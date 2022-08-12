ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Erik ten Hag told to leave Manchester United after Brentford horror show

Manchester United have been advised to tell Erik ten Hag to leave the club after the horror show his side produced against Brentford on Saturday evening. Ten Hag’s men were second best from the get go under the scorching heat at the Gtech Community Stadium. Josh Dasilva put Thomas Frank’s side ahead when his tame effort was fumbled into the net by United keeper David de Gea.
Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin eager to terminate contract

Arsenal right-back Héctor Bellerín is reportedly looking to have his current contract terminated ahead of a likely summer exit, The Sun reports. After falling out of favour at the beginning of last season, Bellerín remains available in the market, following a year out on loan with boyhood club Real Betis.
FIFA 23 Reveals New Crossover With Marvel

Electronic Arts has revealed that its upcoming soccer sim FIFA 23 will be crossing over with an unusual partner this year: Marvel Entertainment. Yes, the iconic comic book brand will be collaborating with FIFA this year to coincide with the game's FIFA Ultimate Team game mode. And while Marvel superheroes themselves won't be landing in FIFA 23, the game will instead bring back some of the biggest soccer players in the world as "Heroes" that players can then use.
