently bottom of the Premier League after losing their opening two Premier League games.
A furious Rafael van der Vaart destroys Barcelona 'mafia' in explosive rant live on Dutch TV
Rafael van der Vaart unleashed his most explosive rant yet prior to Barcelona's La Liga opener against Rayo Vallecano - dismantling the entire club. The Catalan giants are struggling financially, but have still managed to add Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde to their squad this summer.
Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin eager to terminate contract
Arsenal right-back Héctor Bellerín is reportedly looking to have his current contract terminated ahead of a likely summer exit, The Sun reports. After falling out of favour at the beginning of last season, Bellerín remains available in the market, following a year out on loan with boyhood club Real Betis.
Antonio Conte sends message to Thomas Tuchel after heated touchline exchange
Antonio Conte took to Instagram to send a message to Thomas Tuchel after their heated exchange on the touchline. The pair was involved in two bust ups during the pulsating 2-2 draw between London rivals Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge. However, it could have been three altercations between...
ComicBook
FIFA 23 Reveals New Crossover With Marvel
Electronic Arts has revealed that its upcoming soccer sim FIFA 23 will be crossing over with an unusual partner this year: Marvel Entertainment. Yes, the iconic comic book brand will be collaborating with FIFA this year to coincide with the game's FIFA Ultimate Team game mode. And while Marvel superheroes themselves won't be landing in FIFA 23, the game will instead bring back some of the biggest soccer players in the world as "Heroes" that players can then use.
FIFA・
Mishriff can beat 'brilliantly talented' Baaeed to £1 million Juddmonte International Stakes at York, claims trainer Thady Gosden
Thady Gosden believes unbeaten Baaeed will be stepping up into a stronger division when he makes the much anticipated move from a mile to a mile and a quarter in Wednesday's £1m Juddmonte International Stakes at York. Gosden supplies the biggest threat to William Haggas-trained Baaeed in the shape...
Erik ten Hag speaks on Ronaldo, Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes ahead of Premier League fixture against Brentford
Manchester United will face Brentford on the second game week of the Premier League season. Erik ten Hag will be looking to get his side back to winning ways after a dismal loss to Brighton & Hove Albion during the opening weekend of the season. After wins for the rest...
Harry Kane accidentally says "It’s always nice to get a last minute winner" after equalising vs Chelsea
Harry Kane accidentally said he scored a 'last minute winner' following Tottenham Hotspur's 2-2 draw with Chelsea. Check out the footage below:. Sunday's action-packed clash at Stamford Bridge brought the fireworks as managers Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte came to blows on two separate occasions. The points were shared after...
SPORTbible
85K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.https://www.sportbible.com/
Comments / 0